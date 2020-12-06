  1. Home
  2. Mangalurean Abdul Rahiman Beig makes it to Stanford University’s list of top world scientists

Mangalurean Abdul Rahiman Beig makes it to Stanford University’s list of top world scientists

coastaldigest.com news network
December 5, 2020

rahiman.JPG

Mangaluru, Dec 5: An academician from coastal Karnataka who is currently working in United Arab Emirates, has been named among the top 2 percent scientists in the world according to the subject-wise analysis conducted by the Standford University, USA.

Dr Balanthi Abdul Rahiman Beig, a native of Balanthimogru, Vittla in Bantwal taluk on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is one among the 1,492 Indians that have found a place in the list which consists a total of 1,59,683 names from around the world. Dr Beig ranked 1320 in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering category among the total 87611 scientists considered in the category.

Dr. Beig is currently working as an Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Khalifa University. He is a Senior Member of IEEE and serves as an Associate Editor for the IEEE Transaction on Industrial Applications.

He has set up the Power Electronics and Sustainable Energy (PEASE) Research Laboratory under Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC) at Khalifa University and is leading the research team in power electronics. His current research focus is on auto tuning of grid connected converters, advanced drive train for electric vehicles, PWM techniques for high power converters, multi-level converter for HVDC applications, high power variable frequency drives, SiC and GaN based converters and high gain bidirectional DC to DC converters. Dr. Beig has received the Khalifa Univesity Best in Teaching Award in 2010 and the Khalifa University Research Award in 2013.

Dr Beig has successfully completed industry-sponsored projects on mitigation of the power quality problems in oil rigs. He has also completed other research projects on active filters for distorted voltage conditions and improved PWM techniques for high power drives. Dr. Beig has excellent industrial experience, especially in the design of inverters, DSP/FPGA based embedded controllers, and development of control algorithms for electric drives.

Dr Beig earned his B.E. degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka Suratkal, India, and Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He is also an alumnus of Govt Primary School, Balanthimogru, Govt higher primary school Vitttla and Vittla Junior College.

From 1989 to 1992, Dr. Beig was with M/S Kirloskar Electric Company, Ltd, Mysore, India, as a R&D Engineer with the design team of BLDC Drive, which received the Best Indigenous Product Design Award by IEEMA, New Delhi, India. He had joined the Department of Electrical Engineering, NITK Suratkal before flying to UAE.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2020

yatishmareel.JPG

Puttur, Nov 28: A man and woman have reportedly duped many people after promising them to get jobs at Mangaluru International Airport.

The incident came to light after a job aspirant woman filed a complaint at Puttur town police station accusing Yatish Mareel and Navya of taking Rs 8,000 each from at least 10 women including herself.

The complainant, Shruthi, a resident of Mangaluru, has claimed that Navya made her believe that there are 10 vacancies in the airport and that the recruitment will be done for all posts together.

“Navya introduced Yatish Mareel as her brother and assured that he will help me getting a job. I paid Rs 8,000 to him as per Navya’s instruction. Yatish collected Rs 80,000 from 10 people and demanded more money from us. When we said that it is not possible to give more money, he used abusive words and switched off his mobile phone. Later when we contacted Navya, she gave evasive answers.”

Police have booked a case against Yatish Mareel and Navya.

Comments

abdullah
 - 
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2020

Now our great leader Shobakka will protest in public saying this is Job jihad and being supported by foreign countries.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 5,2020

narayan.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against "love jihad" and cow slaughter.

"Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and to impose a ban on cow slaughter," Ashwathnarayan said.

The issue of "love jihad" has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 to deal with the religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offences.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also proposed to bring laws to curb "forced religious conversions".

BJP government in Karnataka is reportedly set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session. Earlier, the issue was discussed at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 5,2020

gowda.JPG

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Lauding the Union government's efforts to get the Covid vaccine rolled out early, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said the vaccine should be given for free to the poor and at affordable rates to the majority of the people.

"The Covid vaccine should be given for free to the poor, who are economically weak and its cost should be made affordable for the majority of the people across the country," Deve Gowda said in a statement.

Gowda, 87, who also participated in the all-party meeting vaccine distribution held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day through video conference, said the Central government should bear the cost of the vaccination programme across the country.

"I am glad to know that the Prime Minister had recently reviewed the advances made by some drug firms in getting the Covid vaccine ready soon. The stock-taking was essential to give hope and confidence to the people who have been trapped for months by the pandemic," asserted Gowda.

Modi on November 28 visited Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to take stock of vaccine development.

Deve Gowda, who was the country's Prime Minster in 1996-97, got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in June.

Noting that the transportation and storage of the vaccine would pose a major challenge to the stakeholders, Deve Gowda suggested the formation of a high-level team to coordinate the timely delivery of the vaccine to the people across the country.

"The coming weeks should be treated with great care to ensure Covid cases do not spiral out of control and put the healthcare system under stress. Hopes of a vaccine cannot be a basis to throw caution to the wind," he said.

Deve Gowda also suggested that the high-level team should directly report to the Prime Minister's Office and create a network of medical volunteers right from the panchayat level, which is the basic governance unit in the country.

The JD-S supremo suggested that the Union government should rope in the IITs in converting any room into a cold storage with an assembly unit to store the Covid vaccine for long term, as its distribution and administration will take months.

Gowda also wanted to know if the government would buy the vaccine from other countries due to capacity constraints in making the drug in huge quantity for inoculating over 100 billion people across the country.

"Should we allow Phase 3 vaccine trials more time to assess its efficacy and safety? How many people are we going to vaccinate in the first round," Gowda had asked the Prime Minister during the interaction earlier in the day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.