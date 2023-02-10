  1. Home
Leopard sneaks into house, attacks couple, kills goat, sits quietly amid cows, gets rescued by forest officials

News Network
February 10, 2023

Mandya: An eight-year-old leopard that had strayed into a house in Mudanahalli village of KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, in the early hours of Thursday, February 9, injuring an elderly couple, was captured by the forest department.

Farmer Ningegowda, 71, and his wife Gauramma, 58, had not locked the front door before sleeping. There was a cattle shed at their home with few cows and goats. The big cat, spotted in the area earlier too, sneaked into the village to hunt sheep. 

The big cat attacked and injured both hands of Gauramma and then attacked and injured face of Ningegowda who came to Gauramma's rescue. Gauramma hit on the leopard's head with a stick, and the couple rushed out of the house. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their help and shifted them to hospital. 

Unaware of leopard hiding in the house, the forest officials who went inside the house for spot inspection, were shocked to realise the presence of leopard in the house. Surprisingly it had sat quietly amid the cows and goats at the home after killing one goat. They immediately came out and locked the house. 

After an operation by a team of 30 members they rescued the leopard around 12.15pm on Thursday, according to KRPet Range Forest Officer H S Gangadhar. 

Gangadhar added that while the couple were shifted to hospital, none went near the house to lock it properly. Followed by information from villagers, the forest officials who went to the house in the morning, found the leopard inside the house. Team from Bandipur shot tranquiliser and shifted it to the cage.

News Network
January 27,2023

Nanded, Jan 27: A 22-year-old medical student was strangled to death and set ablaze allegedly by her father, brother and three other male relatives over her love affair in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, an official said.

The police on Friday arrested the five for the killing that took place on January 22 in Pimpri Mahipal village under Limbgaon police station, around 600 km from Mumbai, an official said.

Shubhangi Jogdand was strangled to death with a rope by her family members, who later set her ablaze and threw her remains in a stream to destroy the evidence, he said.

The victim was a third year student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and her marriage had been fixed.

However, she informed the man chosen by her family that she was in love with another man from her village, the official said.

The victim's family had been upset after the wedding was called off, he said.

The woman’s father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on the night of January 22, and they allegedly killed her and tried to destroy the evidence, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added. 

News Network
February 7,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 7: The authorities and parents heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as most of the nursing and paramedical college students, among 231, who fell sick from food poisoning have recovered.

The hospital authorities have confirmed that most of the students admitted were discharged and many have been sent back after treatment. No student is critical and about 13 students are still under treatment, they stated.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Kadri police station against the management board, in connection with the food poisoning case based on the complaint lodged by District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Jagadeesh.

As many as 231 nursing and paramedical students from a private hostel in Shaktinagar here hadfallen sick, some seriously, due to food poisoning. Among them 137 students had been admitted to at least five hospitals in the city. 

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, the students had developed stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea, since 2am on Monday, and the college authorities had not shared any details to the family members. It is suspected water contamination could be the reason for food poisoning.

Though they complained of severe distress at 2am, they were brought to the hospital after 9pm. Sources said that the condition of some of the students was serious. While 52 students were admitted at AJ Hospital, 42 at Fr Muller Hospital, 18 at KMC, 14 at Unity Hospital, eight at City Hospital and three at Mangala Hospital. Most of them have already been discharged. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

