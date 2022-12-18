Mangaluru: 3 saffron activists held for thrashing man after tying him to pole

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village.

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.