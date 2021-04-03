  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 12-year-old boy found murdered near KC Road

Mangaluru: 12-year-old boy found murdered near KC Road

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4, 2021

aakif.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing last night, was found dead last night near KC Road under the limits of Ullal police station in Mangaluru taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aakif, son of Mohammed Haneef, a resident of K C Road. Aakif was the second among five children of his parents. 

After returning home from Madrasa, Aakif had he had gone at 8.40 p.m. with a mobile phone used by the family. However, he never returned. 

Worried family members began to search for Aakif everywhere and also lodged a missing complaint at Ullal police station. His body was a couple of kilo meters away.

Sources said that the body, which was lying on a ground behind Falah School at K C Nagar, was noticed by a local person at around 6 a.m. today.

It is suspected that he was murdered after a fight with a few local boys. The investigation is underway. 

News Network
March 21,2021

Kolkata, Mar 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a big announcement while releasing the West Bengal poll manifesto.

Shah said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the state in the first Cabinet.

He also said that refugees staying there for 70 years will be given citizenship, and also each refugee family will be provided Rs 10,000 per year for five years.

News Network
April 3,2021

Kolkata, Apr 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of engineering communal strife in the state to win the assembly elections.

The TMC chief, while addressing an election rally in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, also called upon Muslims not to "fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes."

Her jibe was apparently aimed at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Abbas Siddiqui's ISF. Both Owaisi and Siddiqui had earlier denied the TMC's insinuations. The ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and Congress.

The TMC supremo also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP's attempts to "instigate communal clashes" and called upon them to chase away outsiders sent to foment trouble in their respective localities.

Affirming her Hindu identity, in an apparent attempt to counter the minority appeasement charge against her, Banerjee said, "I am a devout Hindu who recites Chandi mantra every day before leaving home. But I believe in our tradition of giving respect to every religion."

Taking a dig at BJP leaders having lunch at houses of Dalits, she said, "I am a Brahmin woman. But my all-time associate is a Scheduled Caste woman who takes care of all my needs. She also cooks food for me."

"I need not advertise this as those bringing five-star hotel lunch to eat at the courtyard of a Dalit home are anti- Dalit, anti-backward caste and anti-minority in nature," she said.

The TMC chief claimed that if elected to power in West Bengal, the BJP will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), forcing "many citizens to leave".

"They will divide West Bengal and its people. Remember how they deleted the names of 14 lakh Bengalis and 2 lakh Biharis in the updated NRC in Assam," she said.

Banerjee alleged that central forces are terrorising people at every home 48 hours before polling, asking them to vote for the BJP. 

News Network
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of Covid vaccine in the state. "There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine," Sudhakar said.

He said the state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre by next week. Before that, an& additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flights. The government will ensure there is no shortage of vaccine, the minister was quoted as saying to reporters at Chikkaballapura by his office in a release.

Noting that the second wave of Covid-19 has begun in the state, Sudhakar said cases are increasing in several parts, and people should be vigilant and ensure that Covid protocol is followed.

"People not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for next two months," he added.

Further stating that from April 1, vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years, the minister said, "this will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free." He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.

