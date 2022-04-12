  1. Home
‘At least 60 Karnataka MLAs are demanding 40 per cent kickback from contractors’

News Network
April 13, 2022

In a startling revelation, Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association President Jagannath Shegaji today claimed that a total of 60 MLAs Karnataka are demanding 40 per cent kickback from the contractors.

Speaking at a press meet in Kalaburagi on April 13, he said: “They will come to kick off the works if they are given 10 per cent kickback. After which, we have to pay 30 per cent to 40 per cent kickback in various stages. The list included the legislators from all parties.”

"Bills to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores are pending till March in the state and the bills of Rs 700 crore is pending in Kalyana Karnataka. Several bills are pending with Public Works Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are taking up quality work even though the cost of materials have increased. But, the bills are not being cleared. Due to this reason, the contractors are resorting to killing themselves," he alleged.

"Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment. We are ready to come for a dialogue if the government is assured in this regard. Santosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life in Udupi, had written to the prime minister and union rural development minister about the kickback. Though the Union government directed the state to conduct a probe into it, the government didn't respond positively," the president accused.

Instead of insisting for a probe into the allegations, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had filed a defamation case against Santosh. The truth would have come out if the probe was conducted earlier. Though the contractors had staged protest against the kickbacks in 27 districts of the State earlier, the government is not responding to our demands, he said.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh. If the government fails to provide justice to the death of the contractor. We will launch a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. A criminal case should be filed against Eshwarappa and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to the kin of the deceased, he urged.

Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association General Secretary R K Sanjay, Vice President Mohasin M Patil, Contractor M K Patil and Basavaraj Sajjan were present in the press meet.

News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The Hindutva campaign against Halal meat has taken a serious turn in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has directed all Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against elements who try to create problems during the festival.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi festival on Saturday followed by 'Hosa tadukua' on Sunday. The people especially in south Karnataka feast on non-vegetarian food en mass during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign that Hindus must not make purchase of halal cut meat.

Answering a question, Bommai said that he has directed to conduct peace meetings between leaders of communities and ensure that the law and order system is not disturbed in the state.

Meanwhile, Bhadravathi police in Shivamogga district arrested 7 persons for assaulting hotel staff demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner that he should not sell halal meat as 99 per cent of the population of the area follow Hindu religion.

The same group went to the Janata hotel and demanded jhatka cut meat. They insisted that the hotel should not sell halal cut meat. They quarrelled with a customer and assaulted one of the hotel staff. The hotel and meat shop owners had lodged a complaint with the police.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda and other two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu (Hindutva) activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cut. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."

News Network
April 10,2022

Chinese official media on Sunday sounded upbeat about the prospects of Shehbaz Sharif becoming the new prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan, saying all-weather ties between China and Pakistan "could be better than under Khan".

A new Pakistan government will be formed most likely under Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after Parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new premier, a write up in the state-run Global Times said.

"Chinese and Pakistani analysts consider that the solid China-Pakistan relations will not be affected by the internal political change in Pakistan because to safeguard and develop the bilateral ties is the joint consensus of all parties and all groups in Pakistan,” it said.

"The potential successor of Khan is from the Sharif family which has been promoting China-Pakistan ties for a long time, and cooperation between the two countries could be even better than under Khan," it said, adding that close ties between the two countries were better under the traditional political parties.

The $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progressed better under the previous Nawaz Sharif government.

China had reservations about Khan as he was a critic of the project when he was in the opposition though he later became its big admirer after assuming office in 2018.

The latest political change in Pakistan is mainly caused by political party struggles and issues with the economy and people's livelihoods, said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

Qian added that due to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, many people in the country believe that Khan's administration has failed to stop the economic situation from worsening,

"In general, current internal problems in Pakistan have nothing to do with its solid ties with China, so there will not be a significant impact on China-Pakistan cooperation,” he said.

"Khan is from a newly rising political party…, and when traditional major political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) return to power, China-Pakistan cooperation could be even better because these traditional major parties have much closer and deeper ties with China,” Qian told the daily.

When Shehbaz was a regional leader of the eastern province of Punjab, he signed many Belt and Road Initiative cooperation deals with China directly to improve local infrastructure and economic development, and his family has maintained long-standing ties with China as his brother Nawaz Sharif is a three-time former prime minister and the leader who kicked off the CPEC project, the Chinese experts said.

Significantly, the write-up also commented on Khan’s problematic ties with the powerful Pakistan military, which caused his downfall.

Some voices have said that the Pakistani military does not like Imran Khan's diplomatic stance, which they believe has impacted the neutrality of the country and brought unnecessary friction with the superpowers of the world as the country's military also has cooperation with the US,” it said.

"This is another reason why the Imran Khan administration was ousted, but we need to remember that the Pakistani military also attaches great importance to ties with China," Qian said.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: After seeking a ban on halal, Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, the Hindutva organisations have now started another campaign asking Hindus not to engage Muslim drivers and Muslim-owned transport companies when they go for temple tours and pilgrimages.

Prashanth Bangera of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike on Friday made an appeal to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers with them when they go for temple trips and pilgrimages. He had also given out a call to not to use vehicles owned by Muslim transport companies.

He urged that all Hindu organisations should support his call and bring awareness among the people in this regad. Sri Ram Sena lent its support to this call.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena has urged that Muzrai department should issue notice to the Muslim merchants and vendors in famous Savadatti Yallamma pilgrimage center in Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

He maintained that if the shops were not vacated, Sri Ram Sena activists would meet Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and demand to vacate them.

Pramod Muthalik had met the Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Anand Mamani earlier and urged that non-Hindu merchants should be vacated from the premises of the Savadatti Yellamma pilgrimage center. He stated that lakhs of pilgrims visited the temple and there are more than 50 per cent of Muslim merchants carrying out their business here, he had claimed.

