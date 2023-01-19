  1. Home
Mangaluru: Banners near Kadri temple banning Muslim traders removed by police

News Network
January 20, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: Banners appeared near the Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple fair prohibiting Muslim traders from carrying out business activities near the temple.

Police sources said the banners, put up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, were removed on Thursday. The fair started on January 15 and will end on January 21.

The banners put up by right wing outfits were seen on Thursday which mentioned the cooker blast and alleged that the primary target of the accused in the case was the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

The banner also said people with such a mindset and those who opposed idol worship cannot engage in trade and business during the fair near the place of worship. The banners also stated that only traders who believed in the rituals and ceremonies of the Hindu religion will be allowed to continue with their trade and business.

The temple administration which falls under the Religious Endowment department did not approve of the banner that was put up in the vicinity of the temple fair. The police removed the banners with a view to maintaining peace and harmony. No complaints have been filed so far in this connection, police said. 

News Network
January 17,2023

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 15-minute meeting with Karnataka's former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday on the sidelines of the BJP national executive.

Karnataka is one of the states going to polls this year. Poll strategy for these nine states was the key agenda of the ongoing two-day executive meet in New Delhi, which is being attended by PM Modi and the key leaders and ministers of the party.

Since being removed from the top post in Karnataka - the only southern state where the BJP has made a breakthrough - Mr Yediyurappa, who has a large base of Lingayat supporters, has been keeping a low profile. But with the polls approaching, the BJP's original strongman in the south has been elevated to the parliamentary board - the party's highest decision-making body.

The meeting with PM Modi has raised speculation about a turn in fortune for the four-time Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Mr Yediyurappa's successor, Basavaraj Bommai, has been in news more for the wrong reasons than right.

Mr Bommai's tenure in the top post had looked shaky last year as the opposition heaped corruption allegations against him and started the PayCM campaign. But the party had maintained that there will be no change and the state will go to polls under his leadership.

Amit Shah, the BJP's chief strategist, has handed the Karnataka unit a "Mission 136" - winning 136 of the state's 224 seats. But it could be an uphill task in the backdrop of the Congress challenge in Karnataka, one of the few states where the party has ground-level support.

The BJP came to power in the southern state for a third time in Karnataka as the alliance government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular collapsed following an exodus by its MLAs. The ruling alliance had accused the BJP of running an Operation Lotus - - toppling an opposition government by poaching on its MLAs.

Mr Bommai and the party's state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel also met the state general secretary in-charge Arun Singh. 

News Network
January 20,2023

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, who had served as a police officer in Karnataka before taking a political plunge, has claimed that that BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, did not open the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft they were travelling in recently. 

Surya faced backlash after reports emerged that it was he who had allegedly pulled open the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight before take-off at the Chennai airport in December last year.

Speaking to the media in Chikkamagaluru, Annamalai said that he was accompanying Surya in the flight when the alleged incident took place on December 2, last year.

“It was an ATR 72, a small aircraft. In a small aircraft, the emergency doors will be in the front side. Tejasvi Surya was seated in the emergency seat. In that ATR aircraft, you will not even find a handrest. He was just holding the emergency door. We were chatting, and at that time the flight didn't take off. People were still boarding,” he said.

“After a while, he told me that there was a bleed which had peeled off and there was a gap in the door. I also saw that and alerted the air hostess. Thereafter, she called the pilot and narrated the incident. The pilot had to follow the procedure and he had de-boarded the passengers,” claimed the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

He further added, “They rectified the problem and fixed the door. Tejasvi Surya had given an incident report on the same. When these kinds of incidents occur, they have to submit in writing about the incident. So, he gave the report in the incident form.”

 “Tejasvi Surya didn't pull the door. He travels so much and is educated. Why will he pull the door?” questioned the former IPS officer turned politician.

Annamalai further refuted the media report that stated that the South Bengaluru MP had opened the emergency door and claimed that Surya did not apologise in the incident report. However, the TN BJP chief added that Surya had apologised to the passengers and that Surya was not at fault.

“When he was holding, the door had peeled off. He had also mentioned this in the incident report. Tejasvi didn't apologise, as per media reports. He had written about it. You all know he is an MP, and he is in a responsible position. So, he apologised to the passengers, despite there being no fault with him. Still, the flight was delayed because he was seated there,” concluded Annamalai.

News Network
January 10,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

