Mangaluru-based cardiologist Dr Padmanabha Kamath earns praise from PM Modi

coastaldigest.com news network
March 8, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 8: It was special day for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist, who received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

Dr Kamath had supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

News Network
March 1,2021

K&#039;taka budget to focus on development, women: CM - Social News XYZ

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Putting behind the travails of the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted normal life for nearly a year, Karnataka budget for fiscal 2021-22 would focus more on development works and women's welfare, said state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday.

"The state budget for the ensuing fiscal will give priority to development works and women's welfare. This is my assurance to all women in the state," said Yediyurappa in Kannada at a public event at Soraba in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The month-long budget session of the state legislature will begin on March 4 and Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his 8th budget on March 8 in the legislative assembly.

The year-long pandemic, which invaded the southern state on March 8, 2020, stalled most of the development works though allocations were made in the budget for fiscal 2020-21 but could not be spent due to Covid-induced lockdown and restrictions to prevent the virus spread.

"Besides coronavirus, heavy rains and floods during the extended southwest monsoon in August-October have also reduced tax collections and revenue mobilisation, as the economy was unlocked gradually and the new normal set in to check the pandemic," recalled Yediyuarappa on the occasion.

The BJP-ruled state government resorted to borrowings and raised loans to augment resources for the development works since November as more funds were used in fighting the Covid war over the last 10 months.

News Network
March 7,2021

Kalaburagi, Mar 7: In a relief to students and the district administration, the 15 students of a school in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

Throat swabs of 20 children of the government high school in Kalagi were collected on March 1 and the results of the 15 samples came back positive on Thursday. Suspecting something amiss, officials collected fresh samples of the “infected” students on Friday. The results on Saturday showed they were negative.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajashekhar Maali said that 172 samples including those of teachers, students and cooks were collected on Friday and all tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

“When the viral load is high, the report shows positive and when the load is less, the report comes negative. There are chances of the virus dying due to the time gap between the day the virus is contracted and the day the test is carried out,” he explained.

Chances of swab contamination during collection seem bleak. If the swabs are contaminated, everyone should test positive, the DHO clarified.

Agencies
March 2,2021

Hathras, Mar 2: A rape accused, who was out on bail, has allegedly shot dead the victim's father.

Gaurav Sharma, the accused, was jailed for a month in 2018 after a molestation case was filed against him by the woman's father. He was granted bail by a local court after a month.

An argument took place on Monday evening between the family of the survivor and the accused outside a village temple.

Sharma opened fire at the victim's father, who died on the way to hospital.

Hathras Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, said, "The man who died, had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for molestation. The accused went to jail and got bail after a month. Since then, both families were hostile to each other. The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of the deceased were also present. The women had an argument. The accused -- Gaurav Sharma -- and the woman's father intervened and the argument between the men intensified. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys from his family to the scene and shot at the man."

One person, a family member of Gaurav Sharma, has so far been arrested in the case.

The survivor, in a video clip, is seen crying outside a police station and demanding justice.

"Please give me justice... please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she is heard saying.

