  2. Mangaluru: 15 held for brutal murder of youth during Kudupu cricket match; more arrests likely

coastaldigest.com news network
April 29, 2025

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. 

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.

News Network
April 26,2025

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22 marked a significant step in reaffirming the enduring friendship between India and the Kingdom. During his visit, PM Modi engaged with leading Indian-origin business figures, highlighting their pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's economic growth.

Among the distinguished attendees were Mr. Ashif Karnire, Chief Executive Officer of the prestigious Expertise Group, and Mr. Anshif Karnire, Chief Strategy Officer of the group, whose participation underlined the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

Joining them were other prominent business leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Ali, Managing Director of LuLu Hypermarket, and Dr. Alisha Moopen, Group CEO of Aster Healthcare. Each of these leaders represents enterprises that have made outstanding contributions across diverse sectors of the Saudi economy.

The discussions centred around the influential role of Indian entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia’s development journey, with PM Modi acknowledging their exceptional contributions.

The robust presence of Indian businesses continues to be a driving force in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts. The meeting not only reaffirmed the strong ties between India and Saudi Arabia but also opened new avenues for collaboration, promising mutual growth and prosperity in the years ahead.

News Network
April 16,2025

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions filed by the NIA against the bail granted to 17 Popular Front of India members in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala's Palakkad district.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and N Kotiswar Singh noted that the Kerala High Court order granting bail to the accused is one-year-old and the HC has the power to cancel bail if the conditions are violated.

"Our attention is invited to observation made in the last part of the impugned order by which high court has reserved liberty to the petitioners to apply to special court for cancellation of bail.

"Therefore, the petitioners can always apply to the special court for cancellation of bail on the grounds which are set out in the affidavits filed in these petitions. In fact the special court will be the more appropriate court," the bench said.

The top court said the agency can satisfy the special court about the breach of terms and conditions of grant of bail by producing materials against the accused.

"Therefore, at this stage we decline to entertain the special leave petitions with liberty to the petitioners to move the special court/high court for cancellation of bail. Needless to say that if the prayer made by petitioner does not succeed before the special court/high court remedies of the petitioners remain open.

"We make it clear that as and when application is made for cancellation of bail the special court or high court should not be influenced by the fact that this court has declined to entertain the present special leave petitions," the bench said.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the NIA, sought cancellation of the bail and submitted that the accused have violated the bail conditions and have contacted the witnesses.

The Kerala High Court on June 25, 2024 granted bail to the 17 accused PFI members, who are also facing trial for allegedly instigating communal violence in the state and other parts of the country.

Granting bail to 17 of the 26 accused, the high court imposed stringent conditions, which include sharing their cellphone numbers and real-time GPS locations with the investigating officer.

Aside from that, the accused were ordered not to leave Kerala, surrender their passports and keep their cellphones charged and active round-the-clock.

It had directed the 17 to "present themselves before the special court which shall enlarge them on bail on such conditions as the special court may deem necessary".

Initially, 51 persons were arraigned as accused in connection with the murder of Srinivasan on April 16, 2022. One among those held died while seven others are absconding.

Chargesheets against the remaining persons were filed in two phases in July and December, 2022.

While police was investigating the murder, the Centre received information that the office bearers and cadres of the Popular Front of India and its affiliates in Kerala had conspired to instigate communal violence and radicalise its cadres to commit terrorist acts in Kerala and other parts of the country, the high court noted in its order.

Therefore, the Centre in September, 2022 directed the National Investigation Agency to take up and probe the case against the accused.

On December 19, 2022, the Centre, referring to Srinivasan's death, opined there was a larger conspiracy hatched by the leaders of the PFI "which has grave national and international ramifications" that needed to be "thoroughly investigated to unearth the wider conspiracy and to identify the other accused".

The Centre directed the NIA to take up the probe in the murder case as well, and the agency filed its consolidated chargesheet in 2023 with two supplementary chargesheets later.

Immediately after the respective NIA chargesheets were filed before the special court, the accused moved for bail.

News Network
April 27,2025

Mangaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) have strongly condemned the alleged assault and threats against Dr. Asha Jyothi Putturaya, the Chief Medical Officer at Puttur Taluk Hospital.

The incident occurred when Dr. Asha Jyothi, during her routine rounds in the NICU, found a group of visitors violating hospital protocol. When she requested them to limit visitors to maintain NICU sanctity, two individuals, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her in full view of patients and staff. A complaint was filed immediately, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

IMA Mangaluru president Dr. Jessy Maria D'Souza called the incident a direct insult to the dignity and safety of a senior government officer, warning that inaction would set a dangerous precedent. 

AMC Mangaluru president Dr. Vatsala Kamath echoed these concerns, recalling the shocking Kolkata incident of 2024 and stressing the urgent need to protect women doctors.

District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai also condemned the incident. The MLA emphasized that doctors must be allowed to work without fear and promised legal action against the accused. In protest, the hospital's medical and non-medical staff staged a flash strike, which was later called off following assurances from authorities.

