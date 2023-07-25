  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 27-yr-old man who killed grandparents caught while selling stolen ornaments

Mangaluru: 27-yr-old man who killed grandparents caught while selling stolen ornaments

News Network
July 25, 2023

akmalkiller.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: A 27-year-old man hailing from Kerala was arrested by the sleuths of Mangaluru North police station when he was attempting to sell gold ornaments which he had allegedly robbed by killing his own grandparents. 

The accused has been identified as Ahmed Akmal, son of Abdul Razak, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala.

The owner of a shop at Car Street, where Akmal tried to sell the ornaments on July 24, grew suspicious and informed the police. 

When the police subjected him to interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he had murdered his grandparents and then looted all the gold ornaments from their residence. 

The gruesome crime took place on July 23 at Vadekkekad in Trissur district. The accused then fled to Mangaluru along with stolen ornaments. 

The authorities confiscated several items, including one knife, one screwdriver, one Mangaluru University marks card, one passport, a wallet containing his identity cards, one pearl chain, three pairs of earrings, one small gold chain with a pendant, five finger rings, and two gold bangles.

The police team, led by Inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, included Crime Branch ASI Damodar, and officers Madan, Satheesh, and Guru.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2023

alert.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 24: Heavy rain in the coastal of Udupi claimed 3 more lives, as of July 24 prompting the district administrations of twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to declare holiday for schools on PU colleges on July 25. 

All Anganwadi centers, government schools, private schools, aided primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges in both districts will remain closed for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.

3 deaths in 24 hours 

Gokuldas Prabhu, 53, of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

Sharath Kumar, a 23-year-old from Bhadravati, was reported missing after falling in Arasinagundi falls, under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23, evening. Police said that Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission. Sharath slipped while standing on a rock watching the waterfall. His family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe, in Udupi, is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.

A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane village, under Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. She slipped into the rivulet while tending to cattle with her grandmother, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2023

speaker.jpg

Bengaluru, July 19: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for indecent and rude behaviour on Wednesday. 

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes after angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani’s face. 

When the day’s session started earlier on, BJP lawmakers raised the issue of the Congress government deploying IAS officers for the ‘United We Stand’ meeting held on Monday and Tuesday. They said it was misuse of government machinery. 

Amid disruption, Speaker UT Khader allowed Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make separate statements. Khader also allowed five Bills to be passed.

List of suspended MLAs

1 Ashwathnaryan
2 Vedavyas Kamath
3 Dheeraj Muniraju
4 Yashpal Suvarna
5 Arvind Bellad
6 Sunil Kumar
7 R Ashoka
8 Umakanth Kotian
9 Araga Jnanendra
10 Bharat Shetty
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2023

CMDCM.jpg

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, amid reports that as many 30 legislators have expressed concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, and said there are no such complaints.

Both of them said, the legislature party meeting has been called, most probably on Thursday, as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs. 

"Who told you?" Siddaramaiah retorted, in response to a question that about 30 MLAs had written to him complaining about the functioning of Ministers and developmental work not taking place. Noting that he had called the legislature party meeting last week, but as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was about to chair a meeting it was postponed, the CM said he has called it again on Thursday.

"We will discuss it there. It has been just two months since the formation of the government. The Legislature party meeting had to be called, so I called. There are no complaints (against Ministers). They (MLAs) had asked for a legislature party meeting to be called, so have called," he added. The Chief Minister, however, did not want to comment about Shivakumar's claims that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. "About Singapore, you ask him. I don't know about it, ask D K Shivakumar." The Deputy Chief Minister's claims on Monday had created a flutter in political circles.

According to reports, Congress MLAs are said to have complained to the Chief Minister and party leadership that they had not been able to get their work done in their constituencies, and also transfers as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding Ministers, alleging non-cooperation. The recent statement by senior party leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, that he knows “how to make and bring down a chief minister”, has added fuel to the speculation and is indicative that all is not well within the ruling party. On his part, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President termed reports that 30-odd MLAs have written a letter complaining about the functioning of the Ministers as "false" and mere speculations. "It is all false, no one has written such a letter.

The Chief Minister and I have requested all Ministers to work taking into confidence all the legislators and lost candidates of all constituencies. All are doing their job. These are nothing but mere speculations," he told reporters here.

The Deputy CM said, "there are certain programmes, which had to be discussed, there was an Assembly session. Our five guarantee schemes, whether they are reaching people or not, are there any corruption, regarding all this we had to discuss, give guidance and information to our legislators." He said, during the Assembly session, which concluded last Friday, there was no time to call a legislature party meeting and discuss all this.

Observing that there are certain financial constraints as the government has to implement five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said, "all the legislators have a lot of desire regarding implementing various promises they had given to people, but we are asking the MLAs to keep them on hold for some time now. In my own department legislators are seeking for implementation of works to the tune of Rs 10 crore, 100 crore, 200 crore or 300 crore." As the government, due to financial constraints is not in the position to spend such huge amount, the MLAs are being requested to keep things on hold and have some patience, he said. "MLAs, especially freshers, have been asked to go to the constituencies, remain with the people as there is rain and flooding in some regions; where there is drought like situation in other places. We have to make legislators understand this."

Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said, all Ministers are touring various districts and are doing their job. "What work has not been done to legislators, who have their own rights and responsibilities? Regarding transfers within the time limitations, Ministers have done, rest is left to the Chief Minister," he said. "There is no disgruntlement, it is only media creation".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.