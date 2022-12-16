  1. Home
  2. Mangalureans can soon apply online for birth, death certificates

Mangalureans can soon apply online for birth, death certificates

News Network
December 16, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 16: The Mangaluru City Corporation will soon introduce a software that will allow people to apply for birth and death certificates, according to its commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Speaking during an interaction organised by the Dakshina Kannada district working journalists’ association here on Thursday, he said that their aim is to provide easy access to city corporation services for the public. 

“We have already begun a paperless office initiative by introducing online facilities for applications for trade licences, building licences, water supply bill payments and property tax payments. The MCC is in the process of developing software for various spot fines. Meanwhile, the existing water billing software for online payment will be revised to make it more user-friendly. Software to collect rent from various buildings of the city corporation through the internet is in the final stage of its development,” he said.

He said that every department in the MCC office has become paperless. “We have already made provisions for people to track the status of some of the files related to their applications. Soon, people will be able to track the status of all applications online. The MCC has already teamed up with the postal department to deliver birth and death certificates. In the next phase, we are planning to introduce an online application system for the public to submit applications for birth and death certificates,” the commissioner said.

All technical errors in the online trade licence and property tax payment system have been rectified. The process of issuing TDR (transferable development rights) to property owners who have surrendered their land for road widening has been streamlined. This will enable property owners to get TDR without hassles. The MCC also has taken initiatives to expedite the process of e-khata distribution, he added.

News Network
December 12,2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

News Network
December 8,2022

gujsuicide.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Alleging tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a Congress candidate from Gujarat's Gandhidham attempted suicide on Thursday.

Earlier today, Congress candidate Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki tried to kill himself as he began trailing claiming BJP's handiwork behind it.

Fortunately, many Congress supporters and others who stood there rushed and thwarted any grave consequences.

While the allegations of EVM tampering continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done exceptionally well in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. When reports last came in, the saffron party had broken all records, plundering a robust 157, bettering its own earlier record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted extensive campaigning in the poll-bound state, even holding an unprecedented 30-km roadshow, attracting a phenomenal 10 lakh supporters in attendance.

While BJP is revelling in its glory, the picture is rather sad with the Congress, which has managed a paltry 19 seats at the time of filing this report.

Diametrically opposite to Modi's buoyant campaigning, Congress's Rahul Gandhi did not participate enthusiastically. He was there in the state for a day as he took a break from Madhya Pradesh - where at that point in time - the Bharat Jodo was taking place. 

News Network
December 10,2022

BJP.jpg

Actor-cum-politician Ravi Kishan has blamed Congress for his four kids and said he would have stopped had there been a population control law by the Congress at that time. 

Speaking at a media conclave of Aaj Tak, the BJP leader said he was all set to table the population control bill at Parliament, soon after the conclave. 

But what about his four kids? "Had the Congress government brought the bill earlier, I would have stopped…," the Lok Sabha MP said amid a round of applause.

"It is true that I have four children. So I know the struggle of raising them. I tasted success after a lot of struggle. Initially, we were asked to choose either work or money. And I used to choose work always because I knew money would follow," Ravi Kishan said.

"My wife was tall and slim and after the first and second delivery, I saw her health deteriorating. I was struggling at that time and used to remain always busy with shooting. Bachhe paida hote gaye. Had no clarity at that time. But now that I have achieved success and wealth when I look at my wife, I feel sorry," Ravi Kishan said.

"But now people will say that he himself fathered four children and now coming with the bill," the journalist said. "Arey bhai, ye bill Congress pehle laati toh hum ruk jate," Ravi Kishan said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari who is set to welcome his second child was present at the stage.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took the jibe in stride and tweeted, "Bachhe paida hote gaye and you did not event know! At least you became the father of three daughters and one son by the grace of Congress." The Congress leader also called out Ravi Kishan for body-shaming his wife.

