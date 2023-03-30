  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 22-yr-old falls to death from 9th floor at Nanthoor

News Network
March 30, 2023

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old youth accidentally fell down from the ninth floor of an apartment in Nanthoor while fixing an air-conditioner on Wednesday, March 29, evening.

The deceased is Vinay Joel Tauro, an AC technician. 

The tragedy occurred at around 7:38 pm when Vinay was fixing an AC unit outside the window on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building. 

According to police, Vinay accidentally slipped and fell to death. The post-mortem was conducted at the mortuary of AJ Hospital. 

News Network
March 22,2023

New Delhi, Mar 22: Awareness posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up in various parts of Delhi, have triggered a police crackdown in which dozens of FIRs have been filed and six people have been arrested. Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, the police took down nearly 2,000 posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)".

Police said that the arrests were made for defacing public property and under the law that requires posters to have the name of the printing press. Delhi police said that they registered 138 FIRs on Tuesday, out of which 36 were for anti-Modi posters.

Some 2,000 posters, which were allegedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office, were seized by the police. Cops found the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area in Central Delhi. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a tweet, questioned the FIRs and asked what was objectionable in the posters. The party also said that this was the "peak of Modi government's dictatorship".

The arrested printing press owners told the Delhi Police that they had received an order to print 50,000 "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters. The owners have been arrested as the posters did not have the name of the printing press.

The arrests have become the latest flashpoint between Centre and AAP. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused AAP of not following the law while putting up the posters.

"AAP doesn't have the courage to say that they put up the protests. They broke the law while putting up the posters," Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow to demand the ouster of PM Modi.

News Network
March 27,2023

Jerusalem, Mar 27: Muslim worshipers have been forced out of the sacred al-Aqsa mosque as Israeli forces and extremists stormed the vicinity of the mosque on the fourth day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Video footage circulating online showed that Israeli soldiers and extremist illegal settlers forced Muslims from the holy place late on Sunday.

The large groups of Israeli radicals – whose incursion on Sunday came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – were under Israeli forces’ protection.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian foreign ministry called for forcing Israel to comply with its commitments and “halt violations of holy sites in al-Quds, including al-Aqsa Mosque, before it is too late.”

The ministry termed the Israeli assault on worshipers inside al-Aqsa as “a serious escalation” and held Tel Aviv fully responsible for its consequences.

For Muslims, al-Aqsa represents the world’s third-holiest site.

This violence comes after the Israeli police approved the storming of al-Aqsa at the instruction of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Thursday, the first day of Ramadan, almost 300 extremists raided the compound.

The head of the Islamic Supreme Committee in al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrama Sabri, warned of a campaign against the mosque.

He said that the campaign began late on Saturday with the storming and desecration of the al-Qibli prayer hall, urging a rally around al-Aqsa and for a stronger defense of the site.

Sheikh Sabri pointed out that the Israeli soldiers are trying to remove the worshipers from the holy site to pave the way in front of Israeli illegal settlers to storm the mosque and carry out their acts of violence and desecration.

Many Palestinians have called on worshipers to break their fast during Ramadan inside the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque and perform prayers in the mosque.

One of their goals is to intensify the presence of Palestinians in the mosque during the holy month to reassert their right to al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, in light of recurrent raids by settlers.

In previous years, clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians during Ramadan, particularly around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

News Network
March 29,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress is facing dissidence from a section of their supporters and party workers in the Sullia constituency, the only seat in Dakshina Kannada reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Dozens of Congress workers on Wednesday, March 29, staged a protest in front of the office of District Congress Committee in Mangaluru opposing the candidature of G Krishnappa Sullia.

The protesters arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia.

They held placards which read “give B form for Nanda Kumar and we will ensure the victory of Congress,” “We do not want candidate selected by leaders, give tickets to a winning candidate.” The protesters were also holding posters of Congress leader Nanda Kumar.

Soon after the first list of Congress candidates was released recently, ticket aspirant Nanda Kumar had said “My name was in the forefront during a survey conducted by AICC and KPCC. The high command had ignored the sentiments of Congress workers in the constituency. I will discuss with workers and take a call on a future course of action.” 

The supporters of Kumar also held meetings in Sullia and Kadaba and decided to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to urge them to modify the candidature. 

