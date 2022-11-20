  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru auto blast suspect Shariq’s house raided; he was previously booked under UAPA

News Network
November 20, 2022

Mangaluru/ Mysuru, Nov 20: The Karnataka police today conducted searches at the house of a youth who suffered severe injuries in a blast in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru last night. The injured, who is also the prime suspect in the blast case, was reportedly staying in Mysuru. 

According to the police, the accused took the one-room accommodation on rent last month. He had told the house owner that he was in the city for "mobile repair training".

Preliminary investigation indicates Mohammed Shariq, 24, hailing from Teerthahalli he has terror links. He had previously been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for graffiti on walls in Mangaluru. He was out on bail in the case. He was also absconding in a terror case and was wanted by the police.

Police have verified his photos in their records and his family has also identified the injured person in the hospital as Mohammed Shariq, via a phone, and are on their way to the hospital, a senior police official said.

Shivamogga stabbing case

Probing a stabbing incident in Shivamogga around Independence Day over putting up a photo of V. D. Savarkar, Shivamogga Rural Police had busted an alleged terror module with alleged links to Islamic State. Police had arrested Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 22 and Syed Yasin, 21 and recovered explosive materials from the duo.

Investigations had uncovered that they were radicalised by Mohammed Shariq and they had learnt making bombs through PDF files, videos and several materials sent to them by Shariq. The duo had prepared an IED and tested it successfully on the banks of Tungabhadra, police had alleged. However, Shariq had fled from his residence and had been absconding till date. 

Mohammed Shariq and Maaz Ahmed were earlier arrested by Mangaluru City Police in 2020 over graffiti they wrote on the walls of two buildings in the coastal city, in support of Lashakr-e-Taiba and Taliban, and were later released on bail. Maaz Ahmed was again busted in the terror module case in Sepetmber 2022, even as Shariq the prime accused in the case was at large. 

Links to Al Hind IS module

Mohammed Shariq is said to be associated with Matheen Ahmed Taha, also hailing from Shivamogga and a member of Al Hind IS module, active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru-based Al Hind IS module was allegedly put together by Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Gurappana Palya, Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen, a resident of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, accused in several murder cases of Hindutva leaders in the neighbouring state.

The module was busted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020 and chargesheets filed in 2021, alleging the group wanted to establish an IS province inside the jungles of South India. However, Matheen Ahmed Taha, a prominent member of this group, is still at large and Mohammed Shariq is suspected to be his associate.

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital. The police said inside the vehicle, they found a burnt pressure cooker fitted with batteries, which Shareeq was apparently carrying. The pressure cooker, the police said, was a low-intensity Improvised Explosive device or IED.

‘Not well enough to give a statement’

This morning, the police confirmed that it was "an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage". The Karnataka police are investigating it along with central agencies.

The police said Shareeq is not well enough to give a statement. The auto driver, who was also injured, is in the hospital.

Shareeq was also carrying an Aadhaar card which did not belong to him, the police said. The owner of the card has been located. Premraj Hutagi, a resident of Karnataka's Hubballi district, has said he had lost the card and had acquired a duplicate.

Citing the "stolen" Aadhaar card, the police said it gives them a "fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we don't know what". "We are not ruling out his having a connection with the recent Coimbatore blast," said state police chief Praveen Sood. 

News Network
November 17,2022

The Israeli military is set to confiscate thousands of square meters of Palestinian-owned land in the southern West Bank to expand illegal settlements in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions which condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation policies in the occupied territories.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement and anti-apartheid activist, told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa that Israeli officials had issued a military order aimed at confiscation of 230 dunams (230,000 square meters) of private Palestinian land in al-Khader town and the villages of Nahalin and Artas, in order to expand the nearby illegal settlements of Daniel, Eliezer and Efrat.

Brijiyeh noted that the order will come into effect within 30 days from the date of the decision.

Last month, Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian activist who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that Israeli officials were planning to grab some 616 dunams (616,000 square meters) of Palestinian-owned land in the villages of Qaryout and al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and as-Sawiya town to make room for the expansion of Eli settlement.

Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, Israel has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

Much of the international community regards the Israeli settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

News Network
November 8,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

The MLA's remarks stirred controversy across party lines and Opposition with both sides condeming the statement and Opposition demanding an apology.

"The statement was made after going through different books and those targeting me for being 'anti-Hindu' should read them. I, myself, was ready for discussion on the issue," he said during a press meet.

Satish Jarkiholi had, on Monday said that the word 'Hindu' was Persian and its meaning is "very dirty".

"Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed," Jarkiholi had said at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike event at Nippani town in Belagavi on Sunday night.

"If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else," he had said.

He had clarified even on Monday that whatever he said was not his personal interpretation but the meaning was based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," said Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka."

A day after Surjewala's tweet, Jarkiholi clarified that the statement was made in individual capacity and not at a Congress party forum, and hence in no way concerns the party.

"AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me and asked me to clarify the statement. He is a higher authority in the party. Those from Congress condemning my statement or distancing themselves from it have not heard it.

Standing by his words, Jarkiholi dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a neutral committee to investigate the words used by him. He said he would resign as an MLA immediately and "work like a commoner" if his words were proved wrong.

"Those reacting to my statement that the word 'Hindu' has a dirty meaning, have not heard my statement completely. I have given references of Persian words and others from where the word was derived. There was need for discussion on it and I support the stand with documents. There is no need to apologise."

On former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa's demand for an apology he reiterated, "Let government prove my statement was wrong and I myself will quit as MLA."

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too defined the word Hindutva as a way of life. Those reacting have their own interpretation. There is a need to know how the word 'Hindu' came into existence, what is its meaning and whether it should be accepted," he added.

Jarkiholi also said that all political parties had divided minds and they were attempting to control him.

"It's like ‘manuwadi’ mindset. I stand by the statement and the question of apology does not arise."

The Congress lost in the Assembly elections in the state due to negligence and will overcome it in the coming elections. My statement will not have any bearing on election prospects in Yamakanamaradi, he said, adding that he would give a befitting reply to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil-Yatnal "at an appropriate forum."

News Network
November 15,2022

Mangaluru: City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has signed an agreement with Shriharsha N, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division for introducing a facility of payment of traffic violation fine fees under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices. With this post offices will henceforth accept fines for traffic offences recorded through the automation centre reported in Mangaluru city police limits. 

Shriharsha said at present, the notices are delivered through the postmen. The facility of paying fines for traffic violations under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City police is available only online and at four Traffic Police Stations and four Mangaluru One Centers. But henceforth this facility will be extended in all head and sub-post offices of Karnataka.

The violation notices recorded at the automation centres are issued to the owners of those vehicles. The fine has to be paid by the owner of such vehicles within seven days of the notice. If a vehicle registered in any other city of Karnataka violates traffic rules in Mangaluru, a notice will be sent to the address.

“Henceforth, penal fee for violation of traffic rules under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru city police can be paid by cash or through QR Code scanning at 1,702 departmental post offices in Karnataka including 126 post offices of Dakshina Kannada and 62 post offices of Udupi district, “ Shriharsha said.

Fines for traffic violations received under ePayment service at post offices will be instantly transmitted online to the Mangaluru City Police server through API integration.

The customer has to bring the traffic violation fine challan to the post office. If more than one notice has been issued to the vehicle owner for violating the traffic rules and if the customer does not bring his old notice or has lost it, the customer can obtain the details of such notices from post offices by giving the vehicle registration number and pay the penalty fee for all or some of the outstanding notices. The customers can also check at the post offices whether there is any penalty charge on the vehicles at the time of sale and can be paid immediately.

Shashi Kumar said automation is the future of enforcement. The department has identified 97 points for the installation of CCTV cameras at Rs 1 crore, he said.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastava, ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni and assistant superintendent of post offices, Shrinath N B Mangaluru were present on the occasion.

