Mangaluru – Bengaluru vistadome coaches flagged off

News Network
July 11, 2021

Mangaluru, July 11: The maiden run of two Vistadome coaches attached to Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express Special--the first of its kind service in South India--was flagged off on Sunday.

BJP Karnataka Chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty and officials of Railway department were attended the flagging off programme, which was being held at Mangaluru Junction.

Vistadome coaches are being introduced by the Ministry of Railways to promote tourism.

The two tri-weekly and one weekly day train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru traverse through the enchanting Western Ghats via Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

The scenic section offers breathtaking glimpses of lofty mountains, ravishing valleys, deep gorges, lush greenery, streams, rivers and tunnels of the Western Ghats. The region blooms in monsoon with added beauty.

June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

July 6,2021

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

July 10,2021

Lucknow, July 10: According to a draft of the proposed population control bill, anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

The UPSLC website says, "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill."

Suggestions have been invited from the public to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Listing incentives for public servants who adopt the two-child norm, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

A State Population Fund will be constituted for the purpose of implementation of the act.

Listing the government's duties, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres. The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, etc, spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

The draft bill also says that it shall be the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject relating to population control in all secondary schools.

The bill seeks to revitalise efforts and provide for measures to control, stabilise and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting two-child norm.

According to news agency PTI, the draft bill reads, "In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens."

It is necessary to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, it says.

It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state, the draft bill reads.

