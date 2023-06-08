Mangaluru: 25-yr-old woman buys new house after working abroad; ends life within a week after housewarming

Mangaluru, Jun 8: A 25-year-old woman, who had recently returned from abroad and purchased a newly built house at Chitranjalinagar near Kumpala under the limits of Ullal police station, has ended life after writing a 24-page long death note.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Bangera, originally from Farangipete, who had recently shifted to Chitranjalinagar. She was reportedly under pressure following after purchasing the new house.

The death comes within a week after the housewarming ceremony.

Ashwini had reportedly shared about her tension with one of her friends through WhatsApp chat on Wednesday, June 7, night. The same friend’s call reportedly went unanswered when she tried contact Ashwini on Thursday, June 8 morning. The worried friend rushed to Ashwni’s house and discovered that she had locked herself in her room.

When the door was forcibly opened Ashwini was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

Ashwini, who belonged to a middle-class family, was employed abroad. She had returned a-month-and-half ago, sources said.

After purchasing a newly constructed house from one Sangeeta, she had organised a housewarming ceremony on June 3. She had been residing in the new house with her mother Devaki and two cousins.

In her death note, Ashwini alleged that she had been deceived during the purchase of the house and was currently being harassed by bank officials. She has requested in her death note to handover her iPhone to her boyfriend.

Police suspect that Ashwini, who got entangled in many difficulties killed herself. The body of Ashwini Bangera has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A case stands registered at the Ullal Police Station.

