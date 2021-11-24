Mangaluru: 4 youths arrested for gang-rape and murder of 8-yr-old girl

Mangaluru, Nov 24: Police have arrested four accused in connection the recent cold-blooded murder of an 8-year-old girl at Raj Tiles Factory, Parari near Ulaibettu on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the accused had gang-raped the child before killing her last weekend.

The arrested accused are Muneem Singh (20), Manish Tirki (33), Mukesh Singh (20) and Jayban alias Jay Singh (21). All of them are labourers and said to be close friends.

The victim was the daughter of a couple from Simdega district Jharkhand, aged 35 and 28 respectively who work for the factory. The aggrieved couple had four children and they were working for the tiles factory for the last two years.

The girl who went out with her siblings to play after lunch on November 21 did not return even though the other three came back. The parents went searching and found the girl having fallen into a drain inside the factory at about 6 pm.

The police of the rural station here registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Four teams were formed to probe the case in light of the seriousness of the crime.

The teams after thorough verification of CCTV footages, evidences, eyewitnesses, confessions etc, found that a 21-year-old youth from Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, another youth aged 20 from the same place, a 33-year-old man from Ranchi district, Jharkhand and a 20-year-old resident of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, were involved. Three among them were working as coolies in the said factory while the other was working in Puttur and had come here to meet one among the above four.

Two of the accused had invited the girl into their room in the past several times and had offered chocolates etc to her and indulged in sexual atrocities. When the girl went out to play on November 21 afternoon, the accused forcibly took the girl into the room by holding her mouth tightly shut after which they raped her in turns. As the girl was crying loudly because of bleeding and pain, one of the men smothered her to death.

They then tossed the body into a drain. When the people in the area including the parents went searching for the girl, the accused had also acted like searching for her, the police said.