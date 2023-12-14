Let’s not trouble students and good citizens after Parliament security breach: Karnataka Speaker

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.