  2. Mangaluru: 3 arrested for assault on police, remanded to judicial custody

News Network
June 21, 2022

Mangaluru, June 21: The Urwa police arrested three persons who had allegedly assaulted the policemen who were patrolling at Chilimbigudde in the night.

The police personnel suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The injured policemen are Venkatesh and Dhananjay.

According to the police, the arrested are Durgesh, Prajwith and Rakshith -- all residents of Chilimbigudde. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that when the police were patrolling, a group of youths were found consuming alcohol in a public place at Chilimbi Gudde. 

During the inquiry, a few of them allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. They also assaulted the policemen on duty before fleeing the spot.

News Network
June 8,2022

Mangaluru, June 8: A minor girl from Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man, who had befriended her after. 

In her complaint, the 13-year-old victim, who is a Class 8 student, alleged that the accused, recently visited her house and expressed love for her. 

She identified the accused as Munasir, a resident of Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

On May 30, on the pretext of dropping the minor girl to school in his car, he had taken her to a lodge in Uppinangady where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Again, on June 7 morning, he took her in the car to the lodge in Uppinangady and raped her. He dropped her at the Uppinangady bus stand and threatened her against revealing the incident to her family members and the police.

On a complaint by her parents on June 7 evening, the police registered a case against Munasir under Sections 5 (L) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 376(2)(N), 363 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. 

News Network
June 21,2022

Riyadh: Indian Forum for Education (IFE) organized a mock test for aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at Al Yasmin International School Riyadh on 17th June 2022. 

It was a first of its kind mock NEET test offline conducted in Riyadh.  A total of 100 students out of 185 registrations from Riyadh and other provinces like (Al Qaseem, Dammam and Jubail) of KSA  attended this Mock test. The objective of this test was to bring students outside of Pandemic culture of online activities and give them an opportunity to judge their preparedness well before appearing in the official NEET test to be held in July 17, 2022 in Riyadh, KSA. 

This was also achieved due to consistent efforts made by IFE President Dr. Dilshad Ahmed and his team. The test was conducted as a simulation to Actual NEET Test. Seating arrangements, invigilators (school teachers) and other logistics were made to student feel as if they are appearing in actual NEET.  

The reason behind the Mock Test was continuous requests from parents to help their wards to have a simulation model before they appear to the actual TEST of their career after XII standard. The team started working on this and took the opinion of parents through google survey/registration/ Chat created by IFE member Engr. Farhan and an overwhelming response from parents and students inducted an energy in all team members to conduct this test. Online registrations were made and Hall Tickets were distributed from Al Khayyam hotel for one week to give easy access to parents to collect. The team member’s enthusiasm made this happen. 

Prof. Nasir Siddiqui and Prof. Jahangir were assigned to prepare Mock Question Paper (Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) on the basis of guidelines and pattern of NEET 2022. 

Students were informed using social media on each and every activity related to this Mock Test which IFE was performing to keep them updated. 

President of IFE Dr. Dilshad Ahmad, Senior IFE member Salman Khalid and team Firoz Khan, Saddur Rehman, Shahzad Samdani, Wasi Ahmed, Ahsan Siddiqi and Arshad Jawed were involved in this one-week activity.

The result will be declared on 24th June 2022

IFE is thankful to all the parents who always stand with their children and motivate them for this test. The IFE feel proud and thanks to them for making this event a successful one. The team assigned Salman Khalid to manage logistics to make a program success.

Dr. Dilshad Ahmad extended sincere thanks to all media persons, Alkabir and Almarai Companies for providing delicious snacks, also unfolded a thankful note to Al Yasmin Int’l School and Principal Dr. Shaukat for providing the school facilities in conducting the test.

News Network
June 19,2022

New Delhi, June 19: India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,32,96,692 on Sunday as 12,899 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll increased to 5,24,855 with 15 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said. 

