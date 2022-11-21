  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru blast accused inspired by ISIS; searches conducted at 5 locations; explosives found at home: Police

News Network
November 21, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 21: The accused in the autorickshaw blast in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru was "inspired by ISIS terror group" and used dark web to contact his handlers, the police said today, claiming a big breakthrough. 

The police said Mohammed Shariq worked under multiple handlers, one of them from Al Hind, a terror outfit influenced by ISIS.

A resident of Shivamogga district, Shareeq was carrying the improvised explosive device (IED) in a pressure cooker in an autorickshaw on Saturday when it exploded, leaving him with severe burn injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

"...Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him," ADGP Alok Kumar said.

The police had termed the blast "an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage."

The accused made bombs at home and even conducted a "trial blast" on the banks of a river, the police officer added.

"Shariq's immediate handler was Arafat Ali, an accused in two cases. He was in touch with Mussavir Hussain who is an accused in Al-Hind module case. Abdul Matin Taha was one of the main handler of Shariq. Another 2-3 handlers also worked with Shariq but they are yet to be identified," Mr Kumar said.

So far, the police have conducted searches at five locations across Karnataka, including his home in Mysuru where materials used to make bombs were seized, he said.

"Shariq was driven by ISIS ideology and made bomb at his home. On September 19, Shariq along with two other accomplices carried out a trial blast in a forest on the banks of a river in Shivamogga," the police officer said.

The police arrested two his accomplices the next day but Shariq managed to escape and took a house on rent with stolen Aadhaar card in Mysuru and continued to make bomb, the police added.

"We have formed five different teams and they're working on it. Four locations in Thirthahalli town of Shivamogga district and one place in Mangaluru city were searched this morning. Yesterday two places were searched. So, we have searched seven places and seized some electronic devices," the senior police officer said.

A man has been detained in Coimbatore for his alleged links with Shariq. The man, Tamil Nadu police sources said, stayed with Shariq at a dormitory and also gave him his Aadhaar card to procure a sim card.

"We have probed him and verified the circumstances under which he stayed with him. He appears to be innocent. We have shared the information with Mangaluru Police," an investigating officer said.

The Tamil Nadu police has also launched investigations after it emerged that Shariq visited several places in the state days before the blast. From Tamil Nadu, Shariq went to Kerala, where he allegedly received a consignment via Amazon, it is learnt. 

Special teams have been formed to investigate if he had met or had links with Jameesha Mubin, the prime accused in the recent car blast case in Coimbatore. The police have invoked sections of the stringent anti-terror law UAPA in the Coimbatore car blast after 75 kg of explosive raw materials were seized from the residence of Jameza Mubin who died in the blast.

Though the police have confirmed that Shareeq and Jameza Mubin were ISIS sympathisers, they have not found any link between the two.

Shariq is reported to have suffered 45 per cent burn injuries in the blast in the autorickshaw. Though he is out of danger, the police say he is not well enough to give a statement.

The police said he was carrying a low-intensity Improvised Explosive device or IED. A burnt pressure cooker fitted with batteries was found inside the vehicle.
 

News Network
November 11,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A four-year-old boy lost his life when the auto rickshaw in which he was travelling involved in a collision with a pick up vehicle at Kodimbala on Kadaba-Panja road in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Hardik (4), student of Shri Bharathi Shishu Mandir of Saraswati Vidyalaya of Vidyanagar,  Kadaba. He was son of Naveen from Panja village who runs medical shop at Nettana. 

Hardik used to commute to school every day by the school bus. However, on Thursday, his mother took him from the Shishu Mandir as she had come to Kadaba for a programme. Both Hardik and his mother were in the auto rickshaw when tragedy struck.

Though Hardik was given first aid at Kadaba primary health care centre, he succumbed on the way to Puttur for higher treatment. He is survived by father, mother and a younger sibling.  Kadaba police have registered a case.

News Network
November 10,2022

The England opening duo put on a stellar show in Adelaide as they went on the charge against the Indian bowlers right from the beginning of their innings. It was Hales, who smashed the Indian bowlers earlier in the innings as Buttler played the second fiddle. But the English skipper joined the party in the second half of the innings, as soon as England got a firm grip on the match.

Their partnership helped England in chasing down 169 with all 10 wickets and 24 balls to spare. Hales remained unbeaten on 86 from just 47 deliveries while Buttler scored 80* from 49 deliveries

Hardik Pandya's knock

Earlier, India had a difficult start to their innings as they lost the wicket of KL Rahul early. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tried to build a partnership but some really tight bowling by the England bowlers didn't allow them to score at a swift rate. 

Rohit departed for 27 from 28 deliveries in the ninth over of the innings, whereas Suryakumar Yadav also perished soon for 14. But Kohli and Pandya stuck around and took the game deep. Kohli got dismissed just after scoring his fifty in the 18th over. But Pandya carried on and went on an onslaught to take India to a competitive score of 168/6 in their 20 overs. Pandya's efforts helped India in adding 68 runs in the last five overs, 54 of which came from Pandya's bat.

What next?

England's massive win against India has helped them in setting up a T20 World Cup final clash against Pakistan. Both teams finished second from their respective groups in the Super 12s and their chances of securing a semi-final spot at one stage looked very unlikely. But both sides made a terrific comeback not only to reach the semis but also to go all the way to the finals. The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, which Pakistan won. England will be looking to set the record straight now by lifting the trophy at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

Fast bowler Mark Wood (hip) and key batter Dawid Malan (groin) were ruled out prior to the toss, with veteran seamer Chris Jordan and top-order batter Phil Salt named as their replacements.

The loss of Wood in particular was a blow to England, with the pacer already having picked up nine wickets at the T20 World Cup and regularly hit speeds in excess of 150 km/h.

His spot in the XI was taken by Jordan, who is a veteran of 82 T20Is and last featured for England during their series against Australia just prior to the start of the T20 World Cup.

Salt didn't play during that same series, with the 26-year-old's last match for England coming during their seven-game series in Pakistan at the start of October.

Buttler said prior to Thursday's match that he has confidence in all members of his talented squad.

"We've got some fantastic players who have not yet played in the tournament, and they're all desperate to make their mark if given a chance," Buttler said.

"I have full faith in every member of our squad, guys whether they've played so far or not."

India stuck with the same XI that defeated Zimbabwe by 73 runs in the final match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, meaning left-hander Rishabh Pant was preferred to Dinesh Karthik.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2022

kartik.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 15: A teenage boy lost his life after being struck by lightning at Kairangala village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, 16, son of Ganesh Dravida, a resident of Sanur padavu.

Last night the district witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Shortly after the family went to bed after finishing their dinner at 9 pm, they felt a jolt and all members ran towards the hall. However, Karthik did not show any movement.

He was immediately taken to the nearby clinic for treatment and then shifted to Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bantwal police registered a case.

