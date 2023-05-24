  1. Home
  2. Major tragedy averted at Mangaluru Airport after Dubai-bound flight suffers bird hit

Major tragedy averted at Mangaluru Airport after Dubai-bound flight suffers bird hit

News Network
May 25, 2023

IndiGo.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: Major tragedy was averted at the Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district when a Dubai-bound Indigo flight suffered a bird hit while taking off on Thursday.

According to sources at the airport, the incident happened at 8.30 a.m. and caused panic among the passengers. The flight was going from Mangaluru to Dubai.

One of the wings got hit by a bird when the flight had crossed the taxiway and was all set to take off. The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the incident and cancelled the take off, sources said.

The authorities made alternate arrangements for the passengers to fly to Dubai. The flight is being inspected by the technicians, according to sources.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2023

DKSHBD.jpg

Bengaluru, May 15: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post, said he has not received any call from the party's central leadership to discuss the issue.

When asked whether he will be appointed the Chief Minister, he said: "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi."

He also said the government will be formed at an auspicious time.

Amid speculation that he has been asked to come to the national capital by the high command, he said: "I have not received any call yet. Let's see."

On when the new government would be formed, Shivakumar said, "We will see an auspicious day of the week, auspicious moment and auspicious 'muhurta'."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar cuts a cake to celebrate his birthday early Monday, May 15, 2023. Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah also took part in simple celebration.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah today headed to Delhi for talks with the party high command. According to some sources, more newly-elected MLAs at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) favoured Siddaramaiah than Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress Legislaure Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

In the May 10 Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2023

IndiGo.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: Major tragedy was averted at the Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district when a Dubai-bound Indigo flight suffered a bird hit while taking off on Thursday.

According to sources at the airport, the incident happened at 8.30 a.m. and caused panic among the passengers. The flight was going from Mangaluru to Dubai.

One of the wings got hit by a bird when the flight had crossed the taxiway and was all set to take off. The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the incident and cancelled the take off, sources said.

The authorities made alternate arrangements for the passengers to fly to Dubai. The flight is being inspected by the technicians, according to sources.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2023

shafi saadi.jpg

Bengaluru, May 23: The new Congress government of Karnataka led by chief minister Siddaramaiah has issued an order revoking the nomination of four members of the State Waqf Board, including its Chairman Maulana N K Muhammad Shafi Saadi with immediate effect.

Apart from Shafi Saadi, the nominations of Waqf Board members Mir Azhar Hussain, G. Yakub, and IAS officer Zehera Naseem have also been revoked. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.