  2. Let SIT uncover truth; don’t jump to conclusions: UTK on Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’

Let SIT uncover truth; don’t jump to conclusions: UTK on Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’

July 21, 2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday emphasized the need for a fair and thorough probe into the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. He urged the public and media not to draw premature conclusions, stressing that only the truth, revealed through proper investigation, should guide further action.

Speaking to reporters about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Khader said, “A proper investigation must take place, the truth must come out, and legal action should follow accordingly. But making prejudiced judgments before the investigation is complete is not right.”

He further noted that Dharmasthala is a revered and holy place, and its sanctity must not be compromised based on unverified claims. “There is a need for introspection before arriving at any conclusion. Let the SIT do its job and let the facts speak,” he added.

The Speaker's comments come amid rising speculation and public concern over the alleged burial of multiple bodies in the area, which has prompted the state to order a high-level probe.

July 15,2025

Puttur, July 15: Tension prevailed in the Boluvaru area of Puttur Kasba village on the afternoon of July 14, after a man was spotted brandishing a sword and threatening members of the public near a mosque.

According to reports, the man, later identified as Raju alias Rajesh (45), originally from Sakleshpur and currently residing in Bantwal, was seen standing outside the gate of a mosque in Boluvaru, openly holding a sword. Concerned by the potential threat, local residents immediately alerted the Puttur Town Police.

Acting swiftly, police personnel rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, managed to apprehend the accused along with the weapon. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have registered a case at the Puttur Town Police Station under Crime No. 59/2025, invoking Section 25(1B)(b) of the Indian Arms Act and Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken.

The motive behind the act and whether the location near the mosque was intentionally chosen are currently under investigation.

July 12,2025

Mangaluru, July 12: A routine inspection at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) turned fatal on Saturday when two field operators lost their lives after inhaling leaked Hydrogen Sulfide (H₂S) gas. The incident occurred near tank FB7029 A, a dry slop service unit with a floating roof, in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) of the plant.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bhartiya (33) from Prayagraj and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala. A third operator, Vinayak Myageri from Gadag, who rushed to the tank in an attempt to rescue his colleagues, also fell ill due to gas exposure and is currently undergoing treatment in Mangaluru. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the gas leak was minor and has since been contained. He confirmed that a police case will be filed based on the statements from the families of the deceased.

In a statement, MRPL said that both affected workers were found unconscious on top of the tank and were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In response to the incident, MRPL has constituted a high-level committee of Group General Managers to investigate the exact cause of the gas leak and identify any lapses in safety protocols. The company also stated that all relevant statutory authorities are being informed.

Top Officials Visit Site

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Santhish Kumar visited the site and held discussions with MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath. The ADC ordered a thorough inquiry and directed MRPL to provide generous compensation to the families of the victims. He also emphasized the urgent need to reinforce safety standards across the plant.

Mangaluru Tehsildar Prashath Patil and Surathkal Deputy Tehsildar Naveen Kumar were also present during the inspection.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragic deaths of two young field operators raise serious questions about on-ground safety practices and emergency response protocols at one of India’s key petrochemical hubs.

July 15,2025

Damascus, July 15: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against a number of installations once belonging to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the southwestern province of Suweida.

Local media outlets reported that two aerial raids struck sites near the town of al-Mazraa late on Monday.

Informed sources said sounds of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Kanaker town.

Material damage was reported, but no information was yet available about possible casualties.

The Israeli military later asserted in a statement that it hit several tanks in the area between al Mazraa and Sami’ as they moved towards Suweida in southern Syria.

It claimed that the strikes were aimed at “preventing their arrival to the area.”

“The Israeli army will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it,” it said.

Early on Monday, HTS forces initiated an offensive in Suweida following fatal confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions, resulting in the deaths of dozens of individuals and injuries to hundreds of others.

At least 99 people have been killed and around 200 others wounded over the past two days in the Suweida province, as clashes escalate between local Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and HTS forces, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, the fatalities include 60 from the Druze community – among them two women and two children – 18 from Bedouin tribes, 14 from HTS fighters, and seven unidentified individuals wearing military uniforms.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and repeated violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

