Mangalurean Abdul Rahiman Beig makes it to Stanford University’s list of top world scientists

Mangaluru, Dec 5: An academician from coastal Karnataka who is currently working in United Arab Emirates, has been named among the top 2 percent scientists in the world according to the subject-wise analysis conducted by the Standford University, USA.

Dr Balanthi Abdul Rahiman Beig, a native of Balanthimogru, Vittla in Bantwal taluk on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is one among the 1,492 Indians that have found a place in the list which consists a total of 1,59,683 names from around the world. Dr Beig ranked 1320 in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering category among the total 87611 scientists considered in the category.

Dr. Beig is currently working as an Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Khalifa University. He is a Senior Member of IEEE and serves as an Associate Editor for the IEEE Transaction on Industrial Applications.

He has set up the Power Electronics and Sustainable Energy (PEASE) Research Laboratory under Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC) at Khalifa University and is leading the research team in power electronics. His current research focus is on auto tuning of grid connected converters, advanced drive train for electric vehicles, PWM techniques for high power converters, multi-level converter for HVDC applications, high power variable frequency drives, SiC and GaN based converters and high gain bidirectional DC to DC converters. Dr. Beig has received the Khalifa Univesity Best in Teaching Award in 2010 and the Khalifa University Research Award in 2013.

Dr Beig has successfully completed industry-sponsored projects on mitigation of the power quality problems in oil rigs. He has also completed other research projects on active filters for distorted voltage conditions and improved PWM techniques for high power drives. Dr. Beig has excellent industrial experience, especially in the design of inverters, DSP/FPGA based embedded controllers, and development of control algorithms for electric drives.

Dr Beig earned his B.E. degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka Suratkal, India, and Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He is also an alumnus of Govt Primary School, Balanthimogru, Govt higher primary school Vitttla and Vittla Junior College.

From 1989 to 1992, Dr. Beig was with M/S Kirloskar Electric Company, Ltd, Mysore, India, as a R&D Engineer with the design team of BLDC Drive, which received the Best Indigenous Product Design Award by IEEMA, New Delhi, India. He had joined the Department of Electrical Engineering, NITK Suratkal before flying to UAE.