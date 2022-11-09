  1. Home
Malali Juma Masjid case: Court dismisses interim applications; VHP celebrates, asks Muslims to hand over building to Hindus

News Network
November 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 9: In what can be termed as a victory for the campaign of hardline Hindutva outfits, a civil judge court in Mangaluru has rejected two interim applications related to Juma Masjid in Malalipete near Mangaluru, on Wednesday.

In the order, Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Nikita Akki, rejected interim applications (IA) No 3 and 4 filed by Juma Masjid seeking dismissal of the suit seeking an injunction against Juma Masjid from dismantling the old tiled structure. 

The court dismissed the interim application filed by the defendant under Section 85 of the Waqf Act 1995 read with Order 7 Rule 11(d) and Section 151 of CPC and also the application filed under Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The court has extended the temporary injunction on dismantling the old tiled structure that has a temple-like structure. While rejecting the two interim applications, the civil judge posted the case on December 8, for hearing on interim application 2 for the injunction filed by the plaintiff.

A controversy erupted over the old structure which was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malalipete on April 19. Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders had appealed to the district administration to stop the renovation work till documents are verified and later approached the court against the dismantling of the structure.

Welcoming the dismissal of two interim applications, VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha Joint Secretary said the legal fight will continue. “It is a victory of our belief. We insist on conducting a survey of the site through the court commissioner and Archaeological Survey of India.”

Addressing the press, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell called the development a victory for the Hindu belief. “We request the mosque committee to handover the structure to Hindus. Let the matter settle peacefully. If not, we will continue the legal battle. Even 'Tambula Prashne' proved that there was a temple there. In the coming days, we will arrange 'Ashtamangala Prashne' in order to construct a huge temple,” he said. 

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “security has been strengthened at Malali. In order to ensure no untoward incident occurs, KSRP, and CAR personnel have been deployed as a part of security under the leadership of ACP. DCP (Law and order) Anshu Kumar will visit Malali to supervise security.

News Network
November 4,2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

News Network
October 29,2022

A debate is going on in the social and cultural circles of Karnataka over Bhootharadhane, a ritual of spirit worship practised by people of coastal Karnataka, as to whether it is part of Hindu culture. The discussion was opened up with the stupendous success of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara, a story based on the traditions and beliefs, including worship of Bhootha Kola, in the Dakshina Kannada region.

The controversy was kicked off by Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar who questioned Rishab Shetty’s claim in an interview that the Bhootha Kola ritual is part of Hindu culture. During the interview, Shetty was asked whether Panjurli, a spirit in the form of a wild boar, was depicted in the movie as a Hindu deity. Shetty, in his reply said those gods are ‘all part of our tradition’ and of Hindu culture and rituals. “Because I am a Hindu, I have belief and respect for my religion. But I will not say others are wrong. What we have said (in the movie) is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma,” he said.

Contesting this, Kumar told a press conference that it is important how we use the word ‘Hindu’. “It is wrong to say that Bhootha Kola is part of the Hindu religion. Adivasis practised the ritual and there is no ‘Brahminism’ in Bhootha Kola, he pointed out. Cautioning against bracketing ancient ‘Moolvasi’ culture with Hinduism, he said it is the culture of the Adivasis. Do not put Adivasi culture in the column of Hindu religion,” he said, inviting strong protests from right wing Hindu outfits.

Bhootha Kola is a ritual performance where local spirits or deities are worshipped. It is believed that the person performing the ritual turns himself in as God at the moment and listens to people’s grievances and provides answers. Several Bhoothas are being worshipped in the Tulu-speaking belt of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The rituals are mostly confined to small local communities and rural areas where the Daivas are believed to protect the villagers from all evils.

North Kerala’s Theyyam performed in local temples and houses has strong resemblance to the Bhootha Kola. 

