  2. Mangaluru: 3 saffron activists held for thrashing man after tying him to pole

Mangaluru: 3 saffron activists held for thrashing man after tying him to pole

News Network
December 18, 2022

attackers.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening  

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village. 

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.

News Network
December 14,2022

messi.jpg

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

France meet Morocco in the other semi-final later on Wednesday. 

News Network
December 10,2022

buscar.jpg

Udupi, Dec 10: Three members of a family of Andhra Pradesh origin died when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a private bus near Nellikaru in Udupi district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shrikanth, 40, his wife Gamya, 37 and their 2-year-old daughter Prathyusha, police said.

The accident occurred on the Udupi-Subrahmanya Road when the trio were travelling from Dharmasthala to Sringeri, police said.

The three died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, they said.

Police said that the couple were software engineers hailing from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and were working in Bengaluru. The family was living in Varthur.

The family had reportedly been to Dharmasthala temple and from there was proceeding to Sringeri when the mishap took place. The bus was moving from Karkala to Belthangady.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. 

News Network
December 12,2022

Jaipur, Dec 12: Three students preparing for competitive college entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide today. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the police have started an investigation to know the facts. The students were 16, 17, and 18 years old.

Two of the students who committed suicide, Ankush and Ujjwal, were from Bihar. They were friends and were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms. One was preparing for engineering college entrance, while the other was studying to crack the coveted medical college entrance tests. No suicide notes have been found yet.

The third student, Pranav, came to Kota from Madhya Pradesh, and was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET -- a pre-medical entrance test.

Known for private coaching centres that provide preparatory classes for competitive engineering and medical examinations, Kota has in the past been plagued with suicide cases.

Students, including many who prepare for highly competitive exams along with their final two years of schooling, have often complained of exacting schedules leading to high stress. In response to widespread media scrutiny of Kota's teen suicides and self-harm cases in the past, the administration had set up a suicide hotline where anxious students could call to seek counselling.

The coaching hub is notorious for pushing students to the edge with long class hours, long assignments, and very competitive internal tests which determine whether a student is promoted or demoted among the many "batches". Top batches get the most sought after teachers.

A student in 2016 had called for all coaching centres to be shuttered, before jumping to her death despite having cracked the highly coveted IIT-JEE mains exams.

In 2019, the Rajasthan government constituted a state-level committee to prepare a legislative draft for regulation of coaching centres to reduce stress among those studying at such institutes. There has been no public information on the draft yet.

