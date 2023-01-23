  1. Home
  2. Man showers money from flyover in Bengaluru; mad rush to pick up notes causes traffic jam

Man showers money from flyover in Bengaluru; mad rush to pick up notes causes traffic jam

News Network
January 24, 2023

money.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 24: In a bizarre incident that seemed straight out of a movie, a crowd of people were seen trying to catch money showered upon them near City Market in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A man on the BGS flyover was seen throwing down currency notes. The police are trying to trace who he is and he threw the money down.

The walkers and vehicle riders were taken by total surprise and couldn’t believe it when they saw currency notes of the denomination of Rs 10 started falling at their feet.

The development created a huge commotion in the usually crowded Kalasipalya locality. The notes currency notes were thrown from both the sides of the flyover.

The people went ahead in a mad rush to pick up the currency notes and created a traffic jam. The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated, “We don’t know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information.

money1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 19,2023

LoboKamat.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Former MLA JR Lobo criticised Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath for claiming credit for Smart City, and other big projects being implemented in the city. Lobo said here on Wednesday he had got approval for several projects, when he was the MLA.

Lobo challenged Kamath to prove that these projects were sanctioned during the latter’s term with documents. He claimed that he got approval for Jalasiri and Amrut projects when Siddaramaiah was the CM. He alleged that Kamath was not even able to properly implement the projects.

Now, when the elections are nearing, they are remembering the Shakti Nagar Housing Project. “If he (Kamath) had made proper follow ups, then the poor would have got houses by now. If I become MLA, then I will implement this project within six months,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, arrested builder Mahesh Bhupatkumar Oza, head of the Karan Group Builders and Developers-Mumbai, on Tuesday. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court granted his custody for 10 days.

A case was registered against Oza under the PMLA in a fraud and cheating case involving over Rs 500 crore. Multiple cases were registered against him across Karnataka in connection with the fraud and the cheating in real estate projects.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru, which had taken up the case, had arrested Oza and he was lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

During the investigation, the officials found that the complainants had invested around Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals. Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by showing it as to be paid to various persons and collecting cash and commission in lieu of bank entry.

The investigation further revealed that out of the total investment of Rs 526 crore made by the complainants, bulk of the investment of Rs 121.5 crore was made for a real estate project undertaken by Karan Group Builders and Developers.

This amount received for the real estate projects was routed through various entities and subsequently diverted by Oza through another network of entities and people. Investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 24,2023

rahulDigwi.jpg

Jammu, Jan 24: Distancing his party from a controversial statement by a senior party leader, Rahul Gandhi today said the Congress disagreed with Digvijaya Singh's comments questioning India's surgical strikes and described the statement as "ridiculous".

"We disagree with Digvijaya Singh's views. The views of the party are above Digvijaya Singh's views," Rahul Gandhi said, responding to reporters' questions in Jammu on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The views of the party are generated from a conversation. Digvijaya Singh's views are outlying views. They are not views held by the party. We are absolutely crystal clear - the armed forces do a job, and they do the job exceptionally well. They don't need to be providing proof," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's clarification comes as the Congress faced massive criticism over Digvijaya Singh's comments at a Bharat Jodo Yatra rally on Monday.

"They talk about surgical strikes - that we killed these many people. But there is no proof. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," Mr Singh had said.

Attempting damage control, the Congress said the remarks didn't reflect the party's views.

Mr Singh also said: "I have the greatest regard for the defence forces".

But the BJP seized on the comments and slammed him and the Congress as "anti-national" for questioning the army. The party also demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology.

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat Todo (divide India) on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of venomous remarks. Trust in the Army is unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said there was a surgical strike, how can you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards Narendra Modi," said the BJP leader.

India launched surgical strikes in 2016 days after 18 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The February 2019 Pulwama attack on a security convoy was blamed on Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Days after the attack, India retaliated with air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, which was followed by an aerial dogfight between the neighbours.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.