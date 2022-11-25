Mangaluru Airport opens international arrival hall at new integrated terminal building

  1. Home
News Network
November 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 26: Mangaluru International Airport opened the international arrival hall at the new integrated terminal building for passenger use, starting Wednesday. 

Flight IX 814 was the first flight to dock with the aero bridge at stand six. Passengers used the aero bridge to reach the first floor of the hall and collected their luggage from baggage belt five on the ground floor.

The MIA spokesperson stated two new aero bridges at stands five and six will enable passengers to enter the new arrival hall seamlessly. 

Adequate counters have been set up for the airport health organisation and immigration officials to process the passengers. Post the screening of their hand baggage and personal frisking by the customs officials, the passengers move down to the ground floor to the baggage carousels to collect their luggage. 

News Network
November 20,2022

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Karnataka BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has held fundamentalist organisations responsible for the minor blast in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru. 

In his tweet, Kateel said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism. "Our BJP government at the center is also committed to root out terrorism," he tweeted.

He declared that the act of terror aimed at bringing disrepute to the state will be foiled by police.

"After the ban on fundamental organisations, terrorists were keen on unleashing terror. Karnataka Police are getting all assistance from centre in its campaign against terrorism," Kateel stressed in his tweet.

BJP district party also tweeted saying the state government had ordered police to probe the cooker explosion incident from all angles. "Police have taken one person to custody. The party is confident that terror groups behind the incident will be tracked down and arrested by police," BJP tweeted. 

News Network
November 13,2022

istanbul.jpg

Istanbul, Nov 13: A strong explosion in a busy area at the heart of a busy pedestrian street in Turkey's port city of Istanbul has left several people dead and many others injured, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

The blast, reportedly caused by a bomb, occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday in the famous Istiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district, which is popular with locals and tourists. The cause of the blast has not been made clear yet.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the Istanbul explosion.

The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, says four people have been killed and 38 others wounded in the explosion. Other reports, however, have put the fatalities at as many as 11 with 15 others injured.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The area has been evacuated.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames. A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the blast.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. 

News Network
November 25,2022

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked historians to rewrite history in the Indian context and assured them that the government will support their efforts.

"I am a student of history and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," Mr Shah said at a function of the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Mr Shah said on Day 2 of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th Century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas in his memory.

"I request all students and university professors sitting here to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try to research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom," he said.

Once enough is written, the idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, he added.

The minster also assured historians and students present in Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will support their research.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he added.

He also said the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people. Recognizing the role played by Lachit in halting the Mughal expansion, Mr Shah said he defeated them despite his ill health in the battle of Sariaghat.

He also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit on this occasion.

Mr Shah also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the gap between the northeast and the rest of India. Peace, he said, has been established in the northeast due to the efforts of the government.

Mr Shah also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get the books on Lachit Barphukan translated in at least 10 languages. The people of the country should know about the valour of Lachit, he said. 

