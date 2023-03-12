  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Airport handles 2,00,527 domestic, 92,290 international travellers in 2 months

News Network
March 13, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 13: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handled 2,00,527 national and 92,290 foreign travellers in the first two months of the calendar year.

The MIA had handled 1,38,510 domestic and 56,506 international passengers in the corresponding two months of the previous calendar year, thus effectively ensuring that MIA handled 97,801 more passengers in the first two months of this calendar year, a release from the Adani-run MIA said here Sunday.

With more routes and airports opening, the development of airports has improved increasing the country’s investment opportunities while simultaneously increasing job prospects, the release said.

All seven Adani airports saw an increase of 92 per cent in domestic and 133 per cent in international travellers. There has been a rise in the number of domestic flights by 58 per cent and international flights by 61 per cent.

The air traffic jumped by around 100 per cent compared to the previous year, taking the number to pre-pandemic levels with more than 14.25 million passengers using these airports during the last year.

This upward trend is expected to continue and it is anticipated that the number of trips people will take in a year will increase. One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic.

Being the second busiest airport in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded nearly 8.44 million passenger movements in January-February this year. CSMIA witnessed nearly 2.22 million international and 6.22 million domestic passengers.

The first two months also saw a huge rush at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. It had 1.74 million domestic passengers flying in and out of the airport. Its international traffic recorded 2,83,379 travellers.

Jaipur is the 11th busiest airport in the country. Jaipur International Airport (JIAL) recorded nearly 0.95 million passenger movements. JIAL experienced significant growth, with nearly 69,300 international passengers and around 0.88 million domestic passengers.

Being the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements in both months. CCSIA witnessed a fruitful first two months with nearly 1,36,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.

Considered the gateway to Northeast India, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has flights to and from 32 domestic and two international destinations. It recorded a footfall of 9,02,694 passengers, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding months last year.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,99,850 and 2,99,770 domestic and international footfalls. The airport has connectivity to ten domestic and 12 international airports.

The growth in traffic is proof of Adani Airports’ attempts to promote passenger confidence through initiatives like e-gates, barcode scanners, friendly and cooperative ground staff, Pranam Service, free Wi-Fi, retail and F and B stores and automated parking systems.

The rise in passenger traffic was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season, the release said. 

News Network
March 2,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 2: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said more leaders and legislators may quit the party, ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, even as the party's Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda announced that his next move is towards the Congress.

The former Chief Minister also said that the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule is expected to be announced by the Election Commission, later this month.

"It was said that JD(S) is in ICU, it does not have strength, and may win 10-15 seats with a great difficulty, along with that it was said that many will quit JD(S) giving it a shock. Some leaders had kept both their legs out of JD(S) for the last two years now, but were in the party for the sake of it, among them two-three people may quit in the next couple of days," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, he is not giving priority to such things and was concentrating on strengthening the party with a target of winning 123 out of 224 seats and forming a government with absolute majority in the State.

Further noting that time is close for election dates to be announced, Kumaraswamy said, on any of the dates probably between March 20 to 30, the Election Commissioner may declare the dates for Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hassan, Shivalinge Gowda today announced that he will be joining the Congress in the coming days. "I had said I will abide by the decision of leaders in my constituency and well wishers, accordingly about three thousand people met last night and said looking at the developments in the constituency and in JD(S) it was good for me to join Congress, as BJP is not an option," he said.

Stating that he will not resign until the term ends, Gowda said, "my next move after this term ends is towards Congress, this is the opinion of our leaders too....after discussing with Congress leaders I will decide on the joining date and other things." Another disgruntled JD(S) MLA A T Ramaswamy from Arkalgud too has said that he will definitely contest the upcoming Assembly elections, but is yet to decide which party he should join. 

News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre' from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or "Rathas" with the party's central leaders set to give it a headstart.

BJP National President J P Nadda will kick-start the 'yatre' from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandagad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyana in Bidar district and Avathy in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister and BJP's Parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, party's state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and national General Secretary C T Ravi are among those expected to take part in the launch of the yatras. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday, Bommai said, "PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have been visiting the state already. Union Ministers Dharmandra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poll in-charges too have visited. Many other important leaders too will visit the state for campaigning."

The Ratha Yatras that will begin on March 1, 2 and 3 will cover all the Assembly constituencies, he said, adding that "during this yatre too many party leaders will be visiting the state." According to party leaders, more than 50 state and national leaders will take part in this campaign, which will cover all 31 districts and 224 constituencies of the state, where elections are due by May.

The tours will cover 8,000 km, along which the party has planned over 80 rallies, 74 public meetings and about 150 road shows, they said, adding that it is expected to "touch" about four crore people. The 20 days 'yatre' will culminate with a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The yatre that will begin from four different places will consist of 10-12 leaders in each of them. All the four places of historical or religious importance seem to have been chosen for the start of yatras -- Basavakalyana is a holy place for the Lingayats, while Nandgad (where memorial of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna is located) and Avathy (birthplace of NadaPrabhu Kempegowda) are reportedly picked with an eye on Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where Nadda will kickstart the Yatre tomorrow is a religious place, which is of importance to SC/ST communities. The specially designed four "Rathas" are buses, 30-ft in height and eight-ft in width. They have a place on the top where the leaders can stand and deliver speeches. They also have facilities to charge mobiles, home theatre, audio systems, cameras, LED display and a generator for power backup, among others. 

News Network
March 6,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 6: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Channagiri MLA's advocate approached the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking urgent hearing of the petition. The court said it would hear it after listing on Tuesday.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs eight crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son V Prashanth Madal last week.

Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one. The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The MLA subsequently quit the post. Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house.

Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said. Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala today slammed the BJP government on the bribery case.

“Day 4 of #MysoreSandalSoapBribeGate ! BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa still missing. If Bommai Govt can’t even arrest an absconding MLA, how will it tackle law & order and criminals in #Karnataka ? Will disclose more info on bribe gate shortly. TIME FOR HM & CM to Quit !” the Congress leader tweeted. He sought to know whether some more people were involved in the scam. “Did Prashant Madal S/O BJP MLA eat up a paper, when he was arrested on 3rd March? Was the name of Yathish Chandra IPS, DCP Crime Branch written on the slip? Was name of children of 2 politicians on the slip too? Who all were receiving the money?” Surjewala asked. 

