  1. Home
  2. At least 90 people died of covid despite vaccination in Karnataka; 51 in Hassan alone

At least 90 people died of covid despite vaccination in Karnataka; 51 in Hassan alone

News Network
July 18, 2021

Bengaluru, July 18: At least 90 breakthrough Covid deaths have so far been reported in Karnataka. Of them 51 are from Hassan and 20 are from Mysuru districts. A breakthrough infection is one where a person contracts the disease despite being vaccinated.

Out of the around 11,000 breakthrough Covid infections that the health department analysed — with 9,000 vaccinated with one dose and 2,000 with both doses — 87 were hospitalised and as many as 90 patients died. According to these figures, the fatality rate among the breakthrough infections is 0.81%.

While experts said investigation is needed to determine the cause of these deaths, they also said such a large number does not appear to be a coincidence. Hassan district officials say among those who died, six had taken both doses and 45 had taken the first dose.

A researcher on condition of anonymity said, “We need to test how these vaccines fare against emerging variants, since Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was the dominant variant in breakthrough infections. It’s possibly because it has vaccine-escape mechanisms or due to vaccines predating the new Delta variant.”

Of the 51 who died, most were over 60 years with comorbidities.

Hassan District Health Officer Dr Sathish Kumar said, “A single vaccine dose confers only partial protection. Among those who were fully vaccinated, six have died. Our health worker who had taken both doses is also one of these six.” 

Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi, Mysuru District Surgeon, who is the secretary of Mysuru district’s Covid death audit committee said, “Out of the 20 dead, only four of them were fully vaccinated. It is worrisome.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a new viral infection plaguing recovered Covid patients after several other post-covid ailments. Doctors believe those who have suppressed immunity or have been given steroids to treat severe Covid contract this viral infection.

While a 63-year-old patient on ECMO (advanced life support) developed this infection after recovering from Covid at Apollo, Jayanagar, and subsequently died, another recovered Covid patient in his 50s at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently suffering from the same infection.

The patient at Apollo was diagnosed with CMV after four weeks of suffering from Covid, and had to undergo high-level expensive molecular tests. Lower respiratory tract samples are required for detecting viruses like CMV. He had diabetes, hypertension, and was immunocompromised due to heavy-duty steroids. The risk factors for CMV are the same as they are for fungal infections.

Though it is very difficult to diagnose, when patients are worsening despite being given anti-bacterials and anti-fungals, and there is no clear cause evident, then doctors start hunting for CMV with respiratory secretions, if the suspicion index is high.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief of pulmonology and critical care, Apollo Hospitals, and member of BBMP expert committee, said, "CMV is a virus that usually attacks immunocompromised patients and it's seen in post-transplant individuals or people on steroids and other immunosuppressive agents. The reason it is hard to find is because it requires high-level testing and needs the right sample. We did find the virus via a bronchoscopy in a post Covid patient who was on ECMO. But he passed away."

Mehta suggested controlling diabetes and shorter-term steroids for Covid to prevent getting infected with viral infections like CMV. However, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Pulmonology, and Lung Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently treating a CMV patient with no history of immunosuppression or transplantation. Due to overwhelming Covid disease, he required ventilator support and eventually, was put on ECMO. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2021

abiyahmed.jpg

Addis Ababa, July 11: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office.

Abiy hailed the June 21 vote as the country's first free and fair election after decades of repressive rule. However, an opposition boycott, war in the northern region of Tigray, ethnic violence and logistical challenges in some areas overshadowed the election. Voting did not take place in three of Ethiopia's 10 regions.

Abiy's party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, election board deputy chairperson Woubshet Ayele announced in the capital Addis Ababa. Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said the board had delivered a credible election.

Opposition leader Berhanu Nega said his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) had filed 207 complaints after local officials and militiamen blocked observers in the Amhara region and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' region.

The election was the first test of voter support for Abiy, who promised political and economic reforms when he was appointed prime minister by the governing coalition in 2018.

Within months of taking office, Abiy lifted a ban on opposition parties, released tens of thousands of political prisoners and took steps to open up one of Africa's last untapped markets.

He now faces international pressure over the war in Tigray and accusations from rights groups that his government is rolling back some new freedoms, which it denies.

Abiy's newly formed Prosperity Party faced a fragmented opposition of dozens of mostly ethnically-based parties. The opposition parties Ezema and the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) each won less than 10 seats.

Voting in the Harar and Somali regions was delayed until September over security concerns and problems with ballot papers.

No date has been set for voting in Tigray, where the military has been battling forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, since November. The fighting has displaced 2 million people, and the United Nations has warned of famine conditions in parts of the region.

At the end of June, the TPLF seized control of most of Tigray and the regional capital Mekelle, eight months after the conflict erupted.

The government announced a unilateral ceasefire after days of TPLF advances. The TPLF has presented a list of seven demands that it says are a precondition for a ceasefire, including the withdrawal of the military and its allies from parts of Tigray currently administered by the neighbouring region of Amhara, which also claims the land.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2021

Ramallah, July 4: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Fierce clashes have broken out between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, leaving dozens of the Palestinians injured.

The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.

WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between settlers backed by regime forces and the Palestinians.

On Thursday, a human rights organization called on Israel to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.

At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by Israeli troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Israeli settlement of Eviatar.

The Israeli authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.
Tensions have reached boiling point as Israeli settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying Israeli authorities by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.

However, decades of successive Israeli regimes' economic and political support for the settler movement, including prevarication and indifference to illegal outposts, have emboldened the settlers.

Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and Israeli settlements. Israeli forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.

Israeli forces attack protesters in Silwan

In a separate development on Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds and attacked Palestinians holding a sit-in protest in solidarity with the owners of 17 houses threatened with displacement.

Local media said dozens of Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as a result of the violent assault.

The Palestinian properties in the Silwan neighborhood, which has for years been targeted by illegal Israeli settler organizations, are claimed by Israeli extremists backed by Ateret Cohanim, a right-wing foundation that works to strengthen Jewish presence in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.