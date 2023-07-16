  1. Home
Mangalurean UAE student Shreyas Krishna wins ‘The Diana Award 2023’ for humanitarian efforts

News Network
July 17, 2023

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, UAE has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023). Shreyas hails from south India’s Mangaluru. 

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.

'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.

Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.

Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Melbourne, July 6: In a horrific act of vengeance, a 21-year-old Indian nursing student in Australia was abducted by her jilted ex-boyfriend from India, driven nearly 650 km and buried alive in South Australia state's remote Flinders Ranges, a court has heard.

Jasmeen Kaur from Adelaide City was killed by Tarikjot Singh in March 2021, a month after reporting him to the police for stalking.

Kaur was abducted from her workplace on March 5, 2021, and driven more than 400 miles (644 km) while bound with cable ties in the boot of a car Singh had borrowed from his flatmate, news.com.au portal and other websites reported on Wednesday.

He buried Kaur in a shallow grave after making “superficial” cuts to her throat which were not enough to kill her and she was aware of her surroundings when she died at some point on March 6.

Singh pleaded guilty to the murder but the horrific details of his crime came to light during sentencing submissions at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said the murder was “not efficient” and Kaur was “made to suffer”.

“She had to have been consciously suffering what could only be described as the absolute terror of breathing in and swallowing soil and dying in that way,” Matteo said.

Kaur’s family, including her mother, were in the court to hear the sentencing submissions.

The court heard Singh planned the killing because he was unable to get over the breakdown of their relationship.

“The way in which Kaur was killed involved, really, an uncommon level of cruelty,” Matteo said.

“It’s not known when her throat was cut, it’s not known when or how she got into or was placed into that burial grave, and it’s not known when that was dug, other than the prosecution says it had to have been while she was still alive and in preparation for her burial.

“[It was] a killing that was committed as an act of vengeance or as an act of revenge,” she said.

Singh wrote several messages to Kaur in the lead-up to her death that he never ended up sending.

“Your bad luck that I am still alive, cheap, wait and watch, will get the answer, each and every single one will get the answer,” one message said.

Singh initially denied murder, saying Kaur had committed suicide and that he had buried the body, but pleaded guilty before he was due to stand trial earlier this year.

He took officers to her burial site where they found Kaur's shoes, glasses, and work name badge in a bin, alongside looped cable ties.

He was caught on CCTV hours before the murder at a Bunnings in Mile End buying gloves, cable ties, and a shovel.

He faces a mandatory life sentence, with the court to impose a non-parole period next month.

His lawyer wants him to be given a more merciful sentence, partly because they labelled it a "crime of passion".

News Network
July 5,2023

Bhopal, July 5: Police have finally arrested the Hindutva activist who was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man in Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh in a viral video.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested at around 2.30am from the outskirts of his native village Kubri. “The accused has been taken in custody and is being interrogated," said an official.

According to locals, Pravesh Shukla is not only a Hindutva activist but also a representative of Seedhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla. However, the MLA has now disowned the accused. On posters and pictures showing the two together, the BJP leader said, “I am a leader. People come and stand next to me but it doesn’t mean that he is my representative.”

The disturbing video Shukla urinating on the tribal man’s face, while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette, went viral this week, sparking outrage across the country and triggering political turmoil in the poll-bound state. The video was in fact shot one year ago.

Police had filed an FIR against the accused, Pravesh Shukla on Tuesday under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A police officer confirmed that the victim is from a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The accused is in the lock up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work as per Congress demand, it works according to law."

PCC chief Kamal Nath called it a “heinous act” and an “embarrassment for the state”.

Former CM Kamal Nath tweeted, “A video of brutality has surfaced in Sidhi district. Such a heinous act on a youth from a tribal community has no place in civil society.”

“It is alleged that the accused is associated with BJP. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in atrocities against tribals. I demand from the chief minister that the accused be given the strictest punishment and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be brought to an end,” he tweeted.

News Network
July 16,2023

Udupi, July 16: A youth lost his life as he fell down from a ladder after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district.

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar (20) a native of Bihar. 

Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. 

However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

