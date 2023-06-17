  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 21-year-old MBA student dies of illness hours after writing exam

June 18, 2023

Sullia, Jun 18: A master of business administration student of a private college in Mangaluru died of illness at his home at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Joshi (21), was the son of Subramanya Joshi, an entrepreneur. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sharath Joshi had appeared for examination in Mangaluru on Friday morning and returned home in the evening. He fell ill and breathed his last same night, sources said.

June 12,2023

Chitradurga, June 12: Three persons of a family from Bengaluru, including a three-month old baby girl, died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Vijayapura village on NH-48, on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and Hayat Fathima - the three-month-old baby girl, all residents of HSR layout in Bengaluru.

Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27) and Saba (26) were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chitradurga's District General hospital.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said they were heading towards Bengaluru from Goa. It is learnt that the family was returning to Bengaluru after Goa tour.

The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind. 

June 16,2023

Mangaluru, Jun 16: A 35-year-old man was attacked with knife by a miscreant following a brawl outside the mosque near Janata Colony of Kana at Suratkal on the outskirts of the city last night.

Mohammed Shafi (35), an office bearer of the administrative committee of mosque, has suffered injuries on this back and hand in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The attacker has been identified as Tahir (24), who had pulled JD(S) candidate Mohiuddin Bawa’s shirt collar during the Karnataka assembly election campaigning last month.

It is learnt that the fight between Shafi and Tahir began over a trivial issue outside the mosque. In a fit of rage Tahir took out a knife from his car and attacked Shafi at least twice.

A case is registered at Suratkal police station and investigations are on.

June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 13: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said several Dalit leaders, now and in the past, including him, were deprived of opportunities despite "having all the ability to become the chief minister", and called on the community to stay united. He also spoke about him not being given credit for Congress's victory in the 2013 Assembly polls, despite the "party coming to power under his presidency", and pointed out that it is not the case now.

"The inferiority complex amongst us (Dalits) has to go -- that's the reason I openly say I will become chief minister. Why should I not? K H Muniyappa (Dalit leader and Minister) should also become, why should he not? What is the shortcoming in the ability of Muniyappa or Parameshwara or Mahadevappa (minister) or (among veteran past leaders like) Basavalingappa or N Rachaiah or Ranganath?" Parameshwara said.

Addressing an event here, he said, "opportunities were deprived." He then called on Dalits to raise their voice for their rights and use their vote in a right way, and reminded them of the importance of the Constitution. Parameshwara had openly expressed his chief ministerial ambitions in the past, and on Congress choosing Siddaramaiah for the coveted post after the poll results last month, he had cautioned the party's central leadership that if a deputy chief minister post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reactions and it would spell trouble for the party.

The 71-year-old Dalit leader was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years). He had lost the 2013 Assembly polls from Koratagere, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he was defeated, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government (2013-2018).

Noting that Congress came to power in 2013 after a gap of nine years, Parameshwara said he was then the Pradesh Congress Committee President and it was under his leadership that the party came to power, but no one gave him the credit. "No one spoke about it. I too did not speak about it. Contrary to that, today people give and leaders claim credit for the party coming to power (in 2023) under their leadership," he said, without taking Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar's names. Parameshwara also claimed that Congress lost the 2018 polls for neglecting certain communities. He did not name any community, but he seemed to indicate the Dalit community.

The 2018 Assembly poll defeat taught Congress a lesson, as to what would be the result of neglecting the communities that stood by it, he said, adding that's the reason in 2023 polls some leaders got together and came up with a strategy to get back the support of communities that were neglected by the party. Recalling that the party leadership gave him the responsibility of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, while K H Muniyappa was given the responsibility of observing Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday celebrations, ahead of the Assembly polls, Parameshwara said both of them discussed and decided not to accept it, as it was a continuation of the "divide and rule" against Dalit community.

"We too understand, it was divided as Jagjivan Ram is Dalit-Left (to which Muniyappa belongs) and Ambedkar is Dalit-Right (to which Parameshwara belongs). Look at the way we are seen," he said, adding that it was then decided to orgainse a "Ikyatha Samavesha" including all SCs and STs in Chitradurga, which sent out a message to the state ahead of polls.

