Mangaluru: 25-year-old pregnant doctor dies of covid-19

Bengaluru, Apr 22: All hospitals that have bed capacity of more than 30, will now have to earmark 80 percent of these and ICU facilities to the state government.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Minister for health and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar said that beds that are dedicated to dialysis, mother and child care and all life threatening diseases will not be disturbed, but that apart all other beds in Bangalore will be dedicated to Covid patients, which means that over 7000 beds will be immediately available for treatment.

All the Nursing Homes and hospitals with up to and less than 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.

"There is a medical emergency and private hospitals need to recognise this and work with the government and handover 80 percent of the beds and the State government will bear the cost of treatment and refund the money to these hospitals which treat Covid patients,"he added.

The Minister said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state and already 5500 metric ton oxygen has been made available.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said that the government provided cylinder oxygen and in this connection he had already discussed this issue with industry minister Jagadeesh Shatter.

"The government was also in touch with manufacturing units and supplied 40,000 tonnes of oxygen" he said.

Karnataka has asked the Centre to supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

"We have estimated that in the next one month, we may require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen. In this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal," he added.

Karnataka has asked the Centre to supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

"We have estimated that in the next one month, we may require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen. In this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal," he said

He said he too has written to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan for supply of oxygen.

Sudhakar said the state government had a meeting with the major oxygen generators in the state.

Out of the oxygen suppliers JSW Steel is the largest one.

"We had a meeting with Sajjan Jindal and he has assured us to supply as much oxygen required in the state," Sudhakar said.

The Minister said after the meeting that JSW steel supplied 40 metric tonnes of oxygen in the last two days, required for Bengaluru.

Besides this, the State has demanded additional supply of Remdesivir injections, which is crucial for COVID treatment.

According to him, the state has ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, of which 20,000 had arrived while the remaining would be supplied in the coming days.

"We have already ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir.

This besides we have put forth the demand for one lakh Remdesivir vials for which we have written to the Centre," he added.