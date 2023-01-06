  1. Home
M S Dhoni gets a cordial reception at Mangaluru Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
January 7, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 7: Indian cricket’s super star and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Mangaluru International Airport today. 

He was cordially welcomed by U T Ifthikar Ali, brother of former minister and incumbent Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

The ‘Captain Cool’ was on his way to Bekal in Kasaragod district for the release of the autobiography on Prof K K Abdul Gafar, father of his friend Dr Shajeer Gafar.

December 30,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Three members of the Christian community, who had reportedly extended financial help to a few poor families, have now been booked by the police in western Bengaluru under the new law on religious conversion. 

The trio is now facing the charge of distributing handbills and "offering" financial support to those who change their religion near Doddamma Temple in JJ Nagar on Wednesday night. 

Some residents, backed by workers of a Hindutva organisation, claimed they were being "wooed" to change their religion. 

Members of the Hindutva organisation got into a heated argument with them and called the police. 

Krishna Murthy, a resident of Venkataswamy Garden, later filed a police complaint over the matter. 

J Nagar police registered a case under the Karnataka Protection to Freedom of Religious Act, 2022, against Nelsan, Yanappa Vijay and Shruti. Nelsan is from Bengaluru while Vijay and Shruti are from Andhra Pradesh. 

Murthy's complaint stated that the trio asked people to start praying to their god and celebrate their festivals to get their problems solved. 

Police questioned the trio but let them go after telling them to appear for questioning whenever summoned. 

January 3,2023

New Delhi, Jan 3: Twenty-year-old Anjali was with her friend Nidhi on the scooty while both were returning home before the two-wheeler collided head-on with a Maruti Baleno car in the early hours of January 1. Due to the impact, Nidhi was tossed off the pillion seat while Anjali got stuck beneath the car that dragged her for several kilometres which eventually resulted in her painful death.

"After the collision, Anjali went under the car and I was thrown to the ground. The car did not stop and moved forward with Anjali stuck beneath, shouting for help. A few meters away, the car stopped. They (car occupants) might have felt something was stuck under the car and they reversed... again moved the car forward twice... and then drove away," Nidhi, an eyewitness of the incident, said while recalling it.

"... no songs were being played in the car. They did it intentionally, and they knew she was under the car. My home is not much far from the site of the accident. When I reached home, I was in fear and hopeless... I narrated the incident to my mother," said Nidhi.

Her statement was also recorded in presence of the magistrate on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CCTV footage outside the Oyo Hotel was also recovered by the police where the victim and Nidhi were seen arguing on December 31, 2022 before the incident.

"We were coming home after the party. She was bit drunk, I had asked her to hand me over the scooty key but she wanted to drive. We were arguing on who will drive the scooty," said Nidhi, who also sustained minor injuries on her left hand in the incident.

As per sources, the accused drove the car for 90 minutes with Anjali stuck under it.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mitthu (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker. 

January 2,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

