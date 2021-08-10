  1. Home
  2. KSE hurls abusive word, withdraws minutes later; Cong urges Health Minister to admit him in NIMHANS

News Network
August 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday landed in trouble yet again by using an abusive word, but minutes later he withdrew it.

"... Why I am using this (abusive) word is that they (Congress leaders) do not have any idea of what to say and what not to say ... For telling the truth that the Congress did not make anybody chief minister during its rule, is it right to call me a joker? Reacting to this, in spontaneity I used the (abusive) word. I withdraw the word. Therefore, don't make an issue out of it," Eshwarappa said when he was asked by a reporter that a Congress leader called him a joker.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad had appealed to the Health Minister K Sudhakar to admit Eshwarappa in NIMHANS and give him the best of the treatments.

"I request the health minister to get Eshwarappa admitted to NIMHANS, a world-famous mental institute so that he gets the best of the treatments," the Congress leader said, reacting to Eshwarappa's "face with the same stick" remarks made in Shivamogga.

The RDPR minister, on Sunday, had coaxed his party workers to retaliate if someone came to beat or kill them.

"In neighbouring Kerala, when our BJP workers were killed, our senior Sangh leaders then were advocating "be calm at all cost", because the party was weak. But today, our party is strong. It has grown far too big," he had said.

"Therefore, our policy now is "face with the same stick". If somebody even touches any of our party workers, we will face them with the same stick," he added.

Reverting to the main issue, Eshwarappa questioned Congress the reason for not making a Dalit chief minister in the state since independence.

"Siddaramaiah said let the BJP make a Dalit chief minister. Which party has ruled since independence? They (Congress) were ruling. Why didn't they make a Dalit chief minister? Should we give weightage to such remarks? So, tell me who the joker is? Is it the BJP, Congress, or me?" he asked.

"In the central cabinet, we have inducted 27 ministers belonging to the backward class and 20 ministers belonging to Dalit. Altogether 47 ministers belong to both the suppressed communities. Did this happen anytime during the Congress rule? Did any of the Congress leaders welcome the induction of these ministers? They did not?" Eshwarappa said.

"For them, votes of the Dalits and backward class are important, not to alleviate their problems," he added.

Agencies
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation led by NIA and Karnataka police, India's premier intelligence agency on Friday arrested suspected ISIS operatives from Bhatkal in the monthly online magazine Voice of Hind case.

Jufri Jawhar Damudi, who is known as Abu Hazir Al Badri in the cyber space, was arrested along with one of his associates Ameen Zuhaib, NIA said in a statement.

The Voice of Hind case was registered on June 29 by NIA in Delhi.

Jufri used to radicalize and recruit people online by creating pseudo accounts. He was also instigating his cyber contacts to kill kafirs, police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.

Jufri also looked after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideens and recruitment. His real identity was established after seeking leads from Umar Nisar, who was earlier arrested by NIA in multiple search operations in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11.

He is also the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested for ISIS-related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case.

Earlier, NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, Rameez Ahmad Lone, besides Umar.

During the search operations, NIA seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, and SD cards among other items.

News Network
August 4,2021

cabinetbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with Ministerial aspirants who could not make it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet and their supporters openly expressing their displeasure and also several districts not getting any representation.

Thirteen districts - Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Raichur, Hassan, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davangere, Kolar, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagara have not got any representation in the cabinet.

Also, a couple of Ministers who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, but could not make it to Bommai's Ministry have expressed their discontent.

Former Ministers who didn't make it to the new cabinet include Jagadish Shettar (who had opted out of the Ministry citing seniority as a former CM), Suresh Kumar, Laxman Savadi, Arvind Limbavali, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and R Shankar.

Expressing displeasure over not being inducted, Shankar, who is among the legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, said he was surprised as to why he was not made Minister, "despite assurance". However, he also expressed hope about being part of the Ministry in the days to come.

Shrimant Patil, who had become Minister in Yediyurappa cabinet after quitting the Congress and winning subsequent bypolls, too expressed similar opinion on not being part of the Bommai cabinet.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru district, S A Ramadas said he had expected a Ministerial post and that the district would get the representation.

"I had got congratulatory messages till last night, but don't know what changed at the last minute." He said Yediyurappa too had told him that he had suggested his name for the Minister post. Hitting out at Bommai for not inducting him, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar said, "I'm from the SC community. I have got elected three times and despite being a party loyalist, I'm not made Minister...the reason for this is because Bommai feels that I'm inferior."

Stating that neither Yediyurappa nor the high command came to his support, he said "wait and see what will happen in the days to come, I 'm talking to my people...but I will not quit the party, will try to bring things to the notice to central leaders and Sangh Parivar leaders."

