  Mangaluru: 10 offices of PFI, 1 each of CFI and empowerment centre sealed by city police

September 29, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 29: With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.

Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.

The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, K C Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed.

The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle have also been sealed, the sources said.

September 28,2022

Ahmedabad, Sept 28: Bajrang Dal workers late Tuesday night thrashed several youths from a particular religion reportedly for trying to enter a 'garba' venue in Ahmedabad. Videos being circulated on social media show some youths being questioned about their religious identities and beaten up by the saffron brigade. 

One of the videos shows a person being stripped, punched, and kicked by half-a-dozen men in saffron scarves amidst the busy traffic. The person identifies himself as Salman Shaikh, and while pleading that he be allowed to go, says that he won't come back. The police said that they were verifying the authenticity of videos.

"We are aware of the videos and in the process of verifying those. As of now, there is no case filed since no one has come forward to lodge a complaint," B U Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad said. 

According to Bajrang Dal, the incident happened at R K Party Plot at Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night while they were "checking" identities of revellers in order to keep non-Hindus away from 'garba' venues. The nine-day Navratri festival began on Monday and like for the past several years, Bajrang Dal activists have been warning non-Hindus to stay away from 'garba' venues. 

Confirming the incident, president of north Gujarat, Bajrang Dal, said, "Our workers spotted these people from R K Party Plot on Sindhu Bhavan Road. While applying 'tilak' to everyone entering the 'garba' venue, we spotted four Muslims. I heard that there were some fights."

The saffron brigade claims that non-Hindus going to 'garba' is nothing but part of "love jihad". The organisation has submitted memorandums to district authorities in various parts of Gujarat for not allowing non-Hindus into 'garba' venues.

R K Party Plot owner Nirav Patel said that he was not aware of the incident as he had only rented his plot to an event management firm -- Sky Events. When contacted, Vedik Shah, who runs Sky Events, said that he did come to know about some fights last night but "it didn't occur at his event".

September 15,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka legislative council on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or anti-conversion bill, by a voice vote after the Congress staged a walkout. The bill was tabled in the legislative council earlier in the day.

The bill was earlier passed in the Assembly amid similar opposition from the Congress.

Leaders of both the ruling party and opposition camp have been debating this matter in the House.

Karnataka law minister JC Madhu Swamy said the Act only restricts forceful conversions.

"We haven't made any amendments which can prevent volunteer conversion. We have made amendments to restrict forceful conversions. We are protecting our religion, we have brought this bill to stop forceful conversion. Nowhere we have restricted anybody's desire," said Swamy in the council.

Congress MLC Nagaraj termed religious conversion a "private matter" and a person's right of choice.

In December, last year, the bill was passed in the assembly, but was not presented in the council due to the lack of majority, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not presented in the Council.

September 14,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 14: A woman dentist from Mangaluru has lost her life in a road accident at Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The deceased, identified as Jisha John (27), originally a resident of Valencia, in Manglauru, was serving as a dentist in Pimpri, Pune. 

According to sources, she died as a result of injuries sustained when a truck hit the scooter she was riding on September 12. 

Jisha had relocated to Pune after her wedding, where her husband runs a business.  

She is survived by her father, mother, brother, and husband. The moral remains were brought to Mangaluru for the final rites.

