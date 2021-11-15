  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 6 saffron activists held for ‘communal policing’, misbehaving with college girl

coastaldigest.com news network
November 16, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 16: Six persons have been arrested in connection with an immoral policing case in the Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened on last night, said the police, and the arrested persons have been identified as Prahlad, Prashanth, Guruprasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. 

They are accused of offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. 

All the accused are said to be supporters or activists of a saffron outfit.

M Yasin, BSc student of Mukka Srinivas college and his classmate, girl student belonging to another religion, were the victims.

Police said that Yasin was dropping the girl on his bike to her apartment as per her request at 10 p.m. 

The miscreants, who spotted them near the apartment, stopped them and inquired about the boy’s name, and assaulted him for dropping the girl. They also threatened the girl and touched her inappropriately while assaulting Yasin.

The victim later lodged a complaint against the accused persons. The police are investigating the matter.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of immoral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions.

The statement was condemned and various organisations and thinkers said Bommai’s neutral comments would encourage those indulging in moral policing.

News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Coming under pressure from Hindutva outfits and hardline pontiffs, the Karnataka government is all set to enact a law on religious conversions soon, according to sources. Sri Ram Sena has warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the ruling BJP government in Karnataka doesn't enact a law to ban forceful conversions.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the government is all set to make a law in this regard and the bill will be mooted in the coming winter session scheduled to be held in Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi next month.

Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the act.

Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, warned that if the state government fails to enact the law, all Hindu religious seers in Karnataka would launch the agitation.

According to Muthalik, "religious conversions are taking place from the period of the British".

Chief Minister Bommai responded positively to the demand, saying: "The Karnataka government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka would soon come out with its own act."

He added that Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. "I have spoken against this in the past too," he maintained.

The issue of religious conversions was raised by Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar during the Monsoon session.

He had claimed that thousands have been converted in his constituency and missionaries' have foisted rape and atrocity cases on those who questioned conversion activities.

Later, he had organised a 'Ghar wapsi' programme in his constituency to bring back Hindus from Christianity.

News Network
November 10,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Former minister and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Wednesday predicted that alleged bitcoin scam will dethrone Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government will see third chief minister this time as witnessed in 2008. 

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he stated, "The government will fall if the probe is conducted impartially. BJP leaders, their children and officials are involved in this scam. The government said the case has been handed over to Enforcement Directorate. Where is order?"

"Bribe is being received in form of bitcoins. It is a big scam not a Rs 300-400 crore scam," he alleged. 

"The government should conduct a probe if the opposition leaders are involved in this scandal and take action against them. Why the government is delaying the investigation?" asked Priyank.

News Network
November 4,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 4: In a bizarre development, a Bajrang Dal leader from Udupi district has allegedly abducted the wife of a Bajrang Dal activist. 

A case has been registered at Moodbidri police station against Sandeep Acharya, haling from Udupi’s Karkala taluk in this regard.  The complainant is Harish, a resident of Hadiyangady near Shirlalu. 

According to Harish, his wife was abducted by Sandeep when she was on her way to her her mother’s home along with two-year-old child a week ago.

The police have managed to trace both the abductor and the woman. The woman has been sent to Prajna Counselling Centre in Mngaluru for counselling. 

