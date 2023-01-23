Man showers money from flyover in Bengaluru; mad rush to pick up notes causes traffic jam

Bengaluru, Jan 24: In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down currency notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down.

The walkers and vehicle riders were taken by total surprise and couldn’t believe it when they saw currency notes of the denomination of Rs 10 started falling at their feet.

The development created a huge commotion in the usually crowded Kalasipalya locality. The notes currency notes were thrown from both the sides of the flyover.

The people went ahead in a mad rush to pick up the currency notes and created a traffic jam. The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated, “We don’t know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information.