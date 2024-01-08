  1. Home
  Maldives row: Sehwag promotes Udupi beaches as cricketers urge to explore Indian Islands

Maldives row: Sehwag promotes Udupi beaches as cricketers urge to explore Indian Islands

January 8, 2024

The controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a few public figures in Maldives have left many Indian celebrities fuming. Slamming the remarks cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, etc. have encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches instead of Maldives. 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a sharp reply to the comments against PM Modi.

"Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is knowing for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places," he wrote on X.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "Having travelled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality."

Former India batter Suresh Raina urged Indians to unite against Maldives and explore Indian Islands. Raina said it's upsetting to see such criticism from the Maldives, especially because India contributes greatly to their economy, crisis management, and many other areas.

He stated now is the moment to explore the Indian Islands.

"I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many other aspects. Having visited the Maldives multiple times and always expressing admiration for the destination's beauty, I believe it's crucial to prioritize our self-respect," he said in a post on X.

"In light of recent events, let's unite and choose to #ExploreIndianIslands, supporting our own vibrant tourism industry. It's time to celebrate and appreciate the rich experiences that our own has to offer," Raina added.

Notably, former cricketer Aakash Chopra took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

"'India Out' was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it's up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind," Akash Chopra wrote on X.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social media platform and lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra and its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Sachin posted on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

The Maldivian government on January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of PM Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

January 2,2024

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

December 27,2023

Those testing positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka will have to undergo home quarantine for a week. Following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Tuesday, December 26, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that said that 36 individuals have tested positive for the JN.1 variant of the virus in the state. Currently, there are 436 active Covid-19 cases, with those who tested positive placed under home isolation, closely monitored by health officials.

“Whoever gets Covid has to stay at home for a week. So, we have ordered that (any organisation) government or private should provide leave to a person if they are found to be having Covid-19 and unable to reach the office because of the same,” he said.

Despite the overall rise in Covid-19 cases, minister Rao reported that only seven deaths occurred due to the infection in the state. Among those, three were confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant.

The minister said that out of 60 samples sent for genome sequencing, 34 were identified as the JN.1 variant, along with another variant, JN.1.1. The health minister reassured public, stating that while the variant is new, there is no need for panic. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of interest, and there are no advisories suggesting it is dangerous,” he said.

During the meeting, acknowledging the severity of the situation, chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah advised caution and ordered an inspection of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state. Oxygen supply and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been notified to be equipped in the state to prevent oxygen deficiencies.

Currently, out of the 436 positive cases, approximately 400 individuals are in home isolation, and seven are in ICUs. “We keep track of these 400 odd patients who are on home isolation. Similarly, for those who are hospitalised, we will check on them. The data will be used for further precautionary measures,” he said.

Minister Rao said that the state government is securing additional resources. “Four oxygen containers will be procured to support both hospital and home settings. Those eligible have received both doses of the vaccine, and 30,000 additional precautionary vaccines have been requested from the central government. “The precautionary vaccine are corbett vaccines, The others, Covaxin and Covishield are currently not available. We have asked the union government requesting for the stock of these vaccines,” he said.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, 74 new Covid-19 cases were reported, accompanied by two deaths with comorbidities. Both deceased individuals hailed from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Karnataka detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Bengaluru city reporting 20 cases, Mysuru four, Mandya three, and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar.

Despite the rise in cases, Minister Rao assured that there will be no restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. He advised the public to exercise necessary precautions in crowded places.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the Covid-19 situation in the state and said that there was no need for people to panic about the situation. “People do not have to panic about the Covid-19 situation. They just have to be careful. We have increased the Covid-19 testing and taking all precautions. There are no restrictions on business,” he said.

December 29,2023

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

