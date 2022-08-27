  1. Home
Lokayukta initiates probe against Karnataka Home Minister; AAP demands his dismissal

News Network
August 27, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 27: In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Lokayukta has initiated an investigation against Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the allotment of a site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in violation of rules, Lokayukta sources said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the High Court.

In the complaint, AAP said the Supreme Court has orally reprimanded the Karnataka government’s policy to allot sites worth crores of rupees to Jnanendra and other influential leaders.

The allotment was made despite the fact that G category sites cannot be allotted as it gives room for corruption.

The state government on Friday transferred BDA Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda in the wake of the Apex Court’s ruling.

Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, alleged of taking 40 percent commission from contractors on all projects,” the AAP claimed.

“It is clear from this case that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru Unit President, said.

State spokesperson and senior former K A S officer K Mathai stated that Araga Jnanendra should be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately or he should respectfully resign himself.

News Network
August 20,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The High Court of Karnataka has expressed concern over rampant corruption in government offices in the state. It has pointed that no file moves without a bribe. 

Justice K Natarajan made the observations in a recent order while denying bail to K T Raju, assistant engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for passing a favourable order in a land case. 

Raju, who had scaled down his demand to Rs 60 lakh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 7 while accepting an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB case was that a piece of land measuring 33 guntas in Kengeri village in the name of two persons was utilised by the BDA to form a road without any acquisition proceedings. A person with the General Power Attorney (GPA) on behalf of the original owners had moved an application seeking an alternative site, and had been moving from one section to another in the BDA.

On November 2, 2021, a BDA official forwarded the file to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer (ALAO) who in turn sent it to a surveyor. After passing through several officers, the file finally reached Raju on January 3, 2022. It was with him till his arrest on June 7.

On rejection of his bail application by a subordinate court, Raju moved the high court and contended that he is in custody for more than one and a half months. The engineer further claimed that mere acceptance of the amount cannot be grounds to show that he had demanded and accepted the bribe.

The counsel for the ACB contended that the conversation between the petitioner and the complainant clearly revealed the demand for bribe.

The telephonic conversation and the hand examination made by the ACB reveal that the petitioner had accepted the notes, the HC said.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Natarajan said.

News Network
August 20,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show Dongri to nowhere here, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said. A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against idols of Ram and Sita.

The comedian was denied permission to perform here in November 2021 on the same ground. 

