  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway will be restored soon, assures Gadkari

Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway will be restored soon, assures Gadkari

News Network
December 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be restored soon.

Heggade had written to the Union minister, seeking immediate action to restore the NH-75 stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The minister has agreed to take an appropriate decision in this regard soon, a release from Veerendra Heggade stated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2022

rowdies.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2022

israel.jpg

Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid - whose criticism this week of 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' led to a row and pushback from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - on Wednesday defended his remarks and insisted 'someone needs to speak up'. Speaking to Israeli news website Ynet via the telephone, Lapid said the fury over his remarks was 'crazy' but the award-winning filmmaker underlined that he had been left shocked by the 'transparent combination between propaganda and fascism and vulgarity'.

Lapid on Monday said 'The Kashmir Files' - which writer/director Vivek Agnihotri says is a movie based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in the 1990s, when militancy was rampant - is a 'propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (the International Film Festival of India that was held in Goa)'.

The remarks triggered a furious reaction from Israeli diplomats, including ambassador Naor Gilon, who said Lapid should be 'ashamed' and accused him of abusing Indian hospitality. Gilon also demanded Lapid apologise to India.

Many also criticised the remarks on grounds the Jewish community also endured a similarly horrific incident - the Holocaust, in which some believe around six million Jews were killed.

The intensity of the pushback appears to have startled Lapid, who told Ynet: "It is crazy... what is going on here. It was broadcast live on television" but doubled down on his statement.

"It is a film the Indian government... if it didn't actually initiate... at least pushed it in an unusual way... it basically justifies Indian policy in Kashmir and has fascist features."

In his interview (translated from Hebrew) Lapid also said: "The claim is there... that the dimensions of the event are hidden by intellectuals and media. And it is always the same - there is a foreign enemy and there are traitors from within."

Lapid was asked if he anticipated so massive a row and acknowledged that he did feel troubled by having to criticise the film at 'an event (where) everyone stands there and praises the government'.

"I knew that this was an event that is terribly connected... everyone praises the government. It is not an easy position - because you are a guest... you are treated very nicely... and then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort.."

"Let's put it this way... I'm happy to be on my way to the airport now."

Lapid, however, stressed that he felt it necessary to speak up.

"In countries (where people are) increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind... someone needs to speak. When I saw this film, I couldn't help but imagine its Israeli equivalent... doesn't exist but could definitely exist."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2022

dubai.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 26: A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.

MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.

Shivakumar said that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.