Mangaluru: 5 arrested for abduction of NRI’s brother, cousin over gold biscuits

Mangaluru, Jan 21: Five persons, aged between 22 and 39 years, have been arrested by sleuths of Mangaluru Rural Police in connection with the abduction of two youths and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh. A case has been registered in Uppinangady police station limits.

The arrested are Aboobakkar Siddiq alias Karvel Siddiq alias JCB Siddiq (39) from Karvel in Uppinangady, Kalandar Shafi Gadiyara (22) from Gadiyara in Bantwal, Irfan (38) from Maripalla, Mohammed Riyaz (33) from Shivanagara in Pandeshwar and Mohammed Irshad (28) from Bandaru, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner said two police personnel on patrol duty at Arkula Junction in Mangaluru rural police station limits in the early hours of January 20 had noticed a car idling on the road with five men in it. When asked about their whereabouts, the men failed to furnish proper answers and began pelting stones at the cops. They attempted to run over the cops before fleeing the spot.

Based on the CCTV footage and car details, the rural police arrested the five men. During the interrogation of the arrested, Sharuk who was in the car told the police that he was abducted by Aboobakkar Siddiq and others for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested on the direction of Tallath Faisal Nagar had taken Sharuk and his cousin brother Nizamuddin from Perne Sediyapu to a house in Badriyanagara. They later assaulted them and sought information about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin’s brother Shafeeq who is working in the Gulf and asked them for the 800 grams of gold biscuit which Shafeeq had brought to India and failed to hand it over to the concerned person, said the Commissioner.

The accused had later sent Nizamuddin to his house by confining Sharuk in the house and asked him to get a ransom of Rs 4 lakh to release Sharuk. Nizamuddin, who had suffered injuries in the assault, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Puttur.

The police are yet to arrest another rowdy sheeter, who has more than 20 cases in Mangaluru commissionerate, Dakshin Kannada, outside the district in connection with the abduction case.

The prime accused Aboobakkar Siddiq has already five cases against him in addition to three cases pertaining to the abduction and assault on police personnel. The Dakshin Kannada police have already submitted an application to the concerned to extern him from the district.

There is one dacoity case against Kalandar Shafi in Mangaluru North station, two cases against Irfan in connection with assault in Bantwal and Ullal, and one case against Riyaz in connection with assault in Bantwal station.

It is said that Shafeeq had arrived in Mumbai recently with the gold biscuit. He had not informed his family members and returned back to the Gulf.