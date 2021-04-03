Mangaluru: 12-year-old boy found murdered near KC Road

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing last night, was found dead last night near KC Road under the limits of Ullal police station in Mangaluru taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aakif, son of Mohammed Haneef, a resident of K C Road. Aakif was the second among five children of his parents.

After returning home from Madrasa, Aakif had he had gone at 8.40 p.m. with a mobile phone used by the family. However, he never returned.

Worried family members began to search for Aakif everywhere and also lodged a missing complaint at Ullal police station. His body was a couple of kilo meters away.

Sources said that the body, which was lying on a ground behind Falah School at K C Nagar, was noticed by a local person at around 6 a.m. today.

It is suspected that he was murdered after a fight with a few local boys. The investigation is underway.