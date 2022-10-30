  1. Home
  Mangaluru Airport enables unidirectional traffic flow for departures

October 30, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

October 20,2022

hindus.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 20: The hardline Hindutva activists on Thursday started a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru urging the non-Muslims, especially Hindus, to boycott halal certified products during the Diwali festivities.

The activists said that they were also planning to distribute 'halal jihad' handbook to the people to create awareness among them. The campaign will be taken up in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru.

Jayanagar Assembly constituency is represented by Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy and Basavanagudi constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ravisubramanya. There are sensitive pockets, especially the Jayanagar locality and the police are closely monitoring the situation.

The campaign has been taken up by the Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi, Sri Rama Sena, Raastra Rakshana Pade and Vishva Hindu Sanatana Parishat.

The auto-rickshaws will be used to spread awareness messages through mikes, loud speakers, said the activists. They said that the meeting would be conducted with hotel owners, industrialists, shop owners and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) traders not to go for halal certification.

Hindutva organisations had given a call of boycott for halal certified products on Tuesday (October 18). The organisations claim that they were also taking up a campaign to get rid of halal certification. They have also alleged that through the halal certification on products, one religion is riding over another economically.

Hindu Jana Jagruthi Committee State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda had announced that the campaign against halal would be carried on till the end of Diwali festival.

News Network
October 21,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Cautioning that "destructive forces" have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty. "The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others. He said laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that "if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses."

Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year. "The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cybercrime should be part of police training," he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings. Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said. 

News Network
October 23,2022

girl.jpg

Meerut: A 19-year-old female student studying in a private university in Meerut breathed her last, two days after she jumped off the fourth floor of the institute after being molested and threatened by a male classmate belong to Hindu community. 

Police said Vania Asad Sheikh, a second year BDS student, took this extreme step after a male student of the same institute attempted to molest her.

Police have arrested the 20-year-old accused, identified as Siddhant Kumar Panwar. Meanwhile, Vania’s burial rites were performed on Saturday by her family, police said.

Footage retrieved from CCTV cameras on the fourth floor of the building shows the girl jumping off the roof Wednesday afternoon. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital around 3 pm Friday, October 21.

According to police, “The accused tried to molest her and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of other students. Feeling humiliated, Vania took the extreme step” as per the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The accused has been booked for abetment to suicide. He was produced in a court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. 

