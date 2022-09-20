Mangalurean among two youngsters arrested over suspicion of terror link

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20.

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said.

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.