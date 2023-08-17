  1. Home
Lokayukta conducts raids on officials in 48 locations across Karnataka

News Network
August 17, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 17: The Karnataka Lokayukta today conducted raids in as many as 48 locations across the state after receiving information on a number of officials with regards to accumulation of disproportionate assets. 

These raids have been carried out in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

This comes after corruption charges levelled against several officials. Around 200 officials from the Lokayukta have been involved in the searches since this morning, news agency ANI reported.

Lokayukta officials have raided a former engineer with Bengaluru's civic and administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub district officer in Kodagu, the agency said.

Officials are also combing through the residences of a district collector in Priyapattana of Kodagu district and a revenue inspector belonging to the Mahadevapura division, whose residence is in the Banashankari area in Bengaluru.

Several locations in Mysore city and district have also been subject to impromtu raids. Some officials are also scanning the Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence and carrying out an audit search.

A Belgaum corporation assistant commissioner, Santosh Anishettar, has also come under the Lokayukta's radar, and his documents are being verified at his residence in Saptapur, Dharwad. In Tumakuru district, the Lokayukta sleuths landed at the doorstep of the district's urban development authority Joint Director K N Nagaraj in the Sapthagiri area.

The Lokayukta is acting on the corruption charges levelled against these officials, who are accused of allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets. Searches are underway in several locations and further information is awaited.

News Network
August 12,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A 32-year-old cow vigilante has been booked under the stringent Karnataka Goonda Act for allegedly extorting money from cow slaughterers and cattle transporters, and subsequently arrested by the Central Crime Branch, police said.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hassan district, was booked and arrested late on Friday night.

According to police, there are 10 cases registered against him in various police stations in the state.

In its order to book him under the Goonda Act, police said: 'This person has repeatedly been involved in criminal activities with the objective of extortion in the name of 'Rashtra Rakshana Pade' (Nation Protection Force).'

'He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening business people, thereby committing breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,' police said. 

Kerehalli was most recently accused in the case of the death of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha, who was allegedly stopped and attacked in the Ramanagara region bordering Bengaluru by Kerehalli and his associates on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1. 

A preliminary probe revealed that Pasha died due to cardiac arrest but the police suspect that the accused may have used a stun gun to neutralise Pasha which might have led to a cardiac arrest. Kerehalli was granted bail by the Karnataka high court in May based on an autopsy report that suggested a heart attack death.

In a second case involving cow vigilantism, Kerehalli is accused of stopping transporter Aleemulla Baig with accusations of illegal cattle transport in the Electronic City police limits of Bengaluru on March 20, 2023. A case was filed by the victim after Pasha’s death. Kerehalli and his associates allegedly beat up Baig and the driver and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks.

A third case cited by the Bengaluru police to declare Kerehalli a rowdy is an August 2021 case registered by the Begur police over efforts to install a religious statue at the Begur Lake despite a high court order for the preservation of the lake.

The Bengaluru police have also cited two other cases: an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation case at Chamarajpet in December 2022, and a January 2022 case filed by a police official at the Hampi Tourism police station against Kerehalli and nine others for violation of Covid norms.

News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: The police probing the matter in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable named Chetan Singh killed four people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from his department named Tikaram Meena has made new revelations. The police said that the accused RPF constable threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint onboard the moving train.

As per reports from Indian Express, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly was going through coaches when he found a woman in a burqa. He pointed his gun towards the woman and asked her to say Jai Mata Di. The woman said in her statement that when she chanted Jai Mata Di, Chetan Singh then furiously told her to say loudly to which the adhered to and said it loudly.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the Police was investigating the matter. The Police also said that the whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras which were installed in the train coaches. The woman has been made a prime witness in the case. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police also interrogated the accused RPF constable.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh is currently in judicial custody for the murder of four people. He is accused of killing an ASI and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The three passengers were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The horrific incident was captured on camera. In the video RPF constable Chetan Singh can be seen holding a gun in his hand while a man was dying at his feet. He was also threatening the passengers onboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra to vote for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident occurred on July 31.

News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

