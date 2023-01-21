Mangaluru: 5 arrested for abduction of NRI’s brother, cousin over gold biscuits

  1. Home
January 21, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 21: Five persons, aged between 22 and 39 years, have been arrested by sleuths of Mangaluru Rural Police in connection with the abduction of two youths and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh. A case has been registered in Uppinangady police station limits.

The arrested are Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Karvel Siddiq alias JCB Siddiq (39) from Karvel in Uppinangady, Kalandar Shafi Gadiyara (22) from Gadiyara in Bantwal, Irfan (38) from Maripalla, Mohammed Riyaz (33) from Shivanagara in Pandeshwar and Mohammed Irshad (28) from Bandaru, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner said two police personnel on patrol duty at Arkula Junction in Mangaluru rural police station limits in the early hours of January 20 had noticed a car idling on the road with five men in it. When asked about their whereabouts, the men failed to furnish proper answers and began pelting stones at the cops. They attempted to run over the cops before fleeing the spot. 

Based on the CCTV footage and car details, the rural police arrested the five men. During the interrogation of the arrested, Sharuk who was in the car told the police that he was abducted by Aboobakkar Siddiq and others for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested on the direction of Tallath Faisal Nagar had taken Sharuk and his cousin brother Nizamuddin from Perne Sediyapu to a house in Badriyanagara. They later assaulted them and sought information about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin’s brother Shafeeq who is working in the Gulf and asked them for the 800 grams of gold biscuit which Shafeeq had brought to India and failed to hand it over to the concerned person, said the Commissioner.

The accused had later sent Nizamuddin to his house by confining Sharuk in the house and asked him to get a ransom of Rs 4 lakh to release Sharuk. Nizamuddin, who had suffered injuries in the assault, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Puttur. 

The police are yet to arrest another rowdy sheeter, who has more than 20 cases in Mangaluru commissionerate, Dakshin Kannada, outside the district in connection with the abduction case. 

The prime accused Aboobakkar Siddiq has already five cases against him in addition to three cases pertaining to the abduction and assault on police personnel. The Dakshin Kannada police have already submitted an application to the concerned to extern him from the district.

There is one dacoity case against Kalandar Shafi in Mangaluru North station, two cases against Irfan in connection with assault in Bantwal and Ullal, and one case against Riyaz in connection with assault in Bantwal station.

It is said that Shafeeq had arrived in Mumbai recently with the gold biscuit. He had not informed his family members and returned back to the Gulf.

January 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

doctors.jpg

January 7,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the central leaders will take a call on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion in two to three days.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Booth Vijay Abhiyan in the town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leaders will take a final decision on the expansion of the state cabinet.

He also exuded confidence that BJP would win 150 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls and nobody can prevent it.

He said some Congress leaders are vying with one another for the post of the chief minister and it is nothing but a daydream. BJP would win the next Assembly polls under the leadership of Modi.

When questioned about Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark against the Chief Minister, he said Siddaramaiah is speaking lightly about CM Bommai and BJP leaders without realising that his party is set to suffer in the upcoming polls.

Voters will teach a lesson to Congress in the coming polls, he added.

January 10,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

