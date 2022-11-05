  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 2 killed, 2 kids critical as truck hits scooter

November 6, 2022
November 6, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Two people lost their lives and two children were seriously injured after their scooter was hit by a truck at Kallappu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today. 

The deceased have been identified as scooter rider Gangadhar (45), a resident of Jeppu and his acquaintance Nethravathi (48) of Konaje, who was riding pillion. 

Moksha (4), daughter of the woman and Jnanesh (6), her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.

Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap. Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

October 27,2022
October 27,2022

Lucknow, Oct 27: A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 alleged hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

October 28,2022
October 28,2022

Elon Musk posted an obscure tweet on Friday after taking control of Twitter and firing its top executives. "The bird is freed," Mr Musk tweeted after completing the $44 billion deal on the eve of a deadline given by a US court to avoid going to trial. Twitter has a blue bird as its logo.

The Tesla chief terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Before closing the acquisition, Mr Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and carrying a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his description in his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

Elon Musk has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship. Yet he has not offered details on how he will achieve all this and who will run the company.

He also tried to calm fears among employees that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Mr Musk said in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.

The deal is the culmination of a remarkable saga, full of twists and turns, that sowed doubt over whether Mr Musk would complete the deal. It began on April 4, when he disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

October 27,2022
October 27,2022

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 3-wicket-haul as the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shocking 1-run defeat to Craig Irvine's side in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign is in shambles after a last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday. Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130/8 at Perth Stadium, reaching only 129/8 in reply.

Pakistan's chase got off to a terrible start, with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, returning to the dugout for 14 after chopping a delivery from two-meter-tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Shaan Masood was left to steady the ship with a composed 44, frequently exploiting the large outfield to run twos. However, Raza used his off-spin to further restrict the Asian side, stumping Masood off a wide.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr recorded his best T20 World Cup figures as he and spinner Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their match on Thursday.

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) combined for seven wickets to derail Zimbabwe's innings after a promising start. Haris Rauf, who was bowled out by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over of their previous match, also had his most economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from four overs.

Rauf broke the partnership when Ervine was outpaced and lobbed one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg. Madhevere followed suit two balls later, LBW to Wasim as the batter attempted an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn't help his team's cause either, giving Shadab a simple return catch shortly after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab struck twice in the 14th over to derail Zimbabwe's promising start. Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter attempted an expansive reverse sweep, and Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery, which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at slips on the bowler's final ball of his spell, denying him a hat-trick.

Another double blow from Wasim in the next over broke Zimbabwe's backbone. Raza failed to replicate his form from the qualifiers, being bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at a deep square leg fence in the next over, and dismissed Luke Jongwe in the very next ball.