Olekar's supporters even staged a protest in the city demanding that their leader be made Minister.

Yediyurappa confidant and MLA M P Renukacharya said injustice has been done to Davangere district as there is no representation from the district in the cabinet, and claimed people are pained by it.

"We had asked to make someone among BJP MLAs from the district a Minister, but no one was made...I have brought it to the notice of Yediyurappa and the CM," he said.

Supporters of Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor staged a protest in the city accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Kalyana Karnataka region.

They alleged that their leader's name was dropped from the list of Ministers at the last minute and demanded answers from the BJP leaders as to why injustice was being done to them.

Several supporters of Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda), who had gathered in the city hoping that their leader would become a Minister, staged a protest.

Addressing supporters, Nayak told his supporters that Bommai had called him assuring him a chance next time, but he rejected the offer stating that he will become Minister for full term when the party comes back to power in 2023 polls, and not in this government.

Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar's supporters staged a protest in the city demanding Minister's post to their leader, and they were detained by police, while supporters of Arvind Bellad held demonstrations in Hubballi alleging injustice.

Bellad was even seen as a contender to the CM post.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a supporter of state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's younger son, cut his hand in protest and said he was pained as his leader was not made Minister.

"Without Vijayendra..it is not a cabinet," he said.

Responding to a question on Vijayendra's induction, earlier today, Bommai had said, "the national president has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally.I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India., the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of India, and with over 3 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world, has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, it offers academic programs comprising courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.  IGNOU offers 175 academic programs that comprise of 1,100 courses at degree, diploma and certificate course levels.  Today, IGNOU is considered as a University of International Standard and is recognised across the globe as a premier Open University.

Besides these courses, IGNOU also offers several non-accredited extension and skill-oriented programs. IGNOU also has 11 Divisions that are responsible for various activities. These include the Academic and Coordination Division, Administrative Division, Computer Division, Construction and Maintenance, Finance and Accounts Division, International Division, Library and Documentation Division, Material Production and Distribution, Planning and Development Division, Regional Services Division & the Student Registration and Evaluation division.

With an enrolment of over 3 million learners, IGNOU is one of the most sought-after varsities in India for a number of reasons. Not only the university offers you the flexibility to pursue your education at all levels (UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post PG courses) simultaneously while being a part of a corporate or running a business, but also offers a plethora of programmes to choose from. Furthermore, what’s there to worry about when the programmes offered by IGNOU hold equal recognition and validity across the country. So if you are also eyeing a seat at IGNOU in the course of your choice, it’s imperative for you to stay updated with what’s new or what is happening at the university in terms of admission, registration, classes, etc. IGNOU admission cycles – January and July, now the IGNOU Admission July 2021 is open.

IGNOU Learning Support centre / Study Centre (1302) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

IGNOU study centre was established at St Aloysius College, Mangalore in 1988.  This centre has catered thousands of young men and women who belong to the working class / Entrepreneurs / Running the Family Business.  The study centre is currently activated for the under graduate programmes such as BA, B.Com, B.Com (F& CA), BCA, BSW, BTS; PG programmes such as – MCA (2 years), MBA, MBA (Banking & Finance), M.Com, M.Com (F&T), MSW, MSW (Counselling), MTTM (Tourism Management); MA (Economics / English / History / Political Science / Public Administration / Rural Development / Sociology); PG Diploma in CSR, PGDCA, PGDDM, PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDIBO, Diploma in Creative Writing in English (DCE), Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (DNHE), DWED, DCCE, DTS (Tourism Studies); Also several Certificate programmes are on offer.   New programmes are available such as Master in Entrepreneurship, BA & MA Psychology, PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, PG Diploma in IPR, DMOP.

The Centre has a good band of professional counsellors approved by IGNOU; Learner centric approach by the counsellors.  The Study materials are available in hard copy format as well as they are available at e-gyankosh; students are given career guidance and support for various programmes; Online Classes (offline classes after the covid 19 situation) are available to the students; project guidance and mentoring through expert guides.   Through various webinars of wide range of topics, students have been supported through various Government initiatives such as NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms.  These programmes are ideal for those who are working / having a business / Entrepreneurs / practicing as CA etc and wanted to upskill themselves, IGNOU is a best platform with variety of programmes with true value.  The programmes are been offered at a very minimal cost and highly supported by Govt of India.  

The July 2021 admission is open for the programmes.  The office is open from Monday- Friday (10:00 Am – 12:00; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM).  You may contact:  Coordinator, IGNOU Study centre, St Aloysius College, Light House Hill, Mangalore; Phone: 0824-2449734  E-mail :  [email protected]   

IGNOU.jpg

IGNOU1.jpg

