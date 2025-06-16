  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 10-month-old baby dies after swallowing discarded beedi at home

June 17, 2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking incident, a 10-month-old baby boy lost his life in Mangaluru after accidentally swallowing a used beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) allegedly discarded carelessly inside the house by his father.

The deceased infant has been identified as Anish Kumar, the only child of Lakshmidevi and her husband, who are originally from Bihar and currently residing in the city.

According to the police complaint filed by the grieving mother, the incident occurred while the baby was playing at home. The father, who works in wedding event decoration, was away at work when the child reportedly found and swallowed the leftover beedi.

Realizing something was wrong as the baby began to show signs of distress, Lakshmidevi immediately contacted her husband and rushed the child to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Anish could not be saved and was declared dead on Sunday.

Speaking to authorities, Lakshmidevi revealed that she had repeatedly warned her husband not to discard beedis inside the house, especially with a baby crawling around. Her pleas went unheeded — a mistake that proved fatal.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The incident has sparked anguish and anger in the local community, with many calling for greater awareness about child safety and accountability within homes.

June 16,2025

Dubai: Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

The attacks raised Israel’s total death toll to at least 18, and in response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Powerful explosions, likely from Israel’s defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles, rocked Tel Aviv shortly before dawn on Monday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the coastal city.

Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva said Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, shattering windows and ripping the walls off multiple apartments.

The Israeli Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two women and two men — all in their 70s — were killed in the wave of missile attacks that struck four sites in central Israel.

“We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,” said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. “And this is just one scene, we have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.”

The MDA added that paramedics had evacuated another 87 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, while rescuers were still searching for residents trapped beneath the rubble of their homes.

No negotiation while under Israeli attack

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes. 

Israel warned that the worse is to come. It targeted Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear program, while Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defenses and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel.

An Iranian health ministry spokesperson, Hossein Kermanpour, said the toll since the start of Israeli strikes had risen to 224 dead and more than 1,200 injured, 90 percent of whom he said were civilians. Those killed included 60 on Saturday, half of them children, in a 14-story apartment block flattened in the Iranian capital.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada on Sunday would reach an agreement to help resolve the conflict and keep it from escalating.

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire with the US while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters on Sunday. The Israeli military, which launched the attacks on Friday with the stated aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, warned Iranians living near weapons facilities to evacuate.

June 11,2025

Mangaluru, June 11: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka after a brief pause, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts across multiple districts. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue until June 14, particularly in coastal and interior regions.

A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued for nine districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert is in place for Vijayapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Koppal, Raichur, and Gadag, warning of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert—signaling moderate rain—has been declared for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru.

On Tuesday night, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Notable areas that experienced significant downpours include Aurad, Bidar, Bargur, Annigere, Humnabad, Chittapur, Chitgoppa, Sira, Davanagere, Maddur, Gubbi, Jagalur, Hiriyur, Indi, Bhalki, Sedam, Karkala, Mangaluru, Bantwal, Kundapur, and JKVK.

The IMD notes that rainfall had decreased following the initial monsoon onset but has surged again since June 10. The forecast anticipates:

Coastal Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 16

North Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 15

South Interior Karnataka: Rain from June 15 to 16

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories, especially in red and orange alert zones.

June 10,2025

Mangaluru, June 10: Eighteen crew members rescued from the blaze-hit Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 were safely brought ashore at the Indian Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) late Monday night. 

However, four of the crew members continue to remain missing. The rescue, carried out by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat, came in the wake of a massive fire triggered by a container explosion onboard the ship while it was navigating the Arabian Sea, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

Key developments:

•    The MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-metre-long container vessel, departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai when the incident occurred. An explosion in one of the containers reportedly caused a fire, resulting in 20 containers falling into the sea. 

•    Some of these containers are believed to be carrying dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials, raising environmental and safety concerns.

•    The fire-struck vessel is currently being monitored closely amid efforts to control the blaze and prevent further environmental damage. Authorities confirmed that specialised response teams are en route to manage the hazardous materials on board.

•    Of the 18 rescued, two crew members are reported to be in critical condition, four suffered minor injuries, and a dozen others are being treated for psychological trauma. The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru. 

•    The missing crew members include nationals from Taiwan, Indonesia, and Myanmar. There were no Indian nationals among the crew. 

•    The search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as aircraft from Kochi and Mangaluru.

•    According to officials, the critically wounded were stabilized onboard the naval vessel before being transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “The critically injured were stabilised onboard INS Surat, and shifted on arrival under close medical supervision. Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, as per a report on PTI.

Port workers at Panambur described the emotional scenes as injured sailors—many visibly shaken—disembarked, some whispering prayers and others frantically asking for news about missing shipmates.

