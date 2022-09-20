  1. Home
  Mangalurean among two youngsters arrested over suspicion of terror link

News Network
September 20, 2022

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20. 

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said. 

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

News Network
September 7,2022

Mudigere, Sept 7: Three people were electrocuted and three others sustained injuries when the arch of the Ganesha immersion tractor touched electric lines in B Hosahalli village under the Banakal police limits in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on late Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased are Rachana (22), Parvati (28), and Raju (50). All the deceased are local residents.

The injured are identified as Sangeetha, Pallavi, and Gowri. Among them Gowri is undergoing treatment at Mudigere hospital while two others, whose condition is said to be critical, were shifted to a hospital in Hassan. 

It is learnt that a tractor was used for carrying Ganesha idol in a procession on Tuesday night. The incident happened when they were returning after immersion of the Ganesha idol. 

The 'mantapa' on top of the tractor came in contact with the live wire. As a result, six persons were electrocuted. Though villagers rushed them to MGM hospital in Mudigere, three lost their lives. 

News Network
September 14,2022

The Karnataka government has stepped up vigilance on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala in the communally-sensitive border district of Kodagu as a preventive measure to check criminal activities.

The move comes after the alleged killers of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Kumar Nettare reportedly escaped and took shelter in Kerala. The murder took place in Dakshina Kannada district, which is adjacent to Kodau, both bordering Kerala.

State Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said on Tuesday that the police have been directed to keep a check on those coming to Kodagu from outside.

It has become common to commit crime in Karnataka and then sneak into Kerala, while many criminals from Kerala take shelter in Kodagu.

"All such people will be observed," Gnanendra said.

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance.

"We are ready to take all preventive measures to stop criminal activities," he said.

News Network
September 13,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 13: In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

"For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said.

Transgender activists hailed the move. "I welcome the decision," Karnataka 'Rajyotsava' awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of 'Ondede' which works for transgenders' welfare, said.

The queer activist said the announcement is "a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added "there is no third gender called 'Male Third Gender'."

"What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the 'female to male transformed transgender man'," Padmashali said.

Minister Jnanendra said of the total vacancies, 420 posts have been reserved for candidates from 'Kalyana Karnataka' region or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with 11 of them for the 'male third gender'.

For the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the 'male transgender', Jnanendra said.

He said the recruitment will take place in a "most transparent manner", and the last date for submitting the form online is October 31.

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: "Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts -- not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it."

There is also a need to understand various "cultural identities and diversity of existence" within the transgender community such as 'Jogappa', 'Marla', 'Jogta', 'Shakti', and 'Akka', Padmashali pointed out.

The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an 'immediate survey' to understand the community better and set up a 'Transgender Welfare Board' to promote their well-being. 

