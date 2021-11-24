  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 4 youths arrested for gang-rape and murder of 8-yr-old girl

News Network
November 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: Police have arrested four accused in connection the recent cold-blooded murder of an 8-year-old girl at Raj Tiles Factory, Parari near Ulaibettu on the outskirts of the city. 

According to police, the accused had gang-raped the child before killing her last weekend. 

The arrested accused are Muneem Singh (20), Manish Tirki (33), Mukesh Singh (20) and Jayban alias Jay Singh (21). All of them are labourers and said to be close friends.

The victim was the daughter of a couple from Simdega district Jharkhand, aged 35 and 28 respectively who work for the factory. The aggrieved couple had four children and they were working for the tiles factory for the last two years.

The girl who went out with her siblings to play after lunch on November 21 did not return even though the other three came back. The parents went searching and found the girl having fallen into a drain inside the factory at about 6 pm.

The police of the rural station here registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Four teams were formed to probe the case in light of the seriousness of the crime. 

The teams after thorough verification of CCTV footages, evidences, eyewitnesses, confessions etc, found that a 21-year-old youth from Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, another youth aged 20 from the same place, a 33-year-old man from Ranchi district, Jharkhand and a 20-year-old resident of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, were involved. Three among them were working as coolies in the said factory while the other was working in Puttur and had come here to meet one among the above four.

Two of the accused had invited the girl into their room in the past several times and had offered chocolates etc to her and indulged in sexual atrocities. When the girl went out to play on November 21 afternoon, the accused forcibly took the girl into the room by holding her mouth tightly shut after which they raped her in turns. As the girl was crying loudly because of bleeding and pain, one of the men smothered her to death. 

They then tossed the body into a drain. When the people in the area including the parents went searching for the girl, the accused had also acted like searching for her, the police said.

News Network
November 18,2021

Even though the ‘Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020’, claims to protect cattle and increase the breed of cattle, in reality the Act has a detrimental impact on the cattle rearing and market ecosystem, according to a scientific study. 

The study was led by public health specialist Sylvia Karpagam and independent researcher Siddharth Joshi. The study was an initiative by a group of researchers part of Ahaara Namma Hakku collective. 

The study report “Criminalising Livelihoods, Legalising Vigilantism” analyses the impact of the legislation on various communities including farmers, cattle transporters, slaughterhouses, skin and hide curing units, butchers, eateries and consumers.
It states that the justification provided by the government to implement the Act “betrays a complete lack of understanding of how the cattle production cycle works, and the utter disregard for the destructive impact it is going to have on the lives, incomes and livelihoods of the those who are part of the long chain of economic activities sustained by slaughter of cattle...”

While farmers usually sell unproductive cattle to traders who transport them to slaughterhouses, the new legislation which prohibits the slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes (below the age of 13 years), criminalizes traders who buy cattle for slaughter. Without an option to sell unproductive animals, farmers have to continue taking care of the animal making it economically unviable, it says. The report also highlights farmers lamenting how the legislation portrays them like criminals, leaving them vulnerable to vigilantes.

Further, the measures proposed by the government for mitigation of these adverse impacts are also impractical, it points out. For instance, while the government has proposed to take care of stray cattle in gaushalas, it doesn’t solve the economic loss to the farmers from being unable to sell the unproductive cattle. The report also quotes stakeholders who point out that cattle aren’t fed properly in gaushalas and they are sold on the sly. 

Considering that Karnataka is grappling with malnutrition, the researchers emphasize the importance of beef as a nutrition source.

Karpagam demanded that the government revoke the Act. “Else, it should at least allow slaughter of all other animals such as ox and bull. Now the exemption is allowed only for buffalo, which people in Karnataka do not consume,” she said.

News Network
November 22,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has warned the Congress leaders of dire consequences if they continue to target the SDPI workers. A video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts SDPI Dakshina Kannada District President Abubakkar Kulai is heard warning the Congress, has sparked row. 

While addressing a public gathering, he said he has been observing that the Congress leaders are overcome by desperation at the growth of SDPI leaders during the last ten years in the Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

"The Congress party was disappointed to note the growth of our organization. As many as 58 representatives have emerged from this constituency. Seeing this, they (Congress leaders) are unable to bear our growth, and hence they are engineering attacks on our workers by hiring small-time goondas. You (Congress leaders) must be ashamed of it. Till now we had kept our heads low, but we have two 'Ms" with us. One is Manpower and two is Muscle power," Abubakker is heard saying.

"If you touch our workers anywhere. We will use our one M. Be careful. Our leaders have told us that if you want to join the SDPI, you should be ready for everything. You should be ready to sleep in hospitals. You must be ready to go to jail. You should be even ready to go to the graveyard.

"That doesn't mean that we will bow to you (Congress leaders). We know how to send you to that same hospital. And we also know how to send you to the same graveyard. We are going to respect the law of the land. We are giving respect to the law of the land. Hence, dare not touch our workers," he threatened.

News Network
November 17,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hopes to visit India soon and is keen to explore what the future of the countries’ bond have in store.

"I hope to travel to India pretty soon and see what else the future holds for us," he said addressing the 2021 Bengaluru Tech Summit virtually on Wednesday.

Couple of weeks back, Naftali after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe, said they discussed the many ways both nations can take India-Israel relations to the next level, especially on future technological collaboration, which can convert the great partnership between the two nations into a powerhouse of innovation.

Both Modi and Naftali had held their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The meeting made headlines not only for their deliberations on defence, environment and global issues, but also for Naftali asking Modi to join his party counting on the Indian PM's popularity in Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also spoke about the proposed visit of Naftali to India and said both countries will soon complete free trade agreement negotiations.

Addressing the summit virtually from Jerusalem, Naftali said when Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen, because India is one of world's largest economies and boasts of vast digital expertise and Israel is world's leading innovation country.

"You know I always say amazing people can do amazing things. India is one of the biggest countries in the world with one of the biggest economies in the world and vast digital expertise. And Israel is one of the leading innovation and startup countries in the world. When Indians and Israelis come together amazing things happen," he said.

"How do I know this? Well, I did it in my previous life (stint as a businessman), I ran a company called Cyota and we merged with an Indian company, and we were working together in our office in Manhattan. The fusion of the two civilizations and two deep cultures was remarkable. And I believe in that fusion. I believed it then and I believe it now," Gilon said.

The combination of Indian and Israeli creativity, imagination and tenacity has the power to do amazing things, he added.

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in January 2018.

Israel is a vital partner for India, as it hugely depends on its high technology and defence equipment. Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is currently visiting Israel.

