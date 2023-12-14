  1. Home
  2. Let’s not trouble students and good citizens after Parliament security breach: Karnataka Speaker

News Network
December 14, 2023

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.

News Network
December 3,2023

A brutal Israeli attack targeting a refugee camp in Gaza has killed more than 100 people as the regime continues with its relentless aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said in a Saturday report that many people had also been injured in the Israeli missile strike that took place earlier in the day and targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of Gaza.

It said the attack had targeted a residential building belonging to a large family in Jabalia, adding that many members of the family were still missing under the rubble.

The attack comes a day after the Israeli regime resumed its brutal military campaign against Gaza after a seven-day ceasefire deal with Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement came to an end.

Nearly 200 people were killed in the renewed round of attacks on Gaza until early Saturday, according to Gaza Health Ministry authorities.

Israel’s aggression against Gaza started on October 7 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine near Gaza.

More than 15,000 people had been killed in Gaza in the first round of Israel attacks before the truce with Hamas came into force on November 24.

Israel had targeted Jabalia and other camps hosting refugees in Gaza in its first round of attacks.

More than a million people have been displaced in Gaza as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Rights organizations and governments have repeatedly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate targeting of places of gathering for displaced Palestinians, including hospitals, schools, mosques and refugee camps in Gaza. 

News Network
December 11,2023

Udupi, Dec 11: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said. 

News Network
December 7,2023

At least 92 students have died in schools and colleges run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) in the last five years, according to a legislature committee report.

The Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, headed by Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy, tabled its interim report for 2023-24 in the Assembly on Wednesday, December 6. 

As per report, among the 92 death cases, 29 students died by suicide and under mysterious circumstances while returning home.

Stressing the need for detailed investigations into such deaths, the committee recommended that the government seek information from parents about whether the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement had conducted any investigation. If no investigation was conducted, the government should initiate action as per law, it stated.

The committee also recommended that the government hold special counselling sessions for students, parents, and teachers to prevent such suicide cases.

The committee favoured setting up a system to ensure proper utilization and evaluation of funds meant for the development of SCs and STs. A sum of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been spent on 1.8 crore SCs and STs under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act since 2013. The Act mandates spending 24.5% of the State’s budget on SCs and STs.

Stressing the need to know whether the benefits reached these communities, the committee stated that the government should evolve a mechanism for the purpose.

