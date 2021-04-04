  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Teenager arrested for killing 12-yr-old boy after fight over online game

Mangaluru: Teenager arrested for killing 12-yr-old boy after fight over online game

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4, 2021

topcop.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 4: The police manage to solve the murder case of a 12-year-old boy at K C Road on the outskirts of the city within hours and arrested a teenager, who confessed to the crime, according to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Teenager Deepak, whose parents settled in Dakshina Kannada after migrating from Uttar Pradesh around there decades ago, is the lone accused in the murder case of Mohammed Aakif, whose dead body was found near Falah School at K C Nagar earlier today. 

The preliminary investigation in to the case revealed that it was not a planned murder, but an accidental one. According to police, the victim had met the accused a few months ago in a mobile shop and since then the formed used to defeat the latter in the PUBG. 

Deepak expressed the suspicion with Aakif that someone else was playing the game on his behalf and challenged him to play opposite the former when the two sat across and played the game.

Aakif accepted the challenge and began to play together on Saturday evening. When Aakif was defeated, Deepak reportedly picked up a quarrel with him suspecting that he had cheated previous times.

This led to a physical fight and in a fit of rage Deepak attacked Aakif with a huge stone killing him on the spot. Deepak then dragged the victim towards the nearby compound wall and the boy with the leaves of banana and coconut trees, before escaping.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the top cop told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was murdered in fight with the accused over online game - PUBG. “Today Aakif lost his life. Tomorrow it may happen with anyone. Online game addiction can lead to such tragedies. Hence parents should take care of their children,” he said. 

Also Read: Mangaluru: 12-year-old boy found murdered near KC Road

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23:  The Karnataka Government is currently facing vaccine shortage with many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) running out of stock while a few districts having stock that could last for one or two days.

Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that this shortage will be there for two days and that requests for additional supplies have already been made to the Centre. In a meeting with all district health officers Akhtar instructed them to redistribute vials from PHCs that have stock to those where stocks have dried up.

He said, “Vaccine shortage will be there for two days. We have already requested the Government of India for supplies and they have also allocated. We are waiting for the consignments to come. Right now, the districts have been instructed to shift vaccines from centres where consumption is less to the places where the requirement is more. Locally, we have asked them to manage.”

"We have not received any tentative date on when the next tranche will be sent. We are pressing for early supplies,” he added. State has so far received 37 lakh doses of vaccine.

Widening of the time gap between Covishield’s first dose and second dose from four weeks to eight weeks, as allowed by the Centre on Monday, will help as this will enable the state to prioritise the first dose, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Health Minister K Sudhakar sparred on Saturday over the number of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on the Covid-19 situation in the state after he discovered a data mismatch on the deaths caused due to the virus, accusing the government of lying. 

“According to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning & Statistical department, it is 22,320 till December 2020,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, posting both data sets. “Which of the above data is true,” he asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Sudhakar. 

The Congress leader did not stop there. “BJP’s inefficiency, corruption & lies are the reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless BJP government,” he said. 

Raking up allegations of misappropriation of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were lying. “BJP leaders have not just lied about the Covid-19 related deaths, they have also lied about medicines, masks, sanitizers, PPE kits and other procurements,” he said, chagrin that Sudhakar has been “consistently lying to hide corruption and inefficiency”. 

Demanding a white paper on the pandemic, Siddaramaiah said Covid-19 can be “won through treatment and not through lies.” 

Sudhakar shot back saying the figures were not final. “These figures are provisional entries in e-Janma software which are subject to reconciliation as per the guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India,” he said. “The verification process is near completion and the final figures are yet to be released.”

Siddaramaiah’s accusation is an “insult” to Corona warriors working tirelessly over the past year, Sudhakar said. “Our government neither intends to hide any figures nor is it necessary. People in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

burgled.jpg

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.