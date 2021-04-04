Mangaluru: Teenager arrested for killing 12-yr-old boy after fight over online game

Mangaluru, Apr 4: The police manage to solve the murder case of a 12-year-old boy at K C Road on the outskirts of the city within hours and arrested a teenager, who confessed to the crime, according to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Teenager Deepak, whose parents settled in Dakshina Kannada after migrating from Uttar Pradesh around there decades ago, is the lone accused in the murder case of Mohammed Aakif, whose dead body was found near Falah School at K C Nagar earlier today.

The preliminary investigation in to the case revealed that it was not a planned murder, but an accidental one. According to police, the victim had met the accused a few months ago in a mobile shop and since then the formed used to defeat the latter in the PUBG.

Deepak expressed the suspicion with Aakif that someone else was playing the game on his behalf and challenged him to play opposite the former when the two sat across and played the game.

Aakif accepted the challenge and began to play together on Saturday evening. When Aakif was defeated, Deepak reportedly picked up a quarrel with him suspecting that he had cheated previous times.

This led to a physical fight and in a fit of rage Deepak attacked Aakif with a huge stone killing him on the spot. Deepak then dragged the victim towards the nearby compound wall and the boy with the leaves of banana and coconut trees, before escaping.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the top cop told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was murdered in fight with the accused over online game - PUBG. “Today Aakif lost his life. Tomorrow it may happen with anyone. Online game addiction can lead to such tragedies. Hence parents should take care of their children,” he said.

