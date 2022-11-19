Mangaluru blast exposed intelligence failure; home minister should accept responsibility: Siddaramaiah

Newsroom, Nov 20: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the minor explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru and urged Kartanaka Police to immediately arrest all those responsible. Calling the blast an "act of violence", the former chief minister said it exposed the failure of the intelligence department.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said, "DGP has confirmed that the blast in Mangaluru is an act of terror. I strongly condemn this act of violence and strongly urge the police to immediately arrest those responsible for the act."

"The blast has exposed the failure of the intelligence department and the home minister should accept responsibility," he further said, urging people not to panic and give leads to the police about all suspected persons.

A day after a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said the 'mysterious blast' was an act of terror and a "deep probe" into the incident is underway.

Visuals of the blast showed the autorickshaw exploding after it came to a stop near a building where construction work was going on. The state police is probing the blast along with central agencies and an NIA team has been dispatched to the coastal district.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe into the blast as the state police found a suspicious explosive material inside an exploded cooker that was carried by a passenger.

The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries in the blast and both are currently under treatment.