KSE hurls abusive word, withdraws minutes later; Cong urges Health Minister to admit him in NIMHANS

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday landed in trouble yet again by using an abusive word, but minutes later he withdrew it.

"... Why I am using this (abusive) word is that they (Congress leaders) do not have any idea of what to say and what not to say ... For telling the truth that the Congress did not make anybody chief minister during its rule, is it right to call me a joker? Reacting to this, in spontaneity I used the (abusive) word. I withdraw the word. Therefore, don't make an issue out of it," Eshwarappa said when he was asked by a reporter that a Congress leader called him a joker.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad had appealed to the Health Minister K Sudhakar to admit Eshwarappa in NIMHANS and give him the best of the treatments.

"I request the health minister to get Eshwarappa admitted to NIMHANS, a world-famous mental institute so that he gets the best of the treatments," the Congress leader said, reacting to Eshwarappa's "face with the same stick" remarks made in Shivamogga.

The RDPR minister, on Sunday, had coaxed his party workers to retaliate if someone came to beat or kill them.

"In neighbouring Kerala, when our BJP workers were killed, our senior Sangh leaders then were advocating "be calm at all cost", because the party was weak. But today, our party is strong. It has grown far too big," he had said.

"Therefore, our policy now is "face with the same stick". If somebody even touches any of our party workers, we will face them with the same stick," he added.

Reverting to the main issue, Eshwarappa questioned Congress the reason for not making a Dalit chief minister in the state since independence.

"Siddaramaiah said let the BJP make a Dalit chief minister. Which party has ruled since independence? They (Congress) were ruling. Why didn't they make a Dalit chief minister? Should we give weightage to such remarks? So, tell me who the joker is? Is it the BJP, Congress, or me?" he asked.

"In the central cabinet, we have inducted 27 ministers belonging to the backward class and 20 ministers belonging to Dalit. Altogether 47 ministers belong to both the suppressed communities. Did this happen anytime during the Congress rule? Did any of the Congress leaders welcome the induction of these ministers? They did not?" Eshwarappa said.

"For them, votes of the Dalits and backward class are important, not to alleviate their problems," he added.