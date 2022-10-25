  1. Home
  2. KSRTC to resume bus services to Mangaluru Airport from Bejai & Manipal

News Network
October 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 26: The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Thursday. 

Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said. The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. They are being reintroduced on a directive from state Transport Minister B Sriramulu, responding to request from passengers.

Four Volvo buses have been brought here from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer is awaited, the sources said. 

The morning bus will commence service at 6.30 am on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route and the fare has been fixed at Rs 100. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300. Besides passengers to the airport, others can also utilise the facility.

News Network
October 14,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A youth has been detained by the police in connection with the case of waylaying a car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet and threatening the driver of the car.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz (38), son of Abdul Khader, a resident of Falnir. According to police, the accused does not have any criminal cases registered against him and was not found with any weapon on him.  The police have also seized the white Scorpio reportedly used for chasing the MLA's car.

The allegedly incident of waylaying the car occurred last night. In his complaint, Naveen (26), driver of MLA’s official car said that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on October 12 and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7:07 pm.

He travelled in the car to Circuit House in Mangaluru and attended a meeting. Later, at 10:45 pm, he left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushith.

The private car was moving ahead of his official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Overbridge, a Scorpio started following it.

The driver informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car in which he was travelling.

The driver of the car which was following the MLA’s car overtook the car and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market where the MLA was travelling and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by showing weapons.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the Scorpio vehicle drove away the vehicle towards B C Road.

The complainant has alleged that the suspect has waylaid both the car in which the MLA was travelling and also MLA’s official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver.

The Bantwal Rural police have booked a case under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ). The investigation is under way.

News Network
October 17,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: "I am standing for change", Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said on Monday after casting his vote along with 264 other party delegates from the state.

Of the total 310 delegates in Kerala, 264 cast their vote till 1 PM in favour of either Tharoor or his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been openly supported by the senior party leaders in the southern state. Polling will end at 4 PM.

Prior to casting his vote, Tharoor told reporters here that there is a need for a change in how the party functions and this poll was part of that.

After casting his vote, he told reporters that he did not stand in the election for himself, but instead he stood for the Congress and the country.

"India needs a strong Congress. I did not contest for my political future, but for that of the Congress and India. I am here as a viable alternative. I am standing for change. A change in how the party functions," he said.

Tharoor also said that both sides would get a significant number of votes and it will not be an easy election for either side.

He also reiterated what he has been saying for some time, that the Gandhi family had told him there was no official candidate of the party.

Besides him, other senior party leaders from Kerala also cast their vote by afternoon at Indira Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which saw delegates queuing up outside since morning.

While many of the senior leaders from Kerala, the home turf of Tharoor, have openly declared their support for Kharge, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has claimed that he has support of the youth leaders and party workers.

Senior party leaders like Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan have said that Kharge was better suited for the party president post as he has risen through the ranks and was more experienced than Tharoor.

Tharoor, who has made an aggressive bid for the party's top post, during the poll campaign had on many occasions said the Congress leaders in Kerala appeared to be against him.

This was refuted by the senior party leaders in Kerala who said that they are not opposed to Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to coax him into withdrawing his candidature.

The counting of votes would be taken up on October 19 and the results are expected the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from across the country were expected to cast their votes during the day.
 

News Network
October 24,2022

London, Oct 24: Rishi Sunak on Monday is all set to make history on Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon.

