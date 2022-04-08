  1. Home
  Mangaluru: BMW car jumps divider, hits 4 vehicles; 7-yr-old boy, woman hospitalised

News Network
April 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Two persons including a seven-year-old boy suffered injuries after a BMW car driven by an interior designer jumped the divider and hit vehicles on the other side of the road on the busy Ballalbagh Junction, on Saturday noon.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the car driver has been identified as Shravan Kumar.

Following rash and reckless driving, the car jumped the median and rammed into two cars and two motorbikes on the other side of the road. The injured are Preethi Manoj (47), who was on a two-wheeler. She is being treated in an ICU of a hospital and Amay Jayadevan, who was in a car and is out of danger.

A large number of people gathered at the spot and took the driver to task. A case has been registered at the Traffic West Police Station and the driver has been taken to custody to verify whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

News Network
April 2,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime.

Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."

The Chief Minister underlined that maintaining peace, order in the society and ensuring the security of the people is the duty of the Police department. In this regard, he stressed upon discipline, efficiency and integrity in the force.

"Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order," Bommai said.

Stressing the use of scientific methods for investigation, the Chief Minister said forensic laboratories play an important role in crime detection and nabbing the criminals and the government is upgrading police stations.

"Police stations with forensic, narcotics and cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru. Stations in Hubballi and Ballari too are being upgraded. I have instructed upgrading the forensic labs in Shivamogga and other places," Bommai said.

Noting the importance of intelligence gathering, the Chief Minister told the audience that the intelligence wing of the police would be strengthened by a new training system and additional staff strength.

Speaking about various measures initiated by the state government for the welfare of Police personnel, Bommai said better health services, 'bandobast' (deployment) allowance, promotions, approval for the construction of 10,000 houses, and grant of Rs 100 crore for health services for the police are among them.

Regarding police modernisation, he said the state government has made full utilisation of grants by the Centre for police modernisation. A huge modernisation programme is needed to prevent cyber crimes and drug running, he added.

"Karnataka Police have declared a war against narcotics. Karnataka Police have set a record in seizure of narcotics in the country. Criminals are being punished under the new rules. The war against narcotics should go on relentlessly, awareness should be created among school and college students against drug addiction," he said. 

News Network
March 28,2022

A two-day nationwide strike - called by a joint forum of central trade unions - is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. Bharat Bandh, says the Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations, aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been defined as "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national" in a statement.

1. This is the first major protest that India is set to witness after assembly elections in five states. The BJP was able to retain four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP said it won the four states because of its pro-people and pro-development agenda.

2. About 20 crore protesters are expected to join the Bharat Bandh call. "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies," All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI

3. An advisory was issued to all the state government and electricity authorities by the ministry of power on Sunday to ensure 24*7 power supply. "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," it read. Regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

4. The All India Bank Employees' Association on Sunday said the bank union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. The country's largest lender SBI and other banks have said that their services may get impacted.

5. Speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme are some other issues that have been raised by the AIBEA. Employees of public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks are expected to join the strike, the association said.

6. In West Bengal, government offices have been told to remain open. "It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates (March 28-March 29)," a state governmentn notification read.

7. The Mamata Banerjee government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. "The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people," Anand Sahu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions Bengal chief, told PTI. He said the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets.

8. Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also backed the protest call.

9. The Bharat Bandh is also one of the biggest protests since farmers' agitation was called off last year. The farmers are set to hold the next wave of demonstrations in April.

10. Railways employees and staff in the defence sector are also expected to hold mass mobilisations.

News Network
April 3,2022

Colombo, Apr 3: The Sri Lankan government on Sunday blocked social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after declaring a nationwide public emergency and imposing a 36-hour curfew ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

The move is aimed at preventing masses from gathering in Colombo to protest the government’s failure to provide relief to the public suffering from shortages of food, essentials, fuel and medicine amidst hours-long power cuts, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, confirmed the restriction of multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube in Sri Lanka after midnight on Sunday.

NetBlocks reported that real-time network data collected from over 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka show the restrictions coming into effect across multiple providers from midnight.

Metrics corroborate user reports of service unavailability across the country, showing that all of Sri Lanka’s major network operators including Dialog, Sri Lanka Telecom, Mobitel, Hutch are covered by the measure, the report said.

Fully or partially impacted social media and messaging platforms include Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TokTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger, it said.

Earlier, NetBlocks tracked a significant decline in connectivity levels on internet provider Dialog from March 29, coinciding with the onset of the protests.

The island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government’s poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials. The imposition of a curfew would prevent citizens from holding protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

The government also imposed a 36-hour curfew with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4).

A Sri Lankan man on Saturday alleged that his son, who is a social media activist, has been abducted by the police. Anurudda Bandara’s father said his son was taken away by someone from the north Colombo police station of Modera on Friday night.

According to the police, he was wanted to be questioned about his social media activities. On Sunday, he was released on bail.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning. 

