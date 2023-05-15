  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at hospital after man dies of liver disease

News Network
May 15, 2023

Mangaluru, May 15: A group of Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in front of Wenlock Hospital in the city on Sunday after a man, who was undergoing treatment for liver disease died in the hospital. 

Nitin Poojary alias Roopesh (33), a resident of Nelyapalke of Maninalkur village in Bantwal taluk was admitted to hospital last week due to severe stomach ache. 

He was reportedly suffering from severe liver disease and died after three days without responding to any treatment. Nitin was a bus driver by profession. He was also an activist of Bajrang Dal, it is learnt. 

The protesters held the doctors of the hospital responsible for Nitin’s death and demanded an enquiry. They placed the dead body of Nitin in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the doctors. 

News Network
May 13,2023

Bengaluru, May 13: With hours to go for the final results of the Karnataka Assembly polls to be declared, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Counting for the Assembly polls began at 8 am that will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates across parties.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.

"No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD(S) leader added.

The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held on Saturday, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly.

Notably, Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka as four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting for a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force.

The Congress on the other hand worked hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985.

News Network
May 13,2023

Congressvictory.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: Putting up a united front and making corruption a central theme of its campaign coupled with pre-poll 'guarantees' of free power and rice and unemployment dole did the trick for Congress in defeating the BJP, which was weighed down by anti-incumbency.

In addition, the Muslim vote, which accounted for nearly 13 per cent of the electorate, consolidated in favour of the party, Congress sources said.

The Congress has promised to implement poll ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti - on the very first day after coming to power in the state.

The Congress successfully wresting power in Karnataka after Himachal Pradesh will be a morale booster for the party in reviving its electoral fortunes and strengthening its credentials as the main opposition player against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I think this election is crucial. This result is the stepping stone for the party in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 .... I also hope that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of this country," party stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

With the win in Karnataka, the Congress has also bounced back after the recent losses in the Northeastern states and it will give the momentum needed to take on the battle-ready election machinery of the BJP later this year in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress, by and large, focused on local issues in this election and its campaign also was run by state leaders initially. However, its central leaders such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched in subsequently.

The Congress entered the campaign with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of its two chief ministerial aspirants -- Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar -- who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship, but succeeded in putting up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in the open and derailed its prospects.

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.

“Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. 

