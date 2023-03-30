  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 21-yr-old slips to death from 14th floor after Ramadan pre-dawn meal

News Network
March 30, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth accidentally fell to death from the balcony of a high rise residential apartment building at Kadri area of Mangaluru city early today. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamaal son of G Abdul Saleem, proprietor of ‘Mobile Care’. 

According to police, he fell from the balcony of the 14th floor flat in the Planet SKS residential complex situated behind Karnataka Polytechnic. 

The tragedy occurred at around 5 a.m. just after Shamaal finished his suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed before commencement of fasting in the month of Ramadan. 

It is suspected that he lost his balance and fell off the balcony as he was still sleepy. 

Jurisdictional Kadri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is on.

News Network
March 22,2023

New Delhi, Mar 22: Awareness posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up in various parts of Delhi, have triggered a police crackdown in which dozens of FIRs have been filed and six people have been arrested. Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, the police took down nearly 2,000 posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)".

Police said that the arrests were made for defacing public property and under the law that requires posters to have the name of the printing press. Delhi police said that they registered 138 FIRs on Tuesday, out of which 36 were for anti-Modi posters.

Some 2,000 posters, which were allegedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office, were seized by the police. Cops found the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area in Central Delhi. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a tweet, questioned the FIRs and asked what was objectionable in the posters. The party also said that this was the "peak of Modi government's dictatorship".

The arrested printing press owners told the Delhi Police that they had received an order to print 50,000 "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters. The owners have been arrested as the posters did not have the name of the printing press.

The arrests have become the latest flashpoint between Centre and AAP. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused AAP of not following the law while putting up the posters.

"AAP doesn't have the courage to say that they put up the protests. They broke the law while putting up the posters," Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow to demand the ouster of PM Modi.

News Network
March 21,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar, aka Chetan Ahimsa, who was arrested last night by the police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is "built on lies" went viral online, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the 32nd ACMM Court.

On March 20, Chetan took to his Twitter handle and called Hindutva "a lie".

He also said that Babri Masjid was not the birthplace of Lord Ram and that it was a lie that the idea of Indian nation began when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Raavan.

"Hindutva is built on LIES. Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie. 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie. 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie," his tweet read.

He went on to say, "Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY".

Soon after, a complaint was lodged against him by a Hindutva outfit and an FIR was registered by the police.

Seshadripuram Police officers arrested the actor on Monday night, after filing FIR under IPC Sections 295A and 505B.

This is not the first time that the actor has faced the heat of the police. In February 2022, he was arrested for his tweet about the background of a High Court judge who was hearing the Hijab case. 

News Network
March 29,2023

Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters to participate in the upcoming elections in Karnataka, according CEC Rajiv Kumar. 

Under Advance Application Facility, over 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years+ youth, out of which around 41,000 applications received from youth turning 18 years by April 1st, 2023, he sad in a press conference. 

58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 assembly constituencies. The average voter per polling station is 883. Fifty per cent of polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials, he said. 

For inclusive and participative elections, 100% enrollment of eligible (18+) Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in Karnataka. 40 Ethnic polling stations to be set up for PVTGs. There will be special emphasis on the participation of the third gender in the election process, he said. 

