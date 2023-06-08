  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 25-yr-old woman buys new house after working abroad; ends life within a week after housewarming

Mangaluru: 25-yr-old woman buys new house after working abroad; ends life within a week after housewarming

News Network
June 8, 2023

banegra.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 8: A 25-year-old woman, who had recently returned from abroad and purchased a newly built house at Chitranjalinagar near Kumpala under the limits of Ullal police station, has ended life after writing a 24-page long death note. 

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Bangera, originally from Farangipete, who had recently shifted to Chitranjalinagar. She was reportedly under pressure following after purchasing the new house. 

The death comes within a week after the housewarming ceremony. 

Ashwini had reportedly shared about her tension with one of her friends through WhatsApp chat on Wednesday, June 7, night. The same friend’s call reportedly went unanswered when she tried contact Ashwini on Thursday, June 8 morning. The worried friend rushed to Ashwni’s house and discovered that she had locked herself in her room.

When the door was forcibly opened Ashwini was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. 

Ashwini, who belonged to a middle-class family, was employed abroad. She had returned a-month-and-half ago, sources said. 

After purchasing a newly constructed house from one Sangeeta, she had organised a housewarming ceremony on June 3. She had been residing in the new house with her mother Devaki and two cousins. 

In her death note, Ashwini alleged that she had been deceived during the purchase of the house and was currently being harassed by bank officials. She has requested in her death note to handover her iPhone to her boyfriend.

Police suspect that Ashwini, who got entangled in many difficulties killed herself. The body of Ashwini Bangera has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A case stands registered at the Ullal Police Station. 
 

News Network
May 26,2023

Mangaluru, May 26: Over a hundred Bengaluru-bound passengers were left stranded at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday, May 25, after Mangaluru-Bengaluru IndiGo flight (6E5347) was diverted to Dubai. The flight was to depart to Bengaluru at 9.10 am.

The development occurred after 160 passengers of a Dubai-bound IndiGo aircraft (6E 1467 IXE-DXB) were deplaned after it suffered a bird hit at the runway while moving at around 8.25 am. 

The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the take-off was aborted. The plane returned to the airport apron and the passengers were deplaned. The aircraft was declared 'aircraft on the ground' (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection.

Soon, the passengers were accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

Lokniti Network National Coordinator Sandeep Shastri, in a tweet, urged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and DGCA to initiate a probe as over 100 domestic passengers, including his in-laws, were forced through many inconveniences and hardships without receiving any compensation.

News Network
June 7,2023

protest.jpg

Kolkata, June 7: An injured eight-year-old boy was killed along with his mother and another relative when an ambulance with the three on board was waylaid by a mob and set ablaze in Manipur's West Imphal district, officials said. The incident occurred at Iroisemba on Sunday evening when the boy was being taken to a hospital by his mother and their relative in Imphal after he sustained a bullet injury in his head during a shoot-out, they said.

Three have been identified as Tonsing Hangsing (8), his 45-year-old mother Meena Hangsing, and Lydia Lourembam, aged 37, the officials said.

A senior Assam Rifles officer confirmed the incident and said security has been beefed up in and around the camp where it happened.

Sources said Tonsing, the son of a tribal man, and his Meitei mother, were staying at an Assam Rifles relief camp at Kangchup.

On June 4 evening, a gunfight started in the area, and despite being in the camp, he was hit by a bullet.

"A senior Assam Rifles officer immediately spoke to police in Imphal and arranged for an ambulance. Since the mother was from the majority community, a decision was taken to take the kid to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal by road," sources said.

The ambulance was under Assam Rifles escort for a few kilometres, after which the local police took over.

"Around 6:30 pm, the ambulance was waylaid by civilians at Isoisemba and set ablaze. All three in the vehicle were killed. We still do not know where the bodies are," one of the sources added.

The Kangchup area has several Kuki villages and is on Kangpokpi district's border with Imphal West, close to the Meitei village of Phayeng. The area has been seeing heavy exchange of fire in the second wave of violence across the state since May 27.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

News Network
May 25,2023

HDD.jpg

Bengaluru, May 25: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers' money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

"I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone's personal matter," Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone's personal programme, it is a country's programme. "That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country.

As of now, 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu. Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, "I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building."

"I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabha)," he said. "I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution," he added. Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, "I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building."

