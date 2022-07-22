  1. Home
  2. Managluru: 8 boys booked for ‘sexual assault’ after college students’ lip-lock video goes viral

Managluru: 8 boys booked for ‘sexual assault’ after college students’ lip-lock video goes viral

News Network
July 21, 2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2022

Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025.

The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. He instructed officials to travel to districts with high malaria cases and encourage people to take preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Speaking at the workshop organised by the state health department, Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) and the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) on 'Accelerating towards a Malaria Free Karnataka by 2025' Minister Sudhakar said, the government requires the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programmes.

"There were no proper testing facilities for malaria earlier and in the 1980s and 1990s, we started testing for malaria whenever someone caught a fever. With such testing and awareness programs among communities, the number of cases has drastically come down. To fight any disease, creating awareness in society is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country.

"Generally, cases of malaria and dengue increase during the monsoon season and currently there has been very heavy rain in 13 districts of Karnataka. Due to the rain, waterlogging occurs in unused buckets, unused tyres, empty coconut shells etc is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which act as vectors to transmit these diseases. A total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9% of cases in the country. A total of 21 crore malaria cases were detected across the world this year and out of this 6.27 lakh people have fallen victim," he said.

"I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.

The Chief Minister further said malaria should not be taken lightly as the monsoon season is a challenging period.

"Only 100 malaria cases have been recorded in the past six months. However, monsoon season is a challenging period and we are seeing an uptick in the number of malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. we are witnessing an increase in cases in areas that have proximity to forests," the health minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's vision of Nava Karnataka can be realised only if we achieve a healthy Karnataka.

"In addition to malaria, we also have to eradicate tuberculosis. The union government has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030. However, we have taken it as a challenge and we will take measures to make Karnataka malaria-free by 2025, five years before the Union government's target," he said.

"To achieve this target, we also require the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programs. It should become every citizen's responsibility to keep their surroundings clean. A lot of awareness has to be created in this regard," he said.

He said awareness programs have to be created among communities in places that are seeing an uptick in malaria cases including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Treatment alone is not enough, rather precautionary measures need to be taken to ensure that the disease does not come back, the minister said.

"We need to be vigilant and never assume that there are no cases in districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur just because no cases have been reported. We need to take measures to encourage communities to jointly participate in the malaria eradication effort," Sudhakar said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2022

park.jpg

The government of the United Arab Emirates and the private sector of the United States will invest in a $2 billion project to set up agricultural parks in India with technical support from Israel.

The project is likely to be announced at the first I2U2 summit which will be held later on Thursday. The summit will see the leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States exploring joint initiatives to contribute to food security around the world amid disruptions in the global supply chain for agricultural products due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will virtually join President Joe Biden of the US and Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel for a summit, which will launch a new four-nation bloc called I2U2. The leaders of the four nations will discuss cooperation in agricultural technology as well as for ensuring global food security.

 “There will be a significant announcement around food security and agricultural technology, which is an area where all four countries can come together to help deal with an immediate crisis facing the entire world,” Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, told journalists aboard the ‘Air Force One’, the special aircraft of the US president, en route to Tel Aviv.

The food prices around the world skyrocketed over the past few months as Russia deployed warships to block grain exports from Ukraine’s port on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Turkey, however, on Wednesday hosted talks among representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations. The Turkish government later claimed to have made some progress towards resuming supply of grains from the ports of the East European nation.

Biden is on his maiden tour to Israel after taking over as the US president in January 2021. He and his host Lapid will later in the day virtually join Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed for the first I2U2 (Israel, India, US, UAE) summit.

“And we’ll have a $2 billion project, which the UAE is helping to fund, for agricultural parks in India, which is focused on the food security challenge, among some other things that will be announced,” a senior US official said, adding: “We’ll have some more details about it tomorrow (July 15). Israel is lending some of its technological expertise apart from some support from the US private sector.”

The I2U2 was conceived when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in October 2021 and joined his then counterpart in the Government of Israel, Yair Lapid, to hold a virtual meeting with Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the UAE.

Lapid later took over as the Prime Minister on July 1 last, succeeding Naftali Bennett.

Sullivan cited India’s long-standing ties and engagement in the Middle East when he was asked by a journalist why the US wanted the South Asian nation to be a part of the new bloc being informally called the “West Asian Quad”. He also referred to India’s relationships not just with the Gulf countries, but also with Israel. “And, so just as the United States can play a critical and central role in helping deepen Israel’s integration into the region, India has a role to play in that as well.”

“So bringing together Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates, especially around an issue where the four countries have unique capacities on agricultural technology, leading to greater food production and an alleviation of the food security challenge — this is the kind of thing that really fulfils the President’s (Joe Biden’s) vision of a more integrated, more globally engaged Middle East across the board,” said the US National Security Advisor.

He also added that the US was keen to take its engagement with Israel and the rest of Middle East beyond the one focussed only on terrorism and wars. “This is a different kind of approach, and it’s about expanding partnerships, expanding the geography rather than contracting or narrowing it,” said the US NSA.

He said that the I2U2 could become a feature of the broader region, just as the Quad had become a central pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US.

The Quad is a coalition forged by India, Australia, Japan and the US to counter China’s expansionist aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi on Tuesday, adding: “It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies”.

India's move to join the US, the UAE and Israel in the new bloc reflected its keenness to take advantage of the Abraham Accords to deepen engagement with Israel without risking its relations with the Arab nations of the Persian Gulf. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 31: There was brief but much needed respite for rain-ravaged Mangaluru as the sky stopped pouring today morning for a few hours facilitating Muslims to offer Eid al Adha prayers peacefully in mosques and Eidgahs.

Even though it was raining heavily early in the morning in the coastal city, it turned into drizzling by 6 a.m. and stopped after 6:30 a.m. 

Congregational Eid prayers were held in dozens of mosques in the city. Thousands of Muslims thronged the Masjids and Eidgahs early in the day. Hundreds of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special 'dua' offered for peace and harmony in the country.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households.

Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations. People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings.

Khateebs in their Eid sermons exhorted the believers to follow the ideals of Prophet Ibraheem (pbuh), who had decided to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismaeel (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.