Chetan Kumar, an activist who had earlier taken up the cause of Adivasis, said Bhootha Kola, a non-Vedic ritual, was not part of Hindu tradition but of indigenous people who are Moolvasis, which was later ‘hijacked’ by Aryans. In a tweet, Kumar said, “Glad our Kannada film Kantara is making national waves. Director Rishab Shetty claims Bhootha Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions pre-date Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/ truth on & off screen.”

Karnataka’s land has its own culture, tradition and history even before the Hindu religion began. Bhootha Kola and other practices are part of the Adivasi culture which has been existing for several thousand years, he later said, clarifying his argument.

Rishab Shetty, who sought to distance himself from the controversy, said he has no comment on the issue. “When I was making this movie, those people who practised this culture were with me and I have been very cautious. I come from the same part, still I do not want to comment about it as only people who perform it have the right to speak,” he told media. Many others joined issue criticising Chetan Kumar for his remarks.

Noting that Bhootha Kola represents Hindu culture and tradition, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik in a statement said the actor, who is an atheist, does not know the culture of the land. Identifying Panjurli, a spirit worshiped in Bhootha Kola, with the Hindu God Vishnu has led to the controversy, with some pointing out the ‘appropriation’ of Adivasi culture in films that depict Hinduism.

Reacting to the row, Dharmasthala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) and Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade said several such practices have evolved over the years and people have strong belief in them. The people in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts believe in Daivaradhane and Bhootharadhane. There is no need to link it with dharma, he told media after watching the movie in Mangaluru recently.

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya academy president Dayanand G Kathalsar affirmed that Bhootharadhane and worship of Bhoothas are part and parcel of Hindu religion. Attempts are being made to separate those practising the worship from the mainstream of Hindu religion, he told reporters here.

Kathalsar, who is also former president of Pampadara Yane Daivaradkara Seva Samaja, said there are 16 different classes who are involved in Daivaradhane in the coastal region. All the people from different classes are involved in the process, he said, adding it is unfair to try to distance it from Hinduism. He said all Tuluvas believed in Daivradhane, including the scheduled caste people who belong to the Hindu religion. The right-wing outfits are up in arms against Chetan Kumar for his comments on Bhootha Kola.

Recently, an FIR was registered in Bengaluru against the actor for his comments on Bhootha Kola, based on a complaint from a Bajrang Dal activist. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), which has also taken up the issue, also lodged a complaint at Karkala police station in Udupi stating that Chetan Kumar’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The Vedike has urged the police to take suitable action against the actor.

News Network
November 4,2022

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she was allegedly refused treatment at the district hospital in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as she did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card. The state government has suspended a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru district hospital for dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry. 

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit Kasturi, who was pregnant with twins, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The woman, a labourer hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, and returned home from the hospital on Wednesday (November 2) night. She went into labour on Thursday morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a male baby. She died before delivering the second baby. The new-born also died.

It is alleged that the hospital staff turned her away despite repeated pleas. A report submitted by the district surgeon to the health commissioner, however, claimed she refused to undergo tests and treatment at the hospital. Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended a doctor and three staffers.

Kasturi was a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Tumakuru. She and her husband were working as construction labourers in Bengaluru. Her husband died by suicide four months ago after which she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr B N Manjunath and district surgeon Dr Veena visited Kasturi’s house. They said disciplinary action would be initiated against the doctor and the staff concerned.

Health Minister K Sudhakar vowed stern action against those responsible for the “unfortunate death” of the woman and babies. He said he will constitute a three-member committee headed by health commissioner to conduct a departmental enquiry and submit report in two weeks.

Those found guilty will also face criminal cases, he added.

Anil Kumar T K, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), said Aadhaar card or maternity card is not necessary for admission to government hospitals. “If a patient needs care, the hospital needs to provide it first and then look at the documents,” he said.

“Patients from other states get admitted to hospitals in districts like Ballari and Chikkaballapur. We have to see if these hospitals are also insisting on the cards. If that is the case, we will communicate to them clearly that such documents are not needed,” he said.

