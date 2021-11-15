Mangaluru: 6 saffron activists held for ‘communal policing’, misbehaving with college girl

Mangaluru, Nov 16: Six persons have been arrested in connection with an immoral policing case in the Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on last night, said the police, and the arrested persons have been identified as Prahlad, Prashanth, Guruprasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh.

They are accused of offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

All the accused are said to be supporters or activists of a saffron outfit.

M Yasin, BSc student of Mukka Srinivas college and his classmate, girl student belonging to another religion, were the victims.

Police said that Yasin was dropping the girl on his bike to her apartment as per her request at 10 p.m.

The miscreants, who spotted them near the apartment, stopped them and inquired about the boy’s name, and assaulted him for dropping the girl. They also threatened the girl and touched her inappropriately while assaulting Yasin.

The victim later lodged a complaint against the accused persons. The police are investigating the matter.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of immoral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions.

The statement was condemned and various organisations and thinkers said Bommai’s neutral comments would encourage those indulging in moral policing.