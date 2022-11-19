  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru blast exposed intelligence failure; home minister should accept responsibility: Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru blast exposed intelligence failure; home minister should accept responsibility: Siddaramaiah

News Network
November 20, 2022

cooker.jpg

Newsroom, Nov 20: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the minor explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru and urged Kartanaka Police to immediately arrest all those responsible. Calling the blast an "act of violence", the former chief minister said it exposed the failure of the intelligence department.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said, "DGP has confirmed that the blast in Mangaluru is an act of terror. I strongly condemn this act of violence and strongly urge the police to immediately arrest those responsible for the act."

"The blast has exposed the failure of the intelligence department and the home minister should accept responsibility," he further said, urging people not to panic and give leads to the police about all suspected persons.

A day after a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said the 'mysterious blast' was an act of terror and a "deep probe" into the incident is underway.

Visuals of the blast showed the autorickshaw exploding after it came to a stop near a building where construction work was going on. The state police is probing the blast along with central agencies and an NIA team has been dispatched to the coastal district.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe into the blast as the state police found a suspicious explosive material inside an exploded cooker that was carried by a passenger.

The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries in the blast and both are currently under treatment.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 18,2022

drugs.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 18: The sleuths attached to the central crime branch of Mangaluru City Police have seized over 132 kg of ganja worth Rs 39.15 lakh meant to be distributed in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kerala.

The ganja shipment from Visakhapatnam was intercepted near Kayargoli village in Mudipu Kurnadu gram panchayat limits, on the city's outskirts, by CCB police team led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad on Thursday evening. 

"Two youths, Adul Khader Haris (31) and Rameez alias Raaz, were arrested,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar told mediapersons at his chambers on Friday.

CCB police also seized two cellphones, three 'talwars' and Rs 2,180 in cash. The duo were well prepared to assault police or anyone who attempted to intercept the vehicle, Commissioner Shashikumar said. “During preliminary interrogation, the men had confessed to transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to be distributed in Mangaluru, Kerala and Bengaluru,” the Commissioner said. 

Rameez from Thoudugoli cross in Naringana village in Bantwal taluk has as many as six cases against him, including for the consumption of ganja, drug peddling, assault and attempt to murder, registered in Konaje, Ullal and Mangaluru North police stations. 

Abdul Harish from Madangal Katta in Miyapadavu in Manjeshwara in Kerala has four cases against him, including drug peddling, consumption, assault and two murder attempt cases, registered in Ullal and Manjeshwar police stations. 

A case was registered in CEN police station and police are investigating. In 2020, 137 kg of ganja was seized by the CCB police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 9,2022

modi nirav.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 9: The High Court in London on Wednesday rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and ordered his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case, news agency PTI reported.

Modi is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK. He was booked in the alleged Rs 13,500-crore PNB fraud case, where it was claimed that companies controlled by him had benefited from issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from the bank.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2022

istanbul.jpg

Istanbul, Nov 13: A strong explosion in a busy area at the heart of a busy pedestrian street in Turkey's port city of Istanbul has left several people dead and many others injured, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

The blast, reportedly caused by a bomb, occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday in the famous Istiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district, which is popular with locals and tourists. The cause of the blast has not been made clear yet.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the Istanbul explosion.

The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, says four people have been killed and 38 others wounded in the explosion. Other reports, however, have put the fatalities at as many as 11 with 15 others injured.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The area has been evacuated.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames. A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the blast.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.