  Licences of Ola, Uber expired in Karnataka in 2021

October 8, 2022

Licences issued to cab aggregators Ola and Uber expired a year ago, according to transport officials, who can’t act against the aggregators because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court.

Aggregators are mandated to get licences from the government under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. Ola and Uber have challenged the rules.

The court struck down some provisions and told the transport department not to initiate coercive action—such as seizing vehicles—as it had led to distress among drivers.

Officials in the transport commissioner’s office said Ola’s licence to aggregate cabs expired in June 2021 while Uber’s expired in December 2021.

When the companies approached the Transport Commissioner to renew their licences, officials sought details of their operations and compliance with the rules.

“The companies have not given written replies to many of our notices. They have communicated verbally that they will challenge the notices before the High Court. Once the matter is resolved, we can proceed to enforce the rules,” an official said.

Another official said the department had filed about 300 cases against Ola and Uber for collecting exorbitant fares.

“Unfortunately, we end up penalising the drivers who have no say in deciding the fares. It has become difficult to hold the companies to account,” he said.

Even as passengers complain of exorbitant fares, drivers say their earnings have dipped. “The aggregators are essentially middlemen who invest the least. In some cases, they take 30 per cent of the fare,” said Rudramurthy of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union.

In the case of Rapido, officials said a ‘legal vacuum’ had allowed the company to operate without a licence. “The bike taxi policy notified by the government allows only electric vehicles. However, the company has approached the High Court, which told us not to initiate action till some of these issues are resolved,” an official said.

September 28,2022

praveensood.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Following the Union government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday warned strict action on any protests or activities against the decision and in favour of the banned organisations.

The state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) said the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

"Following the Centre's ban, the action to be taken by the state government has been delegated through a notification, and an order has been issued. Now, the state government will be issuing an order shortly on action to be taken by the District Magistrates and Commissioner of Police on the ground," Sood said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the police department and deputy commissioners of various districts will accordingly be taking actions against the banned organisation.

Suggesting that considerable information and evidence gathered by the Centre led to the PFI being outlawed, the DGP said the state police is keeping a strict vigil and is gathering information to take strict action against those who oppose the ban.

"If anyone protests against the government decision on the ban and in favour of the banned organisation, they will have to face the consequences, because they too can be considered legally as part of the banned outfit," he added.

Sood said the police will be taking action against the banned organisation and its affiliates that are active in the state, as per law, and some of which have already been initiated.

No untoward incidents have taken place in the state, since this morning, after the news of the ban came out, he said, adding that all precautionary measures have been taken over the last two days, and proper bandobast have been made.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The Central government's action came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

On September 22, the NIA along with the state police conducted raids, during which the agency had arrested seven and police 15 people, and produced them to court which granted them to 11 days police custody.

From evidences gathered and based on credible information, Sood said the police on Tuesday took 101 people under preventive detention from across the state after presenting them before the tahsildar.

"While some have been remanded for 15 (days), some are for 10 days and a few for seven. Based on their bail bond for good behaviour, they will be released," he said. 

September 23,2022

ahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 23: Three days after engineering graduate Maaz Muneer Ahmed was arrested by the Shivamogga Police on suspicion of his involvement in terror activities, his father Muneer Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased is son of former Congress leader and Thirthahalli local body’s former member late Sabjan Sab. 

Maaz Muneer was arrested by Shivamogga Police on September 19 on charges of having links with the banned terrorist organisation – ISIS. It is said his father was hurt and disturbed over the arrest of his son.

Muneer Ahmed is a native of Thirthahalli. The family had moved to Mangaluru five years ago. Maaz did study M. Tech in Mangaluru and he had been working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company.

Shivamogga Police presented Maaz Muneer before a judge in Shivamogga on Friday and got permission for his travel to attend his father’s final rites. 

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Maaz Muneer would take part in the final rites. 

September 24,2022

girls.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 24: Three girl students of a private PU college in Mangaluru, who had escaped from their hospital on September 21, were traced in Puducherry and brought back to the city by a team of city police.

The three first year students of Vikas PU College were missing after they escaped from the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Two of the girls hailed from Bengaluru, and the other one from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. 

Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

