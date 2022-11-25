  1. Home
  Mangaluru blast accused got ISIS training; taught the same to over 40 people: Shobha Karandlaje

Mangaluru blast accused got ISIS training; taught the same to over 40 people: Shobha Karandlaje

November 25, 2022

Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has claimed that Mangaluru blast accused had got 'Islamic State training' and had imparted the same to more than 40 people. Terming the information available about the blast accused Mohammed Shariq (24) as scary, she said the accused came out on bail in the anti-India graffiti case because intense investigation did not take place.

The graffiti case refers to slogans praising terror groups that had surfaced on some public walls in Mangaluru city in November 2020. Shariq was arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail. "He (Shariq) had given ISIS training to more than 40 people. There is information that he himself got ISIS training," Karandlaje Karandlaje, who is Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, told media persons in Bengaluru.

According to her, the suspected cooker bomb that exploded in a moving autorickshaw was meant for targeting the Kadri Manjunatha Swami Temple in Mangaluru. Maps of many temples in Mangaluru and its surrounding areas were found from Shariq, the Union Minister said adding that the accused had charted out a plan for it. The objective of the blast accused was to create communal clashes in coastal Karnataka, explosions in temples and create problems for various leaders, Karandlaje claimed.

The BJP leader also said that in the coastal region of Kerala and Karnataka, people trained by ISIS in Syria and the members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India are involved in terrorist activities. The minister appealed to the state police to cooperate with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in providing the necessary infrastructure and desired information to arrest the terrorists. On November 19, an explosion took place in an autorickshaw which the police called a terror act after the probe.

The state government has handed over the case to the NIA for further investigation.

News Network
November 14,2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain till November 17 in more than 20 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

According to IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, northern regions of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Malnad (hilly) regions of Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, southern districts of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru are going to receive incessant rainfall.

Bengaluru is expected to have a cloudy atmosphere throughout the period with drizzles along with misty mornings.

The predicted minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is 26 degrees. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu is also going to have bearing on Bengaluru, which is located close to its borders.

Preventive measures are being put in place to tackle the situation and to prevent any loss of life. 

News Network
November 14,2022

Kalaburagi, Nov 14: Karnataka police on Monday briefly arrested BJP leader Manikanth Rathod on the charge of issuing threats to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.

However, he was released on station bail with a warning, police sources said.

An FIR was registered against Rathod for issuing a statement which read “we are ready to shoot you” to the Congress MLA in Kalaburagi.

Bramhapura police in Kalaburagi district, who had taken up the investigation, arrested the accused BJP leader in Hyderabad. He was brought to the Brahmapura police station and given station bail, sources said.

The Congress has warned of disrupting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programmes in Kalaburagi, if legal action is not taken against the accused.

Manikantha Rathod had issued the statement in response to Priyank Kharge, who is in-charge of social media in KPCC. MLA Kharge had stated that Congress party is very much alive in Kalaburagi and that no BJP leader is able to move anywhere in the constituency.

Earlier, BJP had taken up “MLA is missing” poster campaign against Kharge in Chittapur assembly constituency, which he represents.

Manikanth Rathod had responded, “We are ready to die if you (Priyank Kharge) shoot us with an AK-47 gun and ready to shoot you down as well.”

“We are standing behind all communities like an Army. We are ready to die. You can shoot us at your will by an AK-47 gun or country made gun,” he had stated.

The Congress workers staged a protest against BJP and laid siege to the office of the Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi demanding action against the BJP leader.

Bramhapura police had filed an FIR in this regard and booked a case against BJP leader Manikantha Rathod under IPC Section 506 for issuing life threat.

Priyank Kharge is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. The family holds great influence over the masses in the Kalaburagi district. However, the BJP managed to give a jolt to them by defeating Mallikarjuna Kharge in the last parliamentary elections. Later, Kharge was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling BJP is also equally influential in the district as the party enjoys the support of powerful Lingayats. The district is all set to witness a political high drama in the upcoming assembly elections.

News Network
November 24,2022

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